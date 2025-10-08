Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Home
Archive
About
Signs WW3 Could Start Now
8 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
  
Eric Zuesse
2
14 of the world’s 15 richest individuals are Americans.
7 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
  
Eric Zuesse
2
Trump’s policies on Venezuela, Palestine, Iran, Syria, Ukraine, China, and America’s own poor.
6 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
  
Eric Zuesse
Trump Threatens to Kill All Hamas
5 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
  
Eric Zuesse
4
The world’s most knowledgeable person describes the reality of world affairs.
4 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication.
  
Eric Zuesse
U.S. discretionary income has been declining since 2011.
https://x.com/SpencerHakimian/status/1972692812530364885
  
Eric Zuesse
2
Larry Johnson confirms: Charlie Kirk killing was NOT by Tyler Robinson.
Larry Johnson confirms: Charlie Kirk killing was NOT by Tyler Robinson.
  
Eric Zuesse
1
Are Tucker Carlson and Jeffrey Sachs too soft in their condemnation of Israel?
3 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
  
Eric Zuesse
7
Ursula von der Leyen tries to change the EU’s constitution
1 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
  
Eric Zuesse
2

September 2025

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture