A Testimony to Russian President Putin’s Truth-Telling

27 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

In June 2024, Russia’s Government finally recognized that though the EU was even more overt about its wanting war wth Russia than America’s Government was, the U.S. had actually been leading the EU from behind on this and was solely to blame for having, in 2014, started, by means of a coup, the war in Ukraine (thus precipitating the West’s war with Russia) — a fact (America’s aggression both against Ukraine and against Russia — which latter, Russia, has been the U.S. regime’s main target since 25 July 1945). All of the U.S. empire’s propaganda-media blames instead Russia for starting Ukraine’s war, as-if Russia had no national-security necessity to prevent America from becoming able to place a nuclear missile in Ukraine a mere 300 miles away from The Kremlin. Until June of 2024, Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, had been referring to the U.S. imperial regime as Russia’s “partners” and more recently “opponents,” but never as “enemies.” The turning-point came on June 5th of 2024, in a series of three articles that appeared on Russia’s RT News site, as shown here in excerpts:

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https://rt-english.com/news/598815-putin-us-ukraine/

Nobody in US has Ukraine’s interests at heart – Putin

Washington is only fighting for its own global leadership, the Russian president has said

Published W. 5 Jun, 2024 17:50 | Updated Th. 6 Jun, 2024 08:43

The US only cares about its own grandeur and is involved in the Ukraine crisis in order to fulfil its global ambitions, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of global media agencies ahead of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday. …

When asked about a potential shift in US policy towards Russia, Putin said that it is largely dependent on Washington itself and its perception of reality. America is currently obsessed with globalist ambitions that are “destroying the US from within,” the president said.

US involvement in the Ukraine conflict is just one manifestation of that globalist policy, he told journalists.

“Nobody in the US cares about Ukraine’s interests,” Putin said. Americans are “not fighting for Ukraine or the Ukrainian people, they are fighting for their own grandeur and global leadership.”

According to Putin, the current administration is not so much interested in helping Kiev prevail in the ongoing standoff but is rather “determined to prevent any Russian success precisely because they believe it would damage US leadership [positions].”

Those globalist ambitions are harmful to America itself, Putin maintained, naming “high inflation and a huge debt” among the biggest challenges the US is currently facing. …

Read more Nothing will change after US elections – Putin

The president’s words came just a day after the Kremlin called the US an “enemy” for the first time. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to Washington as such while speaking to journalists on Tuesday.

“We are now an enemy country for them – much like they are for us,” Peskov said …

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https://rt-english.com/news/598822-ukraine-war-maidan-coup-us/

War in Ukraine started with coup in Kiev – Putin

The West and particularly the US are to blame for the crisis, the Russian president insists

Published 5 Jun, 2024 20:29 | Updated 6 Jun, 2024 08:45

The tragic events currently unfolding in Ukraine started with the US-backed 2014 coup d’etat in Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, stressing that the West is to blame for the conflict.

Putin was speaking with heads of international news agencies on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“Everyone [in the West] believes that Russia started the war in Ukraine. But no one – I want to emphasize this – no one in the West, in Europe, wants to remember how this tragedy began,” the president said, responding to a question by German journalist.

“It began with a coup in Ukraine – an unconstitutional coup d’etat. This is the beginning of the war. Well, is Russia to blame for this coup? No.” …

READ MORE: Nobody in US has Ukraine’s interests at heart – Putin

“No one planned to execute the Minsk agreements, they publicly stated they were not going to implement it,” the Russian president stressed, adding: “We were deceived.”

According to Putin, following the coup, Moscow made every attempt to settle the bloodshed in Donbass “by peaceful means.”

Following the US-backed coup, the then-Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, known as Donbass, with predominantly Russian-speaking populations refused to accept the new government, which increasingly embraced nationalist ideology. The regions proclaimed their independence and Kiev responded with a military campaign that led to a years-long conflict.

“We recognized people who voted to be independent,” Putin stressed.

Asked about Western arms supply to Ukraine, the Russian leader called it a direct participation in the conflict which will ultimately completely destroy global relations and undermine international security. …

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https://rt-english.com/russia/598824-putin-attack-nato-nonsense/

‘Bulls**t’ – Putin on ‘plans’ to attack NATO

The West is making up stories to deceive its own population, the Russian president has said

Published 5 Jun, 2024 21:47 | Updated 6 Jun, 2024 18:58

The idea that Moscow has some kind of plan to attack NATO is a stupid attempt to maintain the West’s global hegemony by fear, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin was asked about NATO’s preparations to defend from a Russian “invasion” at a meeting with the heads of major international news agencies on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“Look, someone has imagined that Russia wants to attack NATO. Have you gone completely insane? Are you as thick as a plank? Who came up with this nonsense, this bulls**t?” Putin said.

The Russian president suggested that the “bulls**t” was in the service of deceiving the Western public, urging them to arm themselves and send more weapons to Ukraine.

READ MORE: Putin outlines Russian response to long-range strikes

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On the 30th of December in 2021, less than 2 months before finally invading Ukraine on 24 February 2022 to prevent America from becoming able to place a nuclear missile within 300 miles of The Kremlin, Putin said:

despite all our warnings, conversations and requests, the [[NATO] bloc’s] infrastructure ultimately approached our border. The situation went as far as the deployment of BMD systems in Poland and Romania, and the launchers that have been stationed there, the Mk 41, can be used to launch Tomahawk missiles and other strike systems. This is creating a threat to us – this is an obvious fact. What has happened in response to all our appeals and requests not to do this? You can see it now. As a result, we had to – I want to stress this – we had to reciprocate by launching the creation of hypersonic weapons. This was our response. But we were not the first to start all this – it all began when our partners withdrew from the ABM Treaty and later from the INF treaty. You have asked about Ukraine and where the red lines run. They are, above all, the threats to us that can come from that territory. If the enlargement, the infrastructure continues to be enlarged – I have said this publicly, but you are businesspeople and may not have the time to follow this, I will repeat this once again that the issue concerns the possible deployment in the territory of Ukraine of strike systems with the flight time of 7–10 minutes to Moscow, or 5 minutes in the case of hypersonic systems. Just imagine that. Incidentally, you live in Moscow, as far as I know. East Capital is in Moscow, isn’t it? The flight time to Moscow is 5 minutes [for these systems].

And the lying “The West’ alleges the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 was “unprovoked” and “aggression,” not in the essential self-defense for all Russians, alleges that Russia started this war!

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.