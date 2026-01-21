21 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

20 January 2026

0:00

Welcome everyone. Welcome back to the show. I’m your host Danny Haiphong. As you

0:05

can see, I am joined by Alistair Crooke, former UK diplomat and geopolitical

0:12

analyst and commentator. Uh Alistister, really good to see you. Thanks for joining.

0:17

Thank you very much. Pleasure to be with you again. Yes, pleasure to be with you. Everybody

0:23

hit the like button as you come on. That helps boost the show as we get started here. So, Alistar, I wanted to first ask

0:30

you about all of the chaos that has surrounded the Trump administration’s

0:38

uh to the brink of war uh strike uh uh plan on Iran that went arry. And I want

0:46

to begin I want to show there is a story in Israeli media that I thought was

0:51

really interesting on wet. I talked about why Israel opposed the strike on Iran. uh because this is what uh uh top

1:00

military uh personnel were saying in Israel that they were ready to take a

1:07

hit of 700 plus missiles from Iran as long as the attack worked. So as long as

1:14

the attack completed regime change in Iran, they were ready for the missiles.

1:19

But then there were stories before this that were saying that actually Israel and Netanyahu were saying they weren’t

1:26

ready because the air defense systems were pummeled in the last attack and the

1:31

12-day war that Israel started along with the United States and they wanted

1:36

to hold off so they could get ready for this. So I’m curious, Alistister, what is the real story here? Is it that I I

1:43

feel like there’s a lot of different takes on this, but I feel like there’s a lot of downplaying Iran’s capabilities

1:50

and there have been many sources out of Israel, sources out of the Gulf and in

1:56

the region that have said, “Oh, no, actually Iran’s missile retaliation is a big reason why we need to hold off until

2:04

this can be successful.” Uh, what is your assessment? What have you found?

2:09

Um my assessment is that rather different from the one that some of your

2:15

commentators suggested. I I know they not your commentators but wet commentators. Um no because I followed

2:23

this um really very closely. Um the first attack um on the 12th Friday the

2:32

13th rather of um uh June. uh that attack had a surprise element into it.

2:39

Um and that surprise element did succeed in putting uh Iran off balance

2:46

initially. Uh what it was, it followed the precedent of what you’d seen um in

2:52

Russia with the attack on the um strategic bomber fleet. Um these in

2:59

Iran’s case, these were cells that had been infiltrated by Mossad um onto the

3:05

ground in Iran ahead of the 13th of um June. And they were equipped.

3:14

These people were equipped with attack drones and also um they had um strike

3:23

anti-tank missiles. And the aim of them, their aim was to destroy the early

3:29

warning radar, the groundbased early warning radar o of Iran from close up,

3:37

not from a distance, but from close up from these cells, covert cells infiltrated with these munitions to

3:45

attack them. And that did throw um the air defense system off balance because

3:51

they didn’t know where the attack was coming from. um it wasn’t showing up on their uh early early warning radar and

3:59

so they were not too sure where this attack was coming from. Um as soon as

4:05

they understood what was happening, um they went out and they cleared these

4:11

cells and they did an immediate remedy which was to cut off the internet

4:17

because what was happening were these cells were getting their data from what

4:22

the Americans call uh their global battlescape which are the satellites

4:29

tracking data and movements and triangulation. um above way above our heads. And the

4:36

data from that was being fed in via America to the to these operatives on the ground to to knock out the um early

4:44

warning uh ear eyes and ears of of Iran. And so for a few hours that had the

4:51

effect and during that time they went into a protective radar mode so as um

4:57

not to expose not knowing what was happening exactly not to expose their

5:03

mobile radar systems which they put in the tunnels for protection. Anyway, that

5:08

gave Israel just enough opportunity to launch from standoff positions uh

5:15

outside of Iranian airspace in Iraq and in Aabai Jan. Um cruise missile strikes.

5:24

Um and these um were aimed to decapitate the military, to decapitate the

5:30

political leadership and separately to assassinate um many of the scientists involved with

5:37

the nuclear program. Uh and to a certain extent that succeeded in the sense that

5:44

the military um leadership were collecting together. They had been told

5:49

there was a deception practiced by Trump uh at the time where he said, “Oh yes,

5:54

we’re going to have negotiations the following Monday. Monday is the negotiations. Um Witkoff and I think

6:01

Kushner will be there in Oman.” And so negotiations are proceeding and um then

6:07

on the Friday before um they this attack took took took place. Um and it’s very

6:15

clear what its intent was. Um the intent was to collapse the system, to collapse

6:23

the state. Um it was not just um an attack. It was the assessment the

6:31

assessment that they passed to to Trump was, you know, this is just Iran is just

6:38

a house of cards. one little p and the whole thing will collapse and we will

6:44

have you know a change of the state and they thought that in that one day it

6:50

would bring down the confusion disorientation the lack of commanders because they’d

6:56

been killed in the first strike would take it didn’t happen actually Iran

7:02

bounced back quickly replaced those commanders and we went into the 12-day uh war after about four days of which um

7:11

it was Israel asked um Trump to agree a truce because they were sustaining

7:18

really uh unprecedented damage on their targets. The Israelis have been very um

7:26

silent about exactly what was hit, but we know that they hit um military

7:31

targets. They didn’t attack civilian areas. They struck at military targets. Then move on to this last episode. Part

7:39

two of the process was quite different. The emode wasn’t like I said little

7:45

small cells. The mode was infiltrating um a militia really particularly Kurdish

7:55

coming across Kerman Sha province which is majority Kurdish um into into Iran.

8:02

the MEK were involved who’d been trained in Albania by the Americans, others

8:08

involved, the Beluch, but not to such an extent as far as I could see. And their

8:13

aim was uh to provoke mob violence by

8:19

using extreme violence. And they had the modus operandi was they pick on some

8:26

they’d pick on some unsuspecting bypasser and start attacking him

8:31

violently with knives and with sticks. Meanwhile, women the women would gather

8:37

around um bring people in and start shouting kill him, kill him, burn him.

8:44

And then there would be a sniper on the roof who would fire at the police. And

8:51

contrary to what you um see in the movies for if you’ve ever been under

8:56

fire, uh you know that you can’t tell where a shot is coming from. I mean it

9:01

it’s not like that. By the time by the time you hear the bang, the shot has

9:06

already either hit you or passed you. So you don’t know. Um so they started

9:12

firing at what they thought were the um you know activists and then the whole

9:17

thing became you know this whole thing took far. Um the these writers were

9:23

paying people they were paying youth um five $5 ago to go and um attack someone

9:32

anyone in the street. They were paying older men the same amount to go and

9:37

light dust bins and set them on fire. Anything create the sense that the whole

9:42

system is on fire and is fragmenting and disintegrating.

9:49

And um in this case um what changed it all was Iran surprise. This really

9:57

brought the whole thing to an end. First of all they cut off international telephones. They cut off the internet

10:04

and then they cut off Star Stallink. And of course this was a huge surprise to

10:12

the um if you like the organizers, the the controllers trying to control these

10:18

people, telling them where to go, what to do next, how to act because they lost

10:24

lost touch with base wherever it was in Europe or or or further a field. Um, and

10:32

you know the it derink has always been the sort of prime tool in the regime

10:39

change toolbox of America because it was believed it was unjammable that it

10:46

couldn’t be cut. Well, it was cut and that collapsed the whole process

10:52

effectively. The three things internet cut, telephones cut and stalink cut. And

10:58

what is more, they were able to identify where the where the um Starlink uh

11:05

satellites were and then to to arrest people and so it collapsed. But the main

11:11

point, just let me say the main thing which touches on your first question

11:16

about it was even the Israelis did see and

11:22

understand, you know, this um it was intended and sold to Trump on the basis

11:30

of, you know, the whole um edifice of the state would fragment and

11:38

disintegrate and become confused. accused and chaotic and then a strike uh

11:44

by America, a quick strike, air strike would just topple the whole thing over.

11:52

Um but actually even the Israelis say and saw, you know,

12:00

the it didn’t fragment. There was no fragmentation. Where were the def uh uh

12:06

where where did we see defectors from the establishment? Where did we see defectors from the political leadership

12:14

in the Duma? Where did we see defectors from the IRGC? Where did we see

12:19

defectors from the Bazich? We didn’t. They were all the structure was intact.

12:26

And so, you know, just simply a military attack, a bombing attack if you like by

12:33

America, by Trump. What would they bomb then? An MKIRGC building, a few, you

12:40

know, an empty parliament building or something like this. Um, you know, the

12:46

what would that do? It wouldn’t bring the state down. So I think ultimately

12:52

when you said you know that um you saw that it was um Netanyahu

12:58

who um gave a warning I I think that’s true and that was why there was a a

13:04

warning because Trump had said from the beginning and started telling his people

13:10

he talks to on the telephone you know a time you know I’ve told my team I want a

13:15

guarantee you know I want it he was still very much taken with Maduro, you

13:21

know, in, boom, out. I want it quick. I want it, you know, and I want it to play

13:27

well. It’s got to play well. It’s got to play very, very, very well. Um, indeed,

13:33

in in the public. And so, you know, getting drawn into attacking

13:40

uh and and not succeeding bringing down um if you like the structure of the

13:46

state, just bombing civilians and bombing buildings. I I think he he

13:52

probably and and Netanyahu thought, you know, actually this isn’t going to um

13:58

this this isn’t going to have a good look for Trump. He wants a good look.

14:03

primaries are coming up very shortly. He’s anxious about those primaries. He

14:09

said, you know, if I lose a house, I’m finished. I’m finished.

14:14

So, I mean, you know, he wants and it’s almost up to the anniversary of his

14:21

inauguration. And, you know, he wants a good look headline, you know, give me a outstanding event, you know, a headline

14:28

grabber and everyone is going to say, “That’s great. That’s going to play so well. And you know and then Iran just

14:35

seemed much more complicated and people were saying you know to him I think Witkoff probably and maybe others said

14:43

you know don’t do it don’t do it perhaps you know best best leave it.

14:49

Yeah there’s a lot of confusion actually about uh who in on the US side was

14:54

pulling back uh Donald Trump. At first we heard it was JD Vance and then we heard JD Vance was completely [supportive]

15:01

…

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.