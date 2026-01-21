Alastair Crooke: What REALLY happened in the June U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran
21 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
20 January 2026
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
0:00
Welcome everyone. Welcome back to the show. I’m your host Danny Haiphong. As you
0:05
can see, I am joined by Alistair Crooke, former UK diplomat and geopolitical
0:12
analyst and commentator. Uh Alistister, really good to see you. Thanks for joining.
0:17
Thank you very much. Pleasure to be with you again. Yes, pleasure to be with you. Everybody
0:23
hit the like button as you come on. That helps boost the show as we get started here. So, Alistar, I wanted to first ask
0:30
you about all of the chaos that has surrounded the Trump administration’s
0:38
uh to the brink of war uh strike uh uh plan on Iran that went arry. And I want
0:46
to begin I want to show there is a story in Israeli media that I thought was
0:51
really interesting on wet. I talked about why Israel opposed the strike on Iran. uh because this is what uh uh top
1:00
military uh personnel were saying in Israel that they were ready to take a
1:07
hit of 700 plus missiles from Iran as long as the attack worked. So as long as
1:14
the attack completed regime change in Iran, they were ready for the missiles.
1:19
But then there were stories before this that were saying that actually Israel and Netanyahu were saying they weren’t
1:26
ready because the air defense systems were pummeled in the last attack and the
1:31
12-day war that Israel started along with the United States and they wanted
1:36
to hold off so they could get ready for this. So I’m curious, Alistister, what is the real story here? Is it that I I
1:43
feel like there’s a lot of different takes on this, but I feel like there’s a lot of downplaying Iran’s capabilities
1:50
and there have been many sources out of Israel, sources out of the Gulf and in
1:56
the region that have said, “Oh, no, actually Iran’s missile retaliation is a big reason why we need to hold off until
2:04
this can be successful.” Uh, what is your assessment? What have you found?
2:09
Um my assessment is that rather different from the one that some of your
2:15
commentators suggested. I I know they not your commentators but wet commentators. Um no because I followed
2:23
this um really very closely. Um the first attack um on the 12th Friday the
2:32
13th rather of um uh June. uh that attack had a surprise element into it.
2:39
Um and that surprise element did succeed in putting uh Iran off balance
2:46
initially. Uh what it was, it followed the precedent of what you’d seen um in
2:52
Russia with the attack on the um strategic bomber fleet. Um these in
2:59
Iran’s case, these were cells that had been infiltrated by Mossad um onto the
3:05
ground in Iran ahead of the 13th of um June. And they were equipped.
3:14
These people were equipped with attack drones and also um they had um strike
3:23
anti-tank missiles. And the aim of them, their aim was to destroy the early
3:29
warning radar, the groundbased early warning radar o of Iran from close up,
3:37
not from a distance, but from close up from these cells, covert cells infiltrated with these munitions to
3:45
attack them. And that did throw um the air defense system off balance because
3:51
they didn’t know where the attack was coming from. um it wasn’t showing up on their uh early early warning radar and
3:59
so they were not too sure where this attack was coming from. Um as soon as
4:05
they understood what was happening, um they went out and they cleared these
4:11
cells and they did an immediate remedy which was to cut off the internet
4:17
because what was happening were these cells were getting their data from what
4:22
the Americans call uh their global battlescape which are the satellites
4:29
tracking data and movements and triangulation. um above way above our heads. And the
4:36
data from that was being fed in via America to the to these operatives on the ground to to knock out the um early
4:44
warning uh ear eyes and ears of of Iran. And so for a few hours that had the
4:51
effect and during that time they went into a protective radar mode so as um
4:57
not to expose not knowing what was happening exactly not to expose their
5:03
mobile radar systems which they put in the tunnels for protection. Anyway, that
5:08
gave Israel just enough opportunity to launch from standoff positions uh
5:15
outside of Iranian airspace in Iraq and in Aabai Jan. Um cruise missile strikes.
5:24
Um and these um were aimed to decapitate the military, to decapitate the
5:30
political leadership and separately to assassinate um many of the scientists involved with
5:37
the nuclear program. Uh and to a certain extent that succeeded in the sense that
5:44
the military um leadership were collecting together. They had been told
5:49
there was a deception practiced by Trump uh at the time where he said, “Oh yes,
5:54
we’re going to have negotiations the following Monday. Monday is the negotiations. Um Witkoff and I think
6:01
Kushner will be there in Oman.” And so negotiations are proceeding and um then
6:07
on the Friday before um they this attack took took took place. Um and it’s very
6:15
clear what its intent was. Um the intent was to collapse the system, to collapse
6:23
the state. Um it was not just um an attack. It was the assessment the
6:31
assessment that they passed to to Trump was, you know, this is just Iran is just
6:38
a house of cards. one little p and the whole thing will collapse and we will
6:44
have you know a change of the state and they thought that in that one day it
6:50
would bring down the confusion disorientation the lack of commanders because they’d
6:56
been killed in the first strike would take it didn’t happen actually Iran
7:02
bounced back quickly replaced those commanders and we went into the 12-day uh war after about four days of which um
7:11
it was Israel asked um Trump to agree a truce because they were sustaining
7:18
really uh unprecedented damage on their targets. The Israelis have been very um
7:26
silent about exactly what was hit, but we know that they hit um military
7:31
targets. They didn’t attack civilian areas. They struck at military targets. Then move on to this last episode. Part
7:39
two of the process was quite different. The emode wasn’t like I said little
7:45
small cells. The mode was infiltrating um a militia really particularly Kurdish
7:55
coming across Kerman Sha province which is majority Kurdish um into into Iran.
8:02
the MEK were involved who’d been trained in Albania by the Americans, others
8:08
involved, the Beluch, but not to such an extent as far as I could see. And their
8:13
aim was uh to provoke mob violence by
8:19
using extreme violence. And they had the modus operandi was they pick on some
8:26
they’d pick on some unsuspecting bypasser and start attacking him
8:31
violently with knives and with sticks. Meanwhile, women the women would gather
8:37
around um bring people in and start shouting kill him, kill him, burn him.
8:44
And then there would be a sniper on the roof who would fire at the police. And
8:51
contrary to what you um see in the movies for if you’ve ever been under
8:56
fire, uh you know that you can’t tell where a shot is coming from. I mean it
9:01
it’s not like that. By the time by the time you hear the bang, the shot has
9:06
already either hit you or passed you. So you don’t know. Um so they started
9:12
firing at what they thought were the um you know activists and then the whole
9:17
thing became you know this whole thing took far. Um the these writers were
9:23
paying people they were paying youth um five $5 ago to go and um attack someone
9:32
anyone in the street. They were paying older men the same amount to go and
9:37
light dust bins and set them on fire. Anything create the sense that the whole
9:42
system is on fire and is fragmenting and disintegrating.
9:49
And um in this case um what changed it all was Iran surprise. This really
9:57
brought the whole thing to an end. First of all they cut off international telephones. They cut off the internet
10:04
and then they cut off Star Stallink. And of course this was a huge surprise to
10:12
the um if you like the organizers, the the controllers trying to control these
10:18
people, telling them where to go, what to do next, how to act because they lost
10:24
lost touch with base wherever it was in Europe or or or further a field. Um, and
10:32
you know the it derink has always been the sort of prime tool in the regime
10:39
change toolbox of America because it was believed it was unjammable that it
10:46
couldn’t be cut. Well, it was cut and that collapsed the whole process
10:52
effectively. The three things internet cut, telephones cut and stalink cut. And
10:58
what is more, they were able to identify where the where the um Starlink uh
11:05
satellites were and then to to arrest people and so it collapsed. But the main
11:11
point, just let me say the main thing which touches on your first question
11:16
about it was even the Israelis did see and
11:22
understand, you know, this um it was intended and sold to Trump on the basis
11:30
of, you know, the whole um edifice of the state would fragment and
11:38
disintegrate and become confused. accused and chaotic and then a strike uh
11:44
by America, a quick strike, air strike would just topple the whole thing over.
11:52
Um but actually even the Israelis say and saw, you know,
12:00
the it didn’t fragment. There was no fragmentation. Where were the def uh uh
12:06
where where did we see defectors from the establishment? Where did we see defectors from the political leadership
12:14
in the Duma? Where did we see defectors from the IRGC? Where did we see
12:19
defectors from the Bazich? We didn’t. They were all the structure was intact.
12:26
And so, you know, just simply a military attack, a bombing attack if you like by
12:33
America, by Trump. What would they bomb then? An MKIRGC building, a few, you
12:40
know, an empty parliament building or something like this. Um, you know, the
12:46
what would that do? It wouldn’t bring the state down. So I think ultimately
12:52
when you said you know that um you saw that it was um Netanyahu
12:58
who um gave a warning I I think that’s true and that was why there was a a
13:04
warning because Trump had said from the beginning and started telling his people
13:10
he talks to on the telephone you know a time you know I’ve told my team I want a
13:15
guarantee you know I want it he was still very much taken with Maduro, you
13:21
know, in, boom, out. I want it quick. I want it, you know, and I want it to play
13:27
well. It’s got to play well. It’s got to play very, very, very well. Um, indeed,
13:33
in in the public. And so, you know, getting drawn into attacking
13:40
uh and and not succeeding bringing down um if you like the structure of the
13:46
state, just bombing civilians and bombing buildings. I I think he he
13:52
probably and and Netanyahu thought, you know, actually this isn’t going to um
13:58
this this isn’t going to have a good look for Trump. He wants a good look.
14:03
primaries are coming up very shortly. He’s anxious about those primaries. He
14:09
said, you know, if I lose a house, I’m finished. I’m finished.
14:14
So, I mean, you know, he wants and it’s almost up to the anniversary of his
14:21
inauguration. And, you know, he wants a good look headline, you know, give me a outstanding event, you know, a headline
14:28
grabber and everyone is going to say, “That’s great. That’s going to play so well. And you know and then Iran just
14:35
seemed much more complicated and people were saying you know to him I think Witkoff probably and maybe others said
14:43
you know don’t do it don’t do it perhaps you know best best leave it.
14:49
Yeah there’s a lot of confusion actually about uh who in on the US side was
14:54
pulling back uh Donald Trump. At first we heard it was JD Vance and then we heard JD Vance was completely [supportive]
15:01
…
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.