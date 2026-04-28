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Richard Parker
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The British empire had colonies, however the US empire did not go down that route. Instead it organises vassal states (or more mildly client states) to comply with Washington. Running a colonial Empire is messy and requires constant enforcement. Having "willing" client states to follow Washington, but run their domestic countries is more efficient and less cognitive strain on the "freedom and self determination" of the US population.

Enforcement is through military threats, economic coercion, sanctions and embargoes.

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