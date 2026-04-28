27 April 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The closest of all European Governments to America’s Government throughout the years from 1945 till now (which is the period when Russia and China have been demonized to the publics both in America and in Europe) have consistently been 4 U.S. colonies: UK, West (and now all of) Germany, France, and Netherlands. They are controlled from Washington DC. Whereas Biden said “I am running the world”, Trump said “I run the country and the world.” But certainly they have been running — besides the U.S. itself — those four countries. The latest Morning Consult “Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker”, of the Approve/Disapprove ratings of their head-of-state, by their own country’s population, show these four nations to have the lowest job-approval ratings by their public, of all of the 43 surveyed nations. The April 2026 polls present these four lowest-rated heads of state as follows:

https://pro.morningconsult.com/trackers/global-leader-approval

Rob Jetten (Netherlands) 28% Disapprove / 55% Approve

Keir Starmer (UK) 27% Approve / 65% Disapprove

Friedrich Merz (Germany) 19% Approve / 76% Disapprove

Emmanuel Macron (France) 18% Approve / 75% Disapprove

Back in February, those heads-of-state were rated:

Dick Schoof (Netherlands) 31% Approve / 52% Disapprove

Keir Starmer 23% Approve / 68% Disapprove

Fidrich Merz (Germany 21% Approve / 74% Disapprove

Emmanuel Macron (France) 16% Approve / 78% Disapprove

So, there is rather strong consistency month-to-month, and those four nations scored at the very bottom, as the four worst (least democratic), out of the 43 nations that were sampled.

The scores for America itself were:

now: Donald Trump (U.S.) 38% / 57% Disapprove

then: Donald Trump (U.S.) 40% Approve / 54% Disapprove

There is overwhelming scientific evidence that in the U.S., the Government represents only the billionaires, not at all the public. Because America is the imperial nation and an imperial nation controls its colonies, there is even less democracy in its colonies than in the master-nation, and this fact would explain why the subjects (‘citizens’) in its colonies would normally be even more dissatisfied with their head-of-state than is the case in the master-country. Netherlands, UK, Germany, and France, reflect the results from that. Donald Trump is unpopular in the U.S., but the heads-of-state in France, Germany, UK, and Netherlands, are, by far, even les popular in their nation than Trump is in America. They’re all dictatorships by the super-rich, but especially those four countries are. After all, a colony has no sovereignty over its own territory.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.