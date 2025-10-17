https://theduran.com/america-is-a-dictatorship-its-constitution-now-trashed/

America is a dictatorship, its Constitution now trashed.

17 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

WHAT THE U.S. CONSTITUTION SAYS:

https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/articles/article-i/clauses/753

“The Constitution’s Article I, Section 8 specifically lists as a power of Congress the power “to declare War,” which unquestionably gives the legislature the power to initiate hostilities. The extent to which this clause limits the President’s ability to use military force without Congress’s affirmative approval remains highly contested.”

MY COMMENT: Of course dictators and their agents would “contest” what that means — but democrats (NOT Democrats but the real thing) will instead ADHERE TO what their country’s Constitution clearly SAYS, and if there is no declaration of war, then any President who perpetrates any foreign invasion anywhere is a severe and extreme traitor to his country — a traitor to its very CONSTITUTION, regarding a life-and-death matter that profoundly affects the nation’s international relations — and should therefore be executed AS such, because to NOT apply the maximum penalty is sending a very wrong message both to the domestic population and to foreign countries.

THE PRESIDENTIAL OATH OF OFFICE:

https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artII-S1-C8-1-5/ALDE_00013936/

Article II, Section 1, Clause 8:

“Before he enter on the Execution of his Office, he shall take the following Oath or Affirmation:– I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” …

The Supreme Court has not addressed [what — if anything — this oath means].

Consequently, the U.S. Supreme Court is protecting such treason, and therefore an American dictator doesn’t need to worry, at all, about the Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court stands behind any President who violates his/her oath of office.

On May 5th, ABC News headlined “’Shocking’: Experts question Trump claiming ‘I don’t know’ about upholding Constitution”, and reported Trump’s repeatedly refusing to answer the question as t whether or not he needs to obey what the Supreme Court rules:

Asked a final time if, as president, he needed to uphold the Constitution, Trump again deflected.

“I don’t know. I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are obviously going to follow what the Supreme Court said,” in what’s become a new standard answer in interviews when confronted with similar questions about what the law requires him to do.

——

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115373751811822463

Back

Truth Details

4088 replies

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!

REPLAY

00:33

10k

ReTruths

45.4k

Likes

Oct 14, 2025, 1:42 PM

——

https://www.facebook.com/Southcom/posts/1276515444514166/

U.S. Department of War and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

President Donald J. Trump “Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!”

George Klaes

Boats of that size off the coast of Venezuela are not headed for the United States. Venezuela is not a country of origin of narcotics and is not involved in the drug trade. It is another illegal extrajudicial killing in violation of U.S. law and International Law. Even the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy don’t have the authority to board those vessels because they are so far from our shores and not headed to the United States. We can assist other nations in the area but they must make the request but even then we must board the vessels, search the vessels, and arrest the suspects not just kill them because they are on a boat that may be carrying contraband. It is a violation of U.S. Law and International Law. The World Court must investigate and prosecute all responsible.

21h

Reply

George Klaes

Smuggling is not a capital offence. Murder is a capital offence.

——

MY CLOSING COMMENT: Donald Tump now holds in his hands the power to initiate World War Three without his needing to go to Congress for a vote on a Declaration of War. The last time when the U.S. declared war was during the Presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. All of America’s wars since that time have been CLEARLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL. As a result, with all of the war-spending by this country after WW2, we now have a

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.