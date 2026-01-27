"America is losing allies by the droves."

27 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The U.S.Government is losing the support that it has had since the end of WW2 from its traditional allies such as Canada, England, France, Germany, Finland, Norway, and South Korea, while others of its allies are now on the fence about whether or not to join with them in exploring what the benefits and costs of becoming independent and increasing their trade with China and India would be. Here are some of the news-reports today about this today on Semafor, whose readership includes top (C-suite) executives at 475 of the Fortune 500 companies:

https://www.semafor.com/newsletter/01/27/2026/semafor-flagship-the-mother-of-all-deals

EU, INDIA SIGN MAJOR TRADE DEAL

The EU and India signed a landmark trade agreement as both look to bolster commercial alliances amid threats from Washington. The EU expects to double exports to India by 2032 as part of the deal, which was negotiated for two decades, while Delhi, subject of 50% tariffs from Washington, anticipates EU-bound exports to soar. “We have concluded the mother of all deals,” the European Commission president said. US President Donald Trump’s threats have instilled a sense of urgency in the EU, which has accelerated talks with several trading partners. Washington, meanwhile, remains steadfast in using its economic weight to extract concessions from allies: On Monday Trump announced 25% duties on South Korea for “not living up” to an agreement.

UK SEEKS CLOSER CHINA TIES

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer headed to China for a visit that will see him walking a tricky tightrope. Starmer wants to rekindle Britain’s flagging economy, especially as Washington becomes more unpredictable. But he is loath to antagonize the White House, Politico reported. A further complication is that his government plans to heighten scrutiny of Chinese espionage, the Financial Times noted. The West is courting China — the leaders of Canada, Finland, France, and Germany have also either visited recently or will soon — but a former Canadian diplomat jailed by China [in retaiation for Canada’s detention of a top Huawei official at the request of President Trump who was trying to force China to agree to his trade deal, which China refused to do] warned that drawing close to an authoritarian, expansionist Beijing also has risks. “[If] your long-term partner [becomes] abusive,” he told Semafor, you shouldn’t “hop into bed with another serial abuser.”

TRUMP, LULA HOLD PHONE TALKS

Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva agreed to visit Washington following a call with US President Donald Trump, a sign that bilateral tensions are easing. Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Latin America’s biggest economy last year over what he said was the unfair treatment of former Brazilian president and ideological ally Jair Bolsonaro. Though the row has calmed in recent months, Lula has criticized Washington’s capture of Venezuela’s leader and called on Trump to limit the focus of his Board of Peace to Gaza, citing concern it could rival the United Nations. Meanwhile, in a call with China’s leader last week, Lula vowed to work with Beijing as Trump vies to reshape the global geopolitical order.

REPUBLICANS RETREAT OVER ICE

US Republicans are showing increasing discontent over the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. A GOP candidate withdrew from the Minnesota gubernatorial race, calling the immigration crackdown in the state an “unmitigated disaster,” while Republican Senator Ted Cruz, usually a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, called for an investigation into the killing. Congressional Republicans are increasingly scrutinizing the administration’s immigration policies, with three panels planning hearings this winter, Semafor reported. Democrats are even more outraged, and the week is likely to end in a partial government shutdown, as the party refuses to back a federal funding package if it contains provisions for funding immigration enforcement; Democratic leaders told Semafor that there are no “realistic solutions” on the table.

MY COMMENTS:

America’s days as the global empire or “hegemon” are by now clearly numbered, as more and more of its colonies (or ‘allies’) peel off because the U.S. Government increasingly has to use coercion in order to keep them as part of its empire. This is heading the world into bifurcation between, on the one hand, the U.S. with its satellite nations, and, on the opposite side, the rapidly rising Asian economies, which produce far more and charge far less. Furthermore, unlike the U.S., which punishes nations that disobey, the Asian nations don’t do that, but instead rely upon only the competitive benefits they offer to any nation, without trying to dictate to them what the nation’s foreign policies will be. America, which since 1945 has relied upon threats and coercion to build up its vast empire, now finds itself increasingly weakened because its competitors don’t do that.

