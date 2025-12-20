19 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

For example, if you ask Google “Was the renaming of the Kennedy Center legal?” the Google AI answer right now, on December 19th, is:

No, the recent move to rename the Kennedy Center to include Donald Trump’s name is widely considered illegal and unauthorized, as federal law established it as a permanent living memorial to President Kennedy, requiring an act of Congress to change, which hasn’t happened. While the Center’s board voted to add his name, legal experts and lawmakers state that a president cannot unilaterally rename such a congressionally designated institution, making the signage changes unlawful without new legislation.

And that happens to be a very good summary of everything I’ve read on the matter. However, as The Daily Beast headlined, also on December 19th, “Trump Ignores Law and Sticks His Name on Kennedy Center”, and CBS News headlined (the Trump-selected) “Board of Kennedy Center votes to change its name to Trump-Kennedy Center” and they also renamed the institution “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts”; and photos of it now already (less than 24 hours after Trump had announced the name-changes) show this to be the sign that’s on the building. Not even a public-comment period, much less any vote in Congress to revise existing laws so that these name-changes would be legal

Similarly, I had headlined on October 27th “The White House Ballroom Is Illegal and Must Be Torn Down”, and explained and documented that Trump’s having torn down the 25,000-foot East Wing of the White House and started construction on his 90,000-foot ballroom there, blatantly violated federal laws.

And Trump’s bombing of boats off the coast of Venezuela and intentionally killing survivors in the water is likewise blatantly illegal — he’s the judge, jury, and executioner, and the murderer. Much of what he does as the President is illegally done, but he is the head of the Executive Branch, and so (in this country) is above the laws and the Constitution. This is no longer a Constitutional country.

The Presidential Oath-of-Office says “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” He simply lied — he routinely rapes the Constitution.

But so too have all U.S. President so far in this Century: Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump. And all Congresses support them in this now outlaw-nation.

American Presidents get praised by their press for being such a ‘strong’ President — not someone who follows the laws and acknowledges his being subordinate to the laws. For example, the Washington Post’s columnist David Ignatius, a solid neoconservative (supporter of increasing the U.S. empire), always wants war, and praises American leaders who do. He’s as Establishmentarian as they come. His view of international relations is to-hell-with-international-laws: only U.S. laws should be of any concern at all. However, international laws say that only the aggressor-nation in a war is violating international law, and Ignatius starts from the lie that Russia — NOT America and its colony Ukraine — started the war in Ukraine (and are therefore the aggressor there). He opened his December 10th commentary (“The outlines of a sustainable Ukraine peace deal inch into view”): “Here’s a simple description of what peace should look like in Ukraine: a sovereign nation, its borders protected by international security guarantees, that is part of the European Union and rebuilding its economy with big investments from the United States and Europe.” But America and its colonies (‘allies’) in NATO have never really ended their Cold War to grab Russia after WW2, and are the aggressors in Ukraine; Russia is only defending itself. America had grabbed control over Russia’s nearest neighbor, Ukraine, by means of a very bloody U.S. coup during 20-27 February 2014 (hidden behind anti-corruption demonstrations), and replaced the democratically elected and neutralist Ukrainian President, with a U.S. selected and rabidly anti-Russian leader, who immediately imposed an ethnic-cleansing program to get rid of the residents in the regions that had voted overwhelmingly for the overthrown President. Russia responded militarily on 24 February 2022, in order to prevent Ukraine from allowing the U.S. to place a missile there a mere 317 miles or five minutes of missile-flying-time away from The Kremlin and thus too brief for Russia to respond before its central command would already be beheaded by America’s nuclear strike. (As I headlined on 28 October 2022, “NATO Wants To Place Nuclear Missiles On Finland’s Russian Border — Finland Says Yes”. The U.S. had demanded this (that Finland allow America to place its nukes there), especially because it would be placing American nuclear missiles far nearer to The Kremlin than at present, only 507 miles away — not as close as Ukraine, but the closest yet.) Without question, the war in Ukraine was started by America (in order ultimately to capture Russia) — America, and NOT Russia, is the aggressor in this war — but ‘journalists’ such as Ignatius pretend that America is instead merely an honest broker between Ukraine (which has actually been an American colony since 2014) and Russia (which is the actual main target that America has been planning ever since 1945 to capture). Ignatius says that peace will come there when Ukraine — this actual American colony — is “a sovereign nation [which it CANNOT BE so long as it REMAINS a colony], its borders protected by international security guarantees [from the U.S. and its allies], that is part of the European Union and rebuilding its economy with big investments from the United States and Europe.” In other words: Ukraine would STILL remain a U.S. ‘ally’ (colony). Ignatius implies that Russia’s international security was not raped by America when Obama seized Ukraine to turn it into Russia’s very-nearest-of all enemies (nearer-to-the-Kremlin than any nation yet inside NATO). Ignatius insists that America CONTINUE to control Ukraine’s government.

Trump and Biden would both second Ignatius’s lie-based analysis and demand continuation of U.S. control over Russia’s nearest neighbor, which U.S. aggression against Russia is the reason why the U.S. Government is rampantly violative of not ONLY its OWN laws but ALSO international laws. Today’s America is a lawless country, and a danger to everyone except the billionaires who control it.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.