8 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse.

Ever since Truman became America’s President in 1945, the U.S. Government has regime-changed, and tried to regime-change — via illegal (unauthorized by the U.N.) sanctions, coups, and invasions — literally hundreds of Governments (some of them multiple times), starting in 1947 with France and Italy being the first two victims of this post-WW2 voracious monster regime, the post-WW2 U.S. Government, an elected Government (just as Hitler was elected in 1933 and created his own monster regime — dictatorships can result from elections too — not only from coups and invasions).

As the great investigative journalist Whitney Webb said on page 630 of her 2022 best-seller, One Nation Under Blackmail (at the start of its v. 2, which is about the Epstein case), “Essentially, the US - rather than one nation under God - has become one nation under blackmail.” She meant that today’s AI-empowered Deep State can, and does, find out — and now even figure out — almost everything about anybody. And who IS the Deep State? She makes clear that they are the billionaires. They have this power, and they routinely use it. Should they?

Let’s take just one of these means of internationally illegal international regime-change by the U.S. regime: coups.

On 18 July 2024, I headlined “List of 69 U.S. Coups During 1947-1989” (it was originally shown as 64 coups, but the source I had gotten it from undercounted, so, I have corrected and updated my article accordingly), and documented that “in this list, one can readily see that whereas the U.S. regime started its coups in 1947 mainly against communist countries, it quickly switched after that to couping mainly democratic non-communist countries (mostly developing countries), which the U.S. regime promptly turned into dictatorial capitalist, or as Mussolini alternatively called “fascist” and “corporationist,” countries.” The earliest of these coups were successful ones against France in 1947 and against Italy in 1947, but then during 1949 to 1956, the U.S. regime tried to replace by means of coups the Governments in Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Ukraine, and the Soviet Union — and failed in each one. And, then, during 1949 to 1968, it tried and failed in China, and then in 1950 it tried and failed in North Korea. Then came 52 coups and planned coups in 52 non-communist countries, of which 26 — half — of these coups succeeded, such as in Iran, Guatemala, Chile, Brazil, Philippines, and Panama.

And this regime is lousy for its own residents too. Here’s an example from Vermont Public Radio on February 3rd:

“Rutland’s hospital called police to kick out a cancer patient. He died two hours later.”

“Help me.”

That’s what Jody Pidgeon said repeatedly the afternoon he died. According to witness statements provided to police and video footage from his final hours, he said it while sitting in a wheelchair outside Rutland Regional Medical Center as hospital staff ordered him to leave the premises. The 60-year-old cancer patient then said it again moments later, after crashing his car into a snowbank while trying to drive away. And he said it yet again, as he lay on a stretcher back in the emergency department he’d been forcibly removed from, waiting for someone to try and save his life.

Barely two hours before he died on Feb. 10, 2025, Pidgeon had been all but dragged by police to his car in the hospital parking lot and warned not to return. After a two-day hospitalization, RRMC staff had concluded he was well enough to go home, and he signed discharge papers. Then he complained of vomiting, a nurse later told police. Hospital staff gave him nausea medication, but when he continued to delay his departure, they issued a no-trespassing order.

The nurse would tell a police detective investigating Pidgeon’s death that the troublesome patient’s problems were “behavioral,” and that he had been asking hospital staff to do things he could very well do himself. But even in the moment, certain observers were disturbed by the care Pidgeon received, that detective wrote in her report of the incident.

A security guard who witnessed his ejection from the hospital would tell that detective that Pidgeon had looked too ill to leave — and too unwell to drive. And in a sworn statement, an EMT who transported Pidgeon back to the ER after his crash said he had taken it upon himself to connect the patient to monitoring equipment, worried that emergency room staff would not come to the man’s aid.

Pidgeon, whose death is now the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit filed against RRMC, had first arrived at the hospital two days prior, after developing a nosebleed that wouldn’t stop — a common condition related to his leukemia. While there, according to the suit, he suffered from infections and periods of delirium. The complaint said hospital staff even encouraged him to enter hospice care, and urged him to sign a do-not-resuscitate order, which he did, although he later revoked it.

America has the shortest life-expectancy of any industrialized country, and spends 65% of the entire world’s military expenditures (and if you will click on that and then onto the link there where it says this, you will see explained why SIPRI refuses to report this well-documented fact). That’s where America’s money goes, in order to continue and further expand what is already the largest empire in world history: today’s American empire. And this benefits America’s billionaires enormously.

Furthermore, there is intense suffering in America, because far more of the tax-monies go toward paying for the military than toward paying for the people’s welfare.

A country that does this needs to be regime-changed. Not ONLY for the benefit of the world, but for the American people ourselves. And if we won’t do it, then who will? It certainly won’t be done by the American regime itself. It represents ONLY America’s billionaires.

Right now, two of America’s colonies (‘allies’), Finland and Sweden, are arming-up to invade Russia and are aiming to test Article 5 of the NATO Treaty to get U.S. President Trump’s confirmation that if Russia retaliates against that attack against them, the U.S. will retaliate against Russia. This is the U.S. empire.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.