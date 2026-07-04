4 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://theduran.com/unconstitutional-military-merger-nobody-in-congress-will

00:00

[Alex CHRISTOFOROU] All right, Alexander, we are joined once

00:02

again by the excellent Dennis Kusinich

00:05

on the Duran. Mr. Kusinich, thank you

00:08

for joining us and people can follow

00:11

your work. The best place where they can

00:13

follow your work is on your Substack

00:15

where you post uh amazing uh articles.

00:18

Is that correct?

00:19

[Dennis KUCINICH] That’s uh that’s correct. And thank you

00:21

for mentioning Substack. Thank you.

00:23

[CHRISTOFOROU] All right. I have that Substack as a

00:25

link in the description box down below

00:26

and I will also add it as a pinned

00:29

comment as well. So, Alexander uh Mr.

00:32

Kusinich, let’s uh let’s discuss what is

00:36

happening in reference to a recent

00:38

Substack post from Mr. Kusinich.

00:41

Alexander, pass it off to you.

00:42

[Alexander MERCOURIS] Indeed. Indeed. And can I just say it is

00:44

always a great pleasure and honor for me

00:47

to be speaking with Dennis Kucinich,

00:50

especially at these very difficult and

00:51

fraught times. Dennis has been a voice

00:54

of reason and sanity and great courage

00:57

by the way, moral courage in the United

01:00

States, in Congress, in politics, in

01:03

life generally in the United States for

01:05

decades. And I remember as I said just

01:09

before we started this program reading

01:11

and hearing all about him and admiring

01:14

him from a distance all those years ago

01:18

and his voice has stayed true throughout

01:21

all of that time, strong and true all of

01:24

that time and it continues to be so now.

01:27

So Mr. Kusinich, you’ve written many

01:32

many fine pieces, you know,

01:34

throughout your time in politics, and

01:37

since you’ve just written a piece on

01:40

your Substack site about war crimes, and

01:44

I was wondering if you could tell us a

01:46

little bit about it.

01:48

[KUCINICH] Uh yes, and and again, thank you,

01:52

Alexander and Alex, for being on the

01:54

Duran.

01:56

uh my uh I I’ve written a series of

01:58

pieces on uh Substack that um uh that

02:02

reflect upon a provision in uh the

02:05

National Defense Authorization Act of

02:08

2027,

02:09

which is before Congress right now.

02:12

Uh there is a provision in it in section

02:14

219 [ON PAGES 102-106 OF THIS], that merges uh top level um uh

02:19

operations of the US and the Israeli

02:22

military. This is unprecedented.

02:25

It is frankly in my view

02:27

unconstitutional.

02:29

It puts us in a position

02:31

where uh we are going to be in wars

02:35

forever. And why do I say that? You have

02:38

to remember that even recently uh it’s

02:41

no secret that Benjamin Netanyahu pushed

02:44

Donald Trump into attacking Iran. Uh and

02:49

that’s just one part of the Zionist

02:52

ambitions to gain more and more

02:55

territory and those territories include

02:58

Turkey, they include Egypt as well as

03:01

the areas that are now being occupied or

03:04

are being aggressed against. And so if

03:07

we were to bring Israel inside of our

03:10

defense establishment

03:12

uh considering the influence that they

03:14

already have on the outside,

03:18

and create a formal structure where we

03:21

eliminate duplication. That’s what

03:23

they’re talking about in this proposal

03:25

where there’s an integration on a on a

03:28

on a vast range operations.

03:32

Then what you have is instead of Israel

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getting four billion dollars a year from

03:37

the US for for military purposes, they

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will then have access to 1.5 trillion

03:44

annually in the US military um

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expenditures [in other words, affecting all the rest of America’s annual military spending]. So uh the there are so

03:51

many things wrong with this proposal and

03:53

here we are in the United States uh

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celebrating the 250 years of our

03:59

independence from Great Britain.

04:02

and we are about to uh jump into a

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circumstance with Israel where we’re

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actually going to be forfeiting our

04:08

independent decision-making.

04:11

[MERCOURIS]I don’t think anybody in the United

04:13

States perhaps grasps other than from

04:16

yourself, Mr. Kucinich,

04:17

how absolutely unprecedented

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in American history this is. Of course,

04:23

I am British and I’m very familiar with

04:27

the relationship between Britain and the

04:29

United States during the Second World

04:32

War. The relationship then was a very

04:34

very strong one. But the British

04:37

military and the American military

04:39

fought alongside each other. There was

04:42

never any question of the kind of

04:46

integration between the two militaries

04:48

that we’re talking about here. Had it

04:51

been proposed, which it actually was, by

04:55

the way, by uh people around Churchill,

04:58

Churchill was rather keen on that. Had

05:01

it ever been proposed, well, had it been

05:04

seriously proposed in the United States,

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it would have been rejected outright.

05:10

And if you know the story, the history

05:12

of our relations with between ourselves

05:15

during the Second World War in a war of

05:18

existential importance

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when we were both defending ourselves

05:25

against a you know an a a powerful

05:29

adversary with unlimited ambitions,

05:32

well, people in the United States would

05:34

have said this is completely

05:35

unacceptable. It violates all

05:37

conceptions of American independence, of

05:40

the Constitution, as you said, in

05:43

exactly the way that you said. I I I

05:45

would never have believed that a country

05:48

like the United States would ever do a

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thing like this.

05:53

Just my comment.

05:54

[KUCINICH] Well, you know, you

05:56

you’re um the parallel that you just

05:58

drew is very in instructive

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because you know we you know even even

06:03

with the current administration many of

06:05

us in America understand that there is a

06:08

special relationship with uh Great

06:10

Britain.

06:12

But even with that kind of relationship,

06:14

even under existential conditions as you

06:16

have recited,

06:19

we would not have permitted a uh a

06:22

merger of uh of British and US uh u or

06:27

integration of British and US military.

06:30

Now uh

06:32

consider that if we wouldn’t do that

06:34

with our historic best friends [ACTUALLY ENEMIES SINCE 1776],

06:38

we we wouldn’t we shouldn’t do it with

06:40

anyone. And and and the thing to keep in

06:42

mind is that

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one of the reasons why I believe this is

06:47

illegal is that uh this essentially is

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the form of a treaty. It it you know you

06:54

have the North Atlantic Treaty

06:55

Organization, which you know I’m not

06:56

really keen on, but that was a treaty.

07:00

This would have to be a treaty that

07:01

would be subject to Senate debate and

07:03

approval. There’s there’s no treaty

07:05

here. just slipped it in as a provision

07:08

in a large, you know, almost a

07:09

thousand page [actually 1,614-page] bill and zero debate. Zero.

07:15

Matter of fact, they cut off debate by

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not including an amendment that would

07:19

have struck this provision from the bill

07:22

in the rules committee of Congress and

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they did that silent silently, quietly.

07:28

Uh so there was no debate in the

07:30

committee and there was no debate of

07:31

course on the floor of the house. Now,

07:33

legislation’s held up for the moment,

07:35

but but this is a um it’s not just that

07:39

it’s unprecedented.

07:41

Um we have a right if there was a debate

07:45

to say what about this particular

07:47

partnership if we for those who say well

07:49

we want to do it.

07:51

Israel’s leaders who whose national

07:54

security ministry is in the United

07:55

States uh uh at this time

08:00

they’re they’re uh either have arrest

08:04

warrants out them for them at the ICC

08:07

for war crimes or the arrest warrants

08:10

are in process.

08:12

What in the world are we doing?

08:15

bringing somebody right inside of our

08:18

sacred house [a Government] who has murdered maybe a

08:23

hundred thousand Gazans [and]

08:26

who who have a military uh practice of

08:30

shooting children in the in the head and

08:34

the chest who have just dropped in

08:37

southern Lebanon perhaps one of the

08:40

biggest bombs that’s ever been dropped

08:42

in peace time on on on innocent people.

08:46

…

MY COMMENT:

For more details on this, see Kucinich’s Substack,

,

which closes:

What we can do

Every Member of Congress should hear one simple message:

Urge House leadership and the Rules Committee to make in order the Massie-Khanna Amendment and other amendments that would remove the U.S.-Israel military merger and other objectionable provisions from the NDAA.

If the Rules Committee refuses, vote against the rule.

If the rule passes, vote against the NDAA until the military merger is removed from the bill.

This is the only way to stop this patently unconstitutional merger, which undermines American sovereignty and opens the door for Israel to drag the United States into more wars to advance its expansionist and murderous impulses.

This Fourth of July, celebrate Independence Day by defending the very principles upon which this nation was founded.

TAKE ACTION

The House is expected to take up the NDAA when it returns on July 13. The time to act is now, before a new rule is written and the bill returns to the House floor.

Let us truly celebrate our independence by staying independent. Please help spread the word by forwarding this article to your family, friends, and colleagues.

Find your Members of Congress:

House: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Senate: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your Representative or Senators.

Ask them to:

Support making in order the Massie-Khanna Amendment and other amendments to remove Section 219 from the NDAA.

Vote against the rule if those amendments are blocked.

If the rule passes, vote against the NDAA until Section 219 is removed.



Optional telephone script:

My name is ______ and I am a constituent. I am calling to urge Representative ______ to insist that the House Rules Committee make in order the Massie-Khanna Amendment so the House can debate and vote on removing Section 219 from the NDAA.

If the Rules Committee refuses to allow that amendment, I urge the Representative to vote against the rule. If Section 219 remains in the bill, I urge the Representative to vote against final passage of the NDAA.

Congress should defend American sovereignty, uphold the Constitution, and reject any measure that integrates the executive and military functions of the United States with those of a foreign government.

Thank you.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.