Americans Must Revolt, in Order to Stop Israel’s Takeover of the U.S.
4 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
https://theduran.com/unconstitutional-military-merger-nobody-in-congress-will
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00:00
[Alex CHRISTOFOROU] All right, Alexander, we are joined once
00:02
again by the excellent Dennis Kusinich
00:05
on the Duran. Mr. Kusinich, thank you
00:08
for joining us and people can follow
00:11
your work. The best place where they can
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follow your work is on your Substack
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where you post uh amazing uh articles.
00:18
Is that correct?
00:19
[Dennis KUCINICH] That’s uh that’s correct. And thank you
00:21
for mentioning Substack. Thank you.
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[CHRISTOFOROU] All right. I have that Substack as a
00:25
link in the description box down below
00:26
and I will also add it as a pinned
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comment as well. So, Alexander uh Mr.
00:32
Kusinich, let’s uh let’s discuss what is
00:36
happening in reference to a recent
00:38
Substack post from Mr. Kusinich.
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Alexander, pass it off to you.
00:42
[Alexander MERCOURIS] Indeed. Indeed. And can I just say it is
00:44
always a great pleasure and honor for me
00:47
to be speaking with Dennis Kucinich,
00:50
especially at these very difficult and
00:51
fraught times. Dennis has been a voice
00:54
of reason and sanity and great courage
00:57
by the way, moral courage in the United
01:00
States, in Congress, in politics, in
01:03
life generally in the United States for
01:05
decades. And I remember as I said just
01:09
before we started this program reading
01:11
and hearing all about him and admiring
01:14
him from a distance all those years ago
01:18
and his voice has stayed true throughout
01:21
all of that time, strong and true all of
01:24
that time and it continues to be so now.
01:27
So Mr. Kusinich, you’ve written many
01:32
many fine pieces, you know,
01:34
throughout your time in politics, and
01:37
since you’ve just written a piece on
01:40
your Substack site about war crimes, and
01:44
I was wondering if you could tell us a
01:46
little bit about it.
01:48
[KUCINICH] Uh yes, and and again, thank you,
01:52
Alexander and Alex, for being on the
01:54
Duran.
01:56
uh my uh I I’ve written a series of
01:58
pieces on uh Substack that um uh that
02:02
reflect upon a provision in uh the
02:05
National Defense Authorization Act of
02:08
2027,
02:09
which is before Congress right now.
02:12
Uh there is a provision in it in section
02:14
219 [ON PAGES 102-106 OF THIS], that merges uh top level um uh
02:19
operations of the US and the Israeli
02:22
military. This is unprecedented.
02:25
It is frankly in my view
02:27
unconstitutional.
02:29
It puts us in a position
02:31
where uh we are going to be in wars
02:35
forever. And why do I say that? You have
02:38
to remember that even recently uh it’s
02:41
no secret that Benjamin Netanyahu pushed
02:44
Donald Trump into attacking Iran. Uh and
02:49
that’s just one part of the Zionist
02:52
ambitions to gain more and more
02:55
territory and those territories include
02:58
Turkey, they include Egypt as well as
03:01
the areas that are now being occupied or
03:04
are being aggressed against. And so if
03:07
we were to bring Israel inside of our
03:10
defense establishment
03:12
uh considering the influence that they
03:14
already have on the outside,
03:18
and create a formal structure where we
03:21
eliminate duplication. That’s what
03:23
they’re talking about in this proposal
03:25
where there’s an integration on a on a
03:28
on a vast range operations.
03:32
Then what you have is instead of Israel
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getting four billion dollars a year from
03:37
the US for for military purposes, they
03:40
will then have access to 1.5 trillion
03:44
annually in the US military um
03:48
expenditures [in other words, affecting all the rest of America’s annual military spending]. So uh the there are so
03:51
many things wrong with this proposal and
03:53
here we are in the United States uh
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celebrating the 250 years of our
03:59
independence from Great Britain.
04:02
and we are about to uh jump into a
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circumstance with Israel where we’re
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actually going to be forfeiting our
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independent decision-making.
04:11
[MERCOURIS]I don’t think anybody in the United
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States perhaps grasps other than from
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yourself, Mr. Kucinich,
04:17
how absolutely unprecedented
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in American history this is. Of course,
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I am British and I’m very familiar with
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the relationship between Britain and the
04:29
United States during the Second World
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War. The relationship then was a very
04:34
very strong one. But the British
04:37
military and the American military
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fought alongside each other. There was
04:42
never any question of the kind of
04:46
integration between the two militaries
04:48
that we’re talking about here. Had it
04:51
been proposed, which it actually was, by
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the way, by uh people around Churchill,
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Churchill was rather keen on that. Had
05:01
it ever been proposed, well, had it been
05:04
seriously proposed in the United States,
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it would have been rejected outright.
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And if you know the story, the history
05:12
of our relations with between ourselves
05:15
during the Second World War in a war of
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existential importance
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when we were both defending ourselves
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against a you know an a a powerful
05:29
adversary with unlimited ambitions,
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well, people in the United States would
05:34
have said this is completely
05:35
unacceptable. It violates all
05:37
conceptions of American independence, of
05:40
the Constitution, as you said, in
05:43
exactly the way that you said. I I I
05:45
would never have believed that a country
05:48
like the United States would ever do a
05:51
thing like this.
05:53
Just my comment.
05:54
[KUCINICH] Well, you know, you
05:56
you’re um the parallel that you just
05:58
drew is very in instructive
06:01
because you know we you know even even
06:03
with the current administration many of
06:05
us in America understand that there is a
06:08
special relationship with uh Great
06:10
Britain.
06:12
But even with that kind of relationship,
06:14
even under existential conditions as you
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have recited,
06:19
we would not have permitted a uh a
06:22
merger of uh of British and US uh u or
06:27
integration of British and US military.
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Now uh
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consider that if we wouldn’t do that
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with our historic best friends [ACTUALLY ENEMIES SINCE 1776],
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we we wouldn’t we shouldn’t do it with
06:40
anyone. And and and the thing to keep in
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mind is that
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one of the reasons why I believe this is
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illegal is that uh this essentially is
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the form of a treaty. It it you know you
06:54
have the North Atlantic Treaty
06:55
Organization, which you know I’m not
06:56
really keen on, but that was a treaty.
07:00
This would have to be a treaty that
07:01
would be subject to Senate debate and
07:03
approval. There’s there’s no treaty
07:05
here. just slipped it in as a provision
07:08
in a large, you know, almost a
07:09
thousand page [actually 1,614-page] bill and zero debate. Zero.
07:15
Matter of fact, they cut off debate by
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not including an amendment that would
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have struck this provision from the bill
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in the rules committee of Congress and
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they did that silent silently, quietly.
07:28
Uh so there was no debate in the
07:30
committee and there was no debate of
07:31
course on the floor of the house. Now,
07:33
legislation’s held up for the moment,
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but but this is a um it’s not just that
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it’s unprecedented.
07:41
Um we have a right if there was a debate
07:45
to say what about this particular
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partnership if we for those who say well
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we want to do it.
07:51
Israel’s leaders who whose national
07:54
security ministry is in the United
07:55
States uh uh at this time
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they’re they’re uh either have arrest
08:04
warrants out them for them at the ICC
08:07
for war crimes or the arrest warrants
08:10
are in process.
08:12
What in the world are we doing?
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bringing somebody right inside of our
08:18
sacred house [a Government] who has murdered maybe a
08:23
hundred thousand Gazans [and]
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who who have a military uh practice of
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shooting children in the in the head and
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the chest who have just dropped in
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southern Lebanon perhaps one of the
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biggest bombs that’s ever been dropped
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in peace time on on on innocent people.
08:46
…
MY COMMENT:
For more details on this, see Kucinich’s Substack,
,
which closes:
What we can do
Every Member of Congress should hear one simple message:
Urge House leadership and the Rules Committee to make in order the Massie-Khanna Amendment and other amendments that would remove the U.S.-Israel military merger and other objectionable provisions from the NDAA.
If the Rules Committee refuses, vote against the rule.
If the rule passes, vote against the NDAA until the military merger is removed from the bill.
This is the only way to stop this patently unconstitutional merger, which undermines American sovereignty and opens the door for Israel to drag the United States into more wars to advance its expansionist and murderous impulses.
This Fourth of July, celebrate Independence Day by defending the very principles upon which this nation was founded.
TAKE ACTION
The House is expected to take up the NDAA when it returns on July 13. The time to act is now, before a new rule is written and the bill returns to the House floor.
Let us truly celebrate our independence by staying independent. Please help spread the word by forwarding this article to your family, friends, and colleagues.
Find your Members of Congress:
House: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Senate: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm
Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your Representative or Senators.
Ask them to:
Support making in order the Massie-Khanna Amendment and other amendments to remove Section 219 from the NDAA.
Vote against the rule if those amendments are blocked.
If the rule passes, vote against the NDAA until Section 219 is removed.
Optional telephone script:
My name is ______ and I am a constituent. I am calling to urge Representative ______ to insist that the House Rules Committee make in order the Massie-Khanna Amendment so the House can debate and vote on removing Section 219 from the NDAA.
If the Rules Committee refuses to allow that amendment, I urge the Representative to vote against the rule. If Section 219 remains in the bill, I urge the Representative to vote against final passage of the NDAA.
Congress should defend American sovereignty, uphold the Constitution, and reject any measure that integrates the executive and military functions of the United States with those of a foreign government.
Thank you.
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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.