Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
12h

"America’s Deep State IS America’s Billionaires."

Exactly!

Here is one of the ways they control the country:

The SCOTUS has passed down egregious decisions that abridge the First Amendment and show contempt for the concept of representative democracy. Buckley v. Valeo, 424 U.S. 1976, and exacerbated by continuing stupid SCOTUS decisions, First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, and McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission.

These decisions have codified the view that money is free speech, thereby giving wealthy and powerful entities total influence in elections.

That is why I am a strong supporter of Wealth Limitarianism.

Reply
Share
Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
10h

America has tacitly redefined democracy. It's one dollar one vote.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Eric Zuesse
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture