7 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On November 5th, the strategic analyst Lt. Col. Daniel L. Davis headlined “America’s Next Civil War: Update #4 (the Blue Wave)” and he documented that when Trump’s psychopathic instruction to Texas to redistrict so as to get more Republicans in Congress broke the American tradition of independent redistricting commissions that were structured to include an even number of members from each of the two largest political parties, it set U.S. politics spiraling out of control, so that when Trump was then asked how many more congressional seats he wanted, he said (at 28:00 in Davis’s video) “5, I think we’ll get 5,” and then when the reporter asked “what if California, New York and other [Democratic] states —“ and he answered (assuming that Democrats are bad and Republicans are good), “Yeah, that’s what they do,” but “there could be other states [on our side], I think that we will get another 3 or 4 or 5 in addition. Texas would be the biggest one.” Then, Davis presented California’s Governor Gavin Newsom saying that because of Republicans now doing redistricting in their states without the fairness-rules that have been traditional, California’s redistricting will likewise be done without rules — just to win regardess of how it will be done, like Trump. It becomes a contest in how psychopathic one can go. Davis’ analysis is that because of the sheer boldness of Trump’s psychopathy, “this kind of behavior is just driving people on either side farther apart.” The result is that more and more Americans think that “there’s no point in following the rule of law,” or custom and tradition — following the established rules. Winning is all that counts now; losers will just be forced to comply with winners. The ‘social contract’ that held society together is gone when such a bold psychopath rules and drives things toward a contest in psychopathy. The state thus becomes privatized, no longer controlled by laws but instead by ‘leaders’ — individual persons — rulers who become rulers by being psychopaths and punishing the losers as much as they want to, since there really are no laws that are then being objectively written and enforced — there is increasingly force used, instead of mutual agreement.

Davis argues convincingly that if Trump keeps failing to such an extent that Democrats defeat him electorily, “it’s only a matter of time before a spark sets something off” even worse than happened on 6 January 2020, when Biden won the White House.

This is coming from Daniel Davis, a retired Lt. Colonel who used to be a Republican but now detests BOTH Parties.

On 6 November 2018, Sarah Pruitt at history dot com headlined “The Founding Fathers Feared Political Factions Would Tear the Nation Apart: The Constitution’s framers viewed political parties as a necessary evil.” The Founders condemned political Parties because in all existing governmental systems including that of America’s enemy, Britain, Parties were associated with corruption and represented different factions of the aristocracy, not the public — not any sort of democracy. This was all that they knew; and, so, they thought that it is a necessary evil, but it actually isn’t necessary; it is instead necessary only in governmental systems that are structured as contests between clubs (political clubs in this case). In fact, in the United States, political Parties are precisely that: they (both the DNC and the RNC) are private members-only clubs — NOT any part of the public. They are technically IRS Section 527 nonprofit corporations that are composed of their Committee Members who are appointed by their other Committee Members and are consequently a type of self-sustaining private club. Party politics is private, not (as they pretend to be) public, and not technically a part of the government. Not until the 2017 court case Wilding v. DNC Services Corp., dba Democratic National Committee and Deborah Wassrman Schultz, in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, was it decided that nothing that a political Party does can be legally challenged by any voters — the people who vote have no legal right to have their votes counted even by ‘their own’ Party; they don’t own it — only its Members do; and ONLY the MEMBERS of the club (in that instance, the DNC or Democratic National Committee) have the power to select that Party’s nominees for public offices — caucuses and political primary elections are merely for show, to pretend to be ‘democratic’ or “republican’. And, in fact, the members of the club represent only that club’s megadonors, who constitute the vast majority of the club’s fundraising. Political Parties are only money-raising organizations and represent only the donors — no voters, none at all — this is what the judge in that landmark case ruled; and a Party may even blatantly violate its own rules, when and if they wish to do so. That judge’s ruling was then appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which finally ruled on 28 October 2019 that the lower Court had ruled correctly. This is how American Party politics actually functions, nd now we know it for a certainty. So, America’s Founders were right that Parties are associated with corruption, but were wrong that they are necessary in politics. They aren’t. Parties aren’t necessary except in election-based political systems, which inevitably represent only the richest; by contrast, a purely lottery-based political system is totally differant, and is far likelier to produce a Government that actually has the same policy-priorities that the nation’s public do — far likelier to actually represent the public. That’s the answer, but nobody seems interested in it. Maybe if things get even worse as Davis warns could very likely happen, the situation will get sufficiently desperate for people to start looking for an alternative. This one would require only one Amendment to the U.S. Constitutiion. It could be the most important Constitutional Amendment in history.

