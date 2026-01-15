15 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

He did it to Iran, which refused to have any nuclear weapons — and so he invaded in order that “Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” He did it to Venezuela, He threatens it to Greenland and Denmark.

He had promised to end all wars, but has instead continued all of the wars that Bush, Obama, and Biden had started; and he increasingly is threatening yet more regime-changes — he did it to Venezuela and now increasingly threatens it to Iran.

THE RESPONSE: Increasingly, nations are abandoning the U.S.:

——

“QATAR SHOCKS THE WORLD: “WE WON’T LET AMERICA HIT IRAN” - THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING!”

OPTM, 15 January 2026

——

“URGENT: Moscow is shutting off gas|Russia Shuts the Door on Azerbaijan”

Direct Line 24, 15 January 2026

Azerbaijan under Ilham Aliyev is rapidly sliding toward deep geopolitical isolation.

The decision to skip the CIS summit was only the visible tip of the iceberg. Moscow is systematically rerouting logistics through Turkmenistan and the Caspian Sea, cutting Baku off from transit revenues and long-standing energy advantages.

N THIS EPISODE:

• Why Aliyev’s refusal to attend the CIS summit has nothing to do with a “busy schedule,” and everything to do with a risky geopolitical gamble

• How Russia is redirecting the North–South corridor around Azerbaijan via Turkmenistan and Iran

• Why Russian gas that Baku resells to Europe could suddenly disappear

• How Azerbaijan has ended up surrounded by unfriendly neighbors — Iran, Armenia, and Russia

• Why the West is in no hurry to rescue Baku, despite loud talk about NATO integration

WHY THIS MATTERS

Azerbaijan is making a classic mistake of small states — trying to sit on all chairs at once. After publicly clashing with Russia and betting on the West, Baku is now discovering that Washington is not rushing to catch a falling ally. Moscow, meanwhile, is not retaliating or punishing — it is simply and calmly reorienting toward Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The result? Azerbaijan risks losing transit revenues, access to Russian gas for resale to Europe, and finds itself in a geopolitical vacuum. No Russia to the north, no Iran to the south, no Armenia to the west. Only Turkey remains — and Ankara needs a compliant junior partner, not a strong independent player.

History shows that attempts to transform from a regional actor into an anti-Russia outpost rarely end well. Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine are clear examples. The only question is whether Aliyev will reconsider in time — or whether pride will outweigh common sense.

0:00

Europe is folding. The United States has

0:02

lifted sanctions on Russia. Europeans

0:05

are secretly negotiating with Moscow.

0:07

Who betrayed whom and what comes next?

0:09

Panic in the Baltics. They’ve been left

0:11

to fend for themselves. The economy is

0:13

bursting at the seams. Billion dollar

0:15

losses. Who’s to blame? What should be

0:17

done? Chaos in Kiev. Politicians are

0:20

scattering. The Verkhovovna Rada is on the

0:22

brink of paralysis. No one wants to sign

0:24

the agreement. Who will stick their neck

0:26

out first? Betrayal by allies. Italy has

0:29

slowed weapons deliveries. Uh Finland

0:32

has refused guarantees. Czechia has found

0:34

defects in its tanks. Uh coincidence.

0:37

Friends, welcome to the channel. Uh uh

0:39

the microphone is Katherine. All this

0:41

and much more in today’s episode. Don’t

0:44

go anywhere. We’re getting started.

0:47

A quick change of shoes. So the first

0:49

topic: European media, especially

0:52

British outlets are known for changing

0:54

their minds faster than April weather.

0:56

One day is one thing, the next day

0:58

another, and yesterday is conveniently

0:59

forgotten. Here’s a vivid example. The

1:02

British outlet, The Telegraph, two

1:04

quotes. The difference between them is

1:07

just three years.

1:09

2022, I quote, “Putin’s catastrophic

1:12

conflict has exposed Russia as a third

1:15

rate power.” Remember those words, now

1:18

2025, the same outlet. I quote, “Russia

1:23

is winning and will dictate its terms.

1:26

The only voice that matters is Putin’s

1:29

voice.” Do you see the same newspaper,

1:32

the same journalists, but

1:34

conclusions are the exact opposite? What

1:37

changed in three years? Reality, reality

1:40

simply returned and put everything in

1:42

its place. But what can you expect from

1:44

the unprincipled? Still, what’s more

1:47

curious is that this same principle

1:49

applies to entire European countries and

1:52

soon it will cover the whole so-called

1:54

enchanted garden, the Italian miracle.

1:57

Let’s move on to Italy. Remember Italian

1:59

Prime Minister Meloni. In 2023, she was

2:02

irresistible and unstoppable. At a

2:04

meeting in Rome, she promised full

2:06

support for as long as necessary, swore

2:08

it word for word. We are betting on

2:10

victory. It sounded beautiful, decisive,

2:12

convincing. The planet went around the

2:14

sun twice.

2:16

And what do we see? Yesterday, the news

2:18

came in. Italy has suddenly slowed its

2:20

program to purchase American weapons.

2:23

Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio

2:25

Tajani, said, I quote, “Participating

2:27

in the program in light of ongoing peace

2:29

talks is premature. If we reach an

2:32

agreement, weapons will no longer be

2:33

needed. Other measures will be needed.”

2:35

And where is the promised support to the

2:37

last Lasagna? Tajani didn’t specify,

2:40

but it doesn’t matter. Who remembers the

2:42

past gets an eye poked out. Finnish

2:44

flexibility.

2:46

Next up, Finland. At the beginning of

2:49

this year, their leader at the KE summit

2:51

made a loud statement. I quote, “You

2:54

cannot trust Putin. You cannot make a

2:56

deal with Putin.” It sounded

2:58

categorical. No alternatives. But

3:00

apparently someone hit him over the head

3:02

with a golf club. Now that same Finnish

3:05

leader is urging Europeans to prepare

3:07

for peace on unfair terms. Word for

3:10

word, all the conditions for a fair

3:12

peace that we talked about over these

3:13

four years most likely will not be met.

3:16

At the same time, Finland’s Prime

3:17

Minister Orpo said they refused to

3:20

provide security guarantees. I quote,

3:22

“Security guarantees are a very serious

3:24

thing. We are not ready to give

3:26

guarantees, but we can help organize

3:29

security.”

3:30

Feel the difference.

3:33

You and I might not, but the Fins insist

3:35

the difference is huge. Czech defects.

3:38

Now attention Czechia not long ago they

3:42

were ready to give up all their weapons

3:44

down to the last nail but suddenly they

3:47

halted the transfer of T72M

3:50

4C tanks and the reason? Critical defects

3:53

in the fire control system according to

3:55

the local ministry of defense. Some

3:57

electronic component is glitching, and

4:00

the problem is technically unsolvable.

4:03

If they had noticed this before, those tanks would

4:05

have been gutted and refitted in a week.

4:07

Now, oops, an unsolvable problem. They

4:10

really wanted to help, but those pesky

4:12

electrons let them down. What a pity,

…

…

——

MY COMMENTS:

Ever since at least the year 2000, the U.S. Government’s position has been that in order to further grow America’s empire (NATO, etc.), we’ve got to treat even our allies as being “dispensable” — that’s the term Obama applied as pertaining to every country except America, saying “The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation.” And he amplified on this by identifying both Russia and China as America’s ultimate targeted new colonies to acquire; so, for example, Trump’s now demanding Greenland as a military post against Russia makes sense, in this perspective. But Trump is nothing new, except that he is more blatant about the U.S. Government’s psychopathy. And this is the reason why it’s increasingly being noticed, even by America’s ‘allies’ (the existing U.S. colonies). They’re all expendable, and now they are coming — at long last — to know it.

On 10 March 2025, SIPRI headlined “Ukraine the world’s biggest arms importer; United States’ dominance of global arms exports grows as Russian exports continue to fall”, and opened

Ukraine became the world’s largest importer of major arms in the period 2020–24, with its imports increasing nearly 100 times over compared with 2015–19. European arms imports overall grew by 155 per cent between the same periods, as states responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and uncertainty over the future of US foreign policy. The United States further increased its share of global arms exports to 43 per cent, while Russia’s exports fell by 64 per cent, according to new data on international arms transfers published today by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), available at www.sipri.org.

Whereas Russia’s armaments-producers are majority-owned by the Russian Government and so protecting Russians is their sole mandate, America’s are entirely privately owned, for-profit; and, so, wars are terrific for the billionaires who control the U.S. armaments-manufacturers. Thus, when Obama grabbed Ukraine in 2014 and turned that anti-NATO country pro-NATO and anti-Russian, it has since boosted enormously the net worths of America’s billionaires and produced huge stock-market gains.

The U.S.-empire voice SIPRI (funded by U.S.-and-allied Governments and their private billionaire-controlled foundations) blamed Russia:

‘The new arms transfers figures clearly reflect the rearmament taking place among states in Europe in response to the threat from Russia,’ said Mathew George, Programme Director with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.

Russia in 2022 responded to the threat from America, but SIPRI’s angle on this was that European countries were responding to the threat from Russia. That’s pure U.S. anti-Russian propaganda.

The actual situation is instead that America’s message to all nations is “Arm up, or we’ll invade you.” Since around 43% of those arms will be coming from the U.S., that message is an extremely effective marketing theme for the products from America’s billionaires.

Yesterday, I headlined “Trump threatens NATO; Putin doesn’t.” Apparently, more and more people are coming to recognize that this is so. If so, maybe Obama’s brilliant ploy for U.S. billionaires will soon be heading down.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.