19 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The U.S. Government’s plan for World War Three (WW3) is what it has been since the U.S. empire and its “Cold War” began in order to take control over the entire world — that started on 25 July 1945. However, because the U.S. has for decades now been spending over 50% of the world’s military expenses (reaching “65% OF TOTAL ANNUAL WORLD MILITARY EXPENDITURES” in 2024) in order to maintain around 900 foreign military bases to police the world for the benefit of America’s billionaires who control most of the world’s major international corporations, the domestic U.S. has become economically less and less competitive internationally and is therefore leaving more and more of the financial burden of its empire to be borne by its colonies (such as in NATO) and is therefore now demanding them to fund the carrying-out of U.S. aggressions such as illegal (not authorized by the U.N.) invasions, economic sanctions, and also propaganda and also blockades and also coups against and to weaken Russia, China, Iran, and other countries that the U.S. hasn’t yet succeeded in capturing for the benefit of its billionaires’ empire.

On May 19th, Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris, two experts on the U.S. empire’s wars to acquire ultimately both Russia and China, headlined “Europe’s Drone Escalation Gamble Is Spinning Out of Control” and discussed the present phase of the U.S. empire’s transferring to its European colonies the direct military costs of America’s efforts to acquire ultimately both Russia and China.

Also on May 19th, Gallup headlined “Global Confidence in Institutions: A 20-Year Review” and reported that they found “Confidence Low Across U.S. Institutions” except 70% confidence in “Small Business” and 62% confidence in “The Military” (which is America’s most corrupt Institution and the ONLY federal Government Department that has never been audited), but whose owners include also the owners of the mainstream news-media, so that those news-media are propaganda-vehicles for the U.S. military. In short: the billionaires control the minds of the public. This is why “The Military” is one of only two U.S. institutions that are respected by the U.S. public.

Between 1973 and 2025, Organized Religion went down in its approval rating from 60% to 32%, The Medical System from 70% to 32%, The Presidency from 60% to 30%, Newspapers from 50% to17%, Television News from 50% to 11%, and Congress from 45% to 10%.

On 16 November 2021, the New York Times headlined “U.S. Allies Drive Much of World’s Democratic Decline, Data Shows: Washington-aligned countries backslid at nearly double the rate of non-allies, data shows, complicating long-held assumptions about American influence.”, and reported that “With few exceptions, U.S.-aligned countries saw almost no democratic growth in that period, even as many beyond Washington’s orbit did.” The data “suggest that much of the world’s backsliding is not imposed on democracies by foreign powers, but rather is a rot rising within the world’s most powerful network of mostly democratic alliances.” This is a kind of “rot” that is historically typical for empires during their declining phase, while they are desperately casting increasing amounts of their aggressions (their military costs) downward upon their colonies to fund, as the empire itself comes apart.

Consequently, the U.S. regime is now demanding Europe to take the clearly front-line position in order to carry out NATO’s intention to first surround Russia with enemy-nations to its west, and then to take the initiative in invading Russia, which NATO expects to be doing: “Germany warns Russia could attack NATO by 2029 as intelligence threat assessments mount”. “Russia may attack Nato in next four years, German defence chief warns”. “NATO chief warns members ‘to be ready’ for war with Russia”. NATO chief Mark Rutte says, “Just imagine if Putin got his way. Ukraine under the boot of Russian occupation, his forces pressing against a longer border with NATO, and significantly increased risk of an armed attack against us. It would require a truly gargantuan shift in our deterrence and defense. NATO would have to substantially increase its military presence along the eastern flank and allies would have to go much further and faster on defense spending and production.” Russia is getting too near to NATO, he says; and, so, NATO MUST expand even more. And this would mean not a Russian invasion of the U.S. but a Russian invasion of Europe. So, Germany must repeat its Operation Barbarossa invasion of Russia, but this time in order to ‘defend’ itself against ‘Russian aggression’. Harvard’s neoconservative Kennedy School headlines “Russian Threats to NATO’s Eastern Flank: Scenarios, Strategy, and Policy for European Security”, and says: “Europe is facing its most dangerous security environment in decades. Russia has been utilizing a mix of gray zone tactics and open threats of military action to weaken NATO and assert a practical veto over its neighbors’ geopolitical alignments. Shifts in U.S. foreign policy priorities and alliance politics under the Trump administration make the scale and credibility of U.S. support less certain. Some European states have taken important steps to strengthen their security in response to these developments, but major shortfalls in readiness and capability still persist across the continent.” On May 19th, Reuters headlined “Exclusive: US plans to shrink forces available to NATO during crises, sources say.”, and reported: “The Trump administration is planning to tell NATO allies this week that it will shrink the pool of military capabilities that the U.S. would have available to assist the alliance’s ‌European nations in a major crisis, three sources familiar with the matter said.” The American plan is for the U.S. Government and its billionaires to emerge relatively unscathed from WW3 because the invading forces will be only its European colonies versus Russia. They would win WW3 that way, if the planet itself could survive — and if Russia would not retaliate against the U.S. too.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.