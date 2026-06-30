Eric’s Substack

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Dan
3h

Russia maintains an arsenal of close to 5000 nuclear warheads, production of a couple hundred missiles per month at least. Has not substantially lessened its capability with the Ukraine excursion. Ground forces would take years to battle through east Europe to Western Europe. Not a conceivable threat of a Russian invasion! But it has the missile strength to flatten the larger European centres in hrs! I’m amazed that it hasn’t leveled Kiev to rubble height with the drone attacks on schools and refineries by Zalensky/NATO/NWO forces. Russia has shown great restraint but I fear that the bear is going to turn at any moment. What is the U.S. and NATO going to do against a China/Russia coalition effort? They couldn’t even beat Iran!

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Dan's avatar
Dan
4h

Well when you corner a bear expect that at some point it is going to turn to face you and then tear you a new asshole!

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