27 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On September 25th, Britain’s Guardian headlined “Washington backing plan for Tony Blair to head transitional Gaza authority”, and reported,

The White House is backing a plan under which the former British prime minister Tony Blair would head a temporary administration of the Gaza Strip, initially without the direct involvement of the Palestinian Authority (PA), according to reports in the Israeli media.

Under the proposal, Blair would head a body called the Gaza International Transitional Authority (Gita) which would have a mandate to be Gaza’s “supreme political and legal authority” for as long as five years.

The next day, Julian Assange’s friend and colleague Craig Murray, who had quit UK’s diplomatic corps (he was an Ambassador) because of its corruptness, headlined “What Fresh Hell is This? Reported proposal for international body to oversee Gaza for up to five years counters UN-backed plan for faster transition to Palestinian rule.” And he closed:

As for Blair being made effectively Governor of Gaza, this is so sickening as to be beyond belief. The man who killed a million Iraqis on the basis of lies about WMD, who has made hundreds of millions of pounds through PR services to dictators, whose Tony Blair Institute has drawn up “Gaza Riviera” plans for Trump, and who has been discussing with western oil companies the takeover of Gaza’s gas field, is touted to administer the mass grave which Gaza has become.

In any reasonable world this would be impossible. The degeneration of western society is profound. There are no ethics in play beyond the dominance of power, wealth and greed. Blair manages to embody these in one person.

In addition, the New York Times headlined on September 9th, “Effort to Force a House Vote on Epstein Files Nears Success: Supporters are on the brink of collecting the 218 signatures to proceed, but House Republican leaders and the White House are trying to stop it.” And they reported:

A vote would be toxic for the G.O.P. …

After his administration promised shocking revelations in the case, the president has weathered a backlash for its sudden reversal and refusal to make public its investigative files. He has condemned the continued fallout as a Democratic hoax, and lashed out at his own supporters for demanding more information on the investigation into Mr. Epstein. …

If the measure were to pass, it is not clear whether the Republican-led Congress, which has deferred to Mr. Trump at every turn, would take any action if the Justice Department declined to comply with its demand for the files. That would require a separate vote to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress.

But a vote on whether to compel the release of the files would be politically painful for Republicans who have echoed the calls of constituents who have long clamored for the material. They would have to choose between backing the voters who elected them or backing Mr. Trump in his desire to keep the matter closed.

Republican leaders are still trying avoid a vote. …

The White House is also expected to continue trying to pressure the Republicans who have signed the discharge petition to remove their names. …

There can no longer be any reasonable doubt that Trump is doing everything he can to keep hidden any parts of the Epstein files that would spark public demands for prosecutors to seek indictments of Trump and/or of other political and financial leaders (including perhaps some of their campaign’s megadonors).

The public needs ALL of the Epstein evidences to be made fully and entirely accessible to impartial prosecutors to examine, and all of individuals’ names and other personal identifiers to be blacked out on documents and videos and photos that are made accessible online to the general public — but otherwise for the general public to likewise have online access to ALL of the evidences, so that the public won’t yet know the identities of the persons who are in those files unless and until prosecutors formally indict specific persons in those files as having committed federal crimes, at which point, of course, a person’s identity will become public. Trump is now blocking this process — the investigatory process — from happening.

Anything short of this, from the President, a member of Congress, or any other relevant public official, would constitute obstruction of Justice, and would need to be prosecuted as such, if we live in a democracy.

President Trump is by now OBVIOUSLY obstructing justice on these matters, since he is leading the Republican Party’s efforts to hide from the public whatever they WANT to hide from the public, that is in those files. This is NOT consistent with democracy. Trump — and any member of Congress who cooperates with him on this — is violating his or her oath-of-office.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.