susan mullen
Sep 27

Jared Kushner remains de facto US president: Times of Israel, 9/18/25, "This spring [2025], [Jared] Kushner commissioned the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI)--which was already engaged on the issue thanks to the former UK prime minister’s ties with Israeli, PA and Arab leaders--to come up with a postwar plan, the US official said.

Blair began regular engagement with Trump officials, keeping them abreast of his progress as he met with leaders throughout the region and began ironing out details of his plan, the source familiar with discussions said."..."Revealed: Tony Blair’s US-backed proposal for ending the Gaza war and replacing Hamas," Times of Israel....https://www.timesofisrael.com/revealed-tony-blairs-us-backed-proposal-for-ending-the-gaza-war-and-replacing-hamas/

Just sayn
Sep 27

There is No way in Hell that America has a government ' by and for the people'. It is NOT representative. It is Corrupt, deceitful, and needs to be replaced top to bottom, every aspect, every department shut down and ended. That BOTH parties are prominent in the Epstein blackmail files, that every one has pledged to support Israel first and taken AIPAC laundered taxpayer debt money says TREASON loudly. That The war criminals Tony Blair, Bibi Netanyahu, and Donald Trump is a travesty of Justice. Far fewer than 50% of Americans approve of the US government and the same is true of Brits. But censorship hides the truth and the crimes .Anyone still under the delusion that voting works is living a fantasy. We have an Oligarchy and the reigns of power are held by a foreign government, and corporations that control the Media, the Currency, and very government itself. Most of those Oligarchs are Ultra Zionist, essentially terrorists in suits.

