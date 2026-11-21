21 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

I asked ChatGPT:

“On November 19th, the International Court of Justice found the Government of Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingyas, but in the 191-page ruling https://www.icj-cij.org/sites/default/files/case-related/178/178-20261119-jud-01-00-en.pdf I find no reference to any international law prohibiting or condemning as an accessory the nations that arm or provide other assistance to a genocide. For example, America provides 69% of the weaponry for the genocide in Gaza, and Germany provides 30%. (America also provides 100% of the satellite intelligence that targets those bombs.) Is there any law against that?”

Yes. International law expressly prohibits states from knowingly aiding or assisting another state in committing genocide. This prohibition applies not only to states that themselves commit genocide but also, under specified legal conditions, to states that supply weapons, intelligence, financing, or other assistance facilitating genocide.

There are three particularly important legal authorities relevant to your question about American military assistance to Israel:

Article III(e) of the 1948 Genocide Convention, which expressly makes complicity in genocide punishable. Article 16 of the International Law Commission’s Articles on Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts (2001), which addresses one state’s responsibility for knowingly aiding or assisting another state’s internationally wrongful conduct. Article I of the Genocide Convention, which obligates states not merely to refrain from genocide but to prevent it.

There is also a fourth important provision: Article 41(2) of the Articles on State Responsibility, which prohibits states from rendering aid or assistance in maintaining a situation created by a serious breach of a peremptory norm of international law.

These provisions are directly relevant to your question, although establishing that a particular government has violated them requires evidence satisfying their respective legal tests.

1. The Genocide Convention explicitly prohibits complicity

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was adopted on 9 December 1948. Both the United States and Israel are parties.

Article III states:

The following acts shall be punishable:

(a) Genocide;

(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;

(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide;

(d) Attempt to commit genocide;

(e) Complicity in genocide.

The word complicity is crucial. A government need not itself carry out the killings to incur responsibility for assisting genocide.

However, the ICJ has interpreted complicity as requiring knowledge of the principal perpetrator’s genocidal intent. Providing weapons to a government that subsequently commits genocide is not, by itself, sufficient to establish complicity.

2. Article 16: State responsibility for supplying assistance

The UN General Assembly Resolution 56/83 contains the International Law Commission’s Articles on Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts.

Article 16 states:

A State which aids or assists another State in the commission of an internationally wrongful act by the latter is internationally responsible for doing so if:

(a) That State does so with knowledge of the circumstances of the internationally wrongful act; and

(b) The act would be internationally wrongful if committed by that State.

This is an especially important provision because it is not limited to genocide. It applies to assistance in other internationally wrongful acts, including relevant violations of international humanitarian law.

For example, if a government knowingly supplies military equipment that facilitates another government’s unlawful attacks on civilians, Article 16 provides a potential basis for the supplying state’s international responsibility.

There are qualifications: the assistance must have a sufficient connection to the wrongful act, and the precise mental element required by Article 16 is debated. The ILC articles are not themselves a ratified treaty; they codify and develop rules of state responsibility, many of which reflect customary international law.

Mandate Registry

3. Article I: The obligation to prevent genocide

Article I of the Genocide Convention obliges its parties to prevent and punish genocide.

In its 2007 judgment in Bosnia and Herzegovina v. Serbia and Montenegro, the ICJ explained that this obligation arises when a state learns, or should normally have learned, of a serious risk that genocide will occur.

That means a government need not wait for a final judicial determination of genocide before its duty to prevent genocide becomes operative.

The Court also explained that the duty to prevent is one of conduct rather than guaranteed success. States must employ the means reasonably available to them, considering their capacity to influence the perpetrators.

Consequently, a government with substantial military, financial, and diplomatic influence over another government can have correspondingly significant preventive obligations.

4. Article 41: No assistance in maintaining a situation resulting from a serious breach

Article 41(2) of the Articles on State Responsibility states:

No State shall recognize as lawful a situation created by a serious breach within the meaning of article 40, nor render aid or assistance in maintaining that situation.

Article 40 covers serious breaches of obligations arising under peremptory norms of international law. The prohibition of genocide is such a norm.

This provision supplies another potential legal basis for challenging assistance that maintains a situation resulting from genocide, although it is not an automatic prohibition on every transaction with a state responsible for genocide.

Mandate Registry

5. The ICJ has already addressed this precise question

The most directly relevant precedent is the ICJ’s judgment of 26 February 2007, Bosnia and Herzegovina v. Serbia and Montenegro.

In paragraphs 419–421, the Court explicitly discussed whether supplying assistance to perpetrators constitutes complicity in genocide.

Paragraph 419 states that complicity includes:

the provision of means to enable or facilitate the commission of the crime

Paragraph 420 expressly connects complicity under the Genocide Convention with Article 16 of the Articles on State Responsibility.

Paragraph 421 then establishes that an accomplice must at least have been aware of the perpetrators’ specific genocidal intent.

lagen.nu

This is particularly important because it establishes that the international legal prohibition against assisting genocide is not merely theoretical: the ICJ has expressly recognized and interpreted it.

Here is the 2007 ICJ judgment — see paragraphs 419–424.

6. Applying this law to American assistance to Israel

Your figure of 69.5% is close to figures reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), although the periods and categories must be distinguished.

SIPRI reports that the United States supplied 66% of Israel’s imports of major conventional weapons during 2020–2024, with Germany supplying 33%. These figures do not represent the percentage of all weapons Israel possesses or uses in Gaza.

SIPRI

SIPRI also documents continued American military deliveries during 2024 and 2025, including bombs, missiles and armored vehicles.

For an international legal case concerning American responsibility, the relevant evidentiary questions would be:

Question

Legal significance

Did Israel commit genocide?

Establishes the underlying violation for a complicity claim

Did American officials know of the perpetrators’ genocidal intent?

Central to Article III(e) complicity

Did American military assistance facilitate the wrongful acts?

Establishes the connection between assistance and violations

Did American officials know of a serious risk of genocide?

Relevant to the independent duty to prevent genocide

Did the United States have substantial influence over Israel?

Relevant to the measures reasonably available to prevent genocide

An important distinction is that a state could violate its duty to prevent genocide without being proved complicit in genocide. The evidentiary thresholds differ.

7. Why Myanmar’s November 19 judgment does not address foreign suppliers

The ICJ’s November 19 judgment found, by nine votes to six, that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya. It also found that Myanmar violated its obligation to prevent genocide by individuals acting alongside its security forces.

Refworld

The proceeding was brought by The Gambia against Myanmar. It did not seek a determination of the legal responsibility of foreign governments supplying Myanmar’s military.

Consequently, the absence of a discussion of foreign arms suppliers does not indicate that their conduct is lawful. It reflects the particular parties and legal questions before the Court.

8. What would happen if the United States were found responsible?

Under international law, state responsibility can entail obligations to cease the wrongful conduct, provide assurances of non-repetition and make reparations for injuries attributable to the violation. Articles 30 and 31 of the Articles on State Responsibility address these consequences.

Mandate Registry

However, international law does not provide an automatic mechanism for prosecuting a government. ICJ jurisdiction, the ability to obtain a binding judgment and enforcement are separate questions. Nor does a finding of state responsibility automatically establish the criminal guilt of individual officials.

Conclusion

Your question has an unequivocal answer as to the existence of the law: Yes, international law prohibits complicity in genocide, including qualifying forms of military assistance.

The strongest authority for your particular inquiry is the ICJ’s 2007 judgment, paragraphs 419–421, together with Article III(e) of the Genocide Convention.

There is an additional, potentially important distinction: a government supplying weapons despite knowledge of a serious risk of genocide may breach its duty to prevent genocide even if the evidence is insufficient to establish complicity.

For investigating American responsibility in Gaza, that distinction is fundamental. It means that the question is not confined to proving that American officials shared Israel’s objectives or even that they possessed the knowledge required to establish complicity. The independent duty to prevent genocide must also be examined.

The November 19 Myanmar judgment establishes Myanmar’s responsibility, not that of its foreign suppliers. Likewise, the legal authorities discussed here establish grounds on which American assistance to Israel can be examined; they do not themselves constitute a judicial finding that the United States has committed complicity in genocide.

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MY COMMENTS:

This is a ruling-in-name-only, because in current (i.e., post-WW-2) international law, there is no way to punish a Government, but only to punish an individual. The latter is the prosecutorial purview not of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) but of the International Criminal Court (ICC); and the U.S. has refused to join it, because its jurisdiction was set-up by the U.S. to apply ONLY to its member-nations, and the U.S. Government refused membership because the U.S. refuses to comply with any international law that might apply against any U.S. official — the U.S. is above and beyond international law, because the U.S. demands to control the world, requires that no democratic federal Government of the world exist — that instead the U.S. itself must be the world’s dictator, above all other nations — no global democracy among nations will come into being. As Obama said several times, ONLY the U.S. is “indispensable”; every OTHER nation is “dispensable.” Marco Rubio, who is now the top-preferred-by-Republican-voters person to be the next U.S. President, publicly threatens the ICC if it will take aim against an American official. On November 10th the Kyiv Independent headlined “Rubio Threatens ‘Tremendous Damage’ to ICC Unless Court Bows to US Demands”, and reported him saying that “we believe we can inflict tremendous damage on the ICC unless they see the error of their ways.” The U.S. Government can kill or destroy anyone it wants, but the ICC can’t kill or destroy anybody. And the ICJ can’t even touch anybody. This is international ‘law’ today — it’s whatever the U.S. imperial regime allows. I have proposed a democratic federal government of the world regarding all matters pertaining to international law (but not affecting intranational laws) — the elimination of ALL empires, INCLUDING of the sole remaining one — the U.S. empire. But in order for that to be able to happen, first the U.S. empire must itself end. All neoconservatives (advocates of the U.S. empire) must be defeated. Currently (and ever since the 1946 congressional elections), over 90% of the U.S. Congress, in each of the two Parties, are neoconservatives (because all billionaires are). Whereas the Democratic Party is far less neoliberal (libertarian) than the Republican Party (because some billionaires are not), both Parties are overwhelmingly neoconservative (because all billionaires are). The most-bipartisan bills in Congress are the neoconservative ones.

During the entire period 2020-2024, America supplied 66% of Israel’s arms-imports, Germany supplied 33%. Obviously they are complicit in whatever war crimes and crimes against humanity that Israel is perpetrating, even though not being investigated (much less prosecuted) (as Israel is) for it. Isn’t that interesting? Ironically, Zionists (regardless whether Jewish or Christian), who proclaim the uniqueness of the (almost 100% Christian-perpetrated) genocide against Jews that Germany led in WW2, went on to produce in their own Israel, an ethnic cleansing if not genocide against (the almost 100% Muslim) Palestinians in Gaza. Zionists gave the rap for the Holocaust not to Germans, much less to the overwhelmingly Christians in Europe who had participated in it, but to the overwhelmingly Muslims in Palestine, who had had nothing to do with it. And, so far, Zionists have gotten away with this enormous fraud. Netanyahu even had the nerve to say that Hitler had wanted only to “expel the Jews” (an ethnic cleansing of them, but no genocide), and that the Muslim Grand Mufti of Jerusalem inspired him to instead exterminate them.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.