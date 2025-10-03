3 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

I argue here, and document, that the answer can only be yes — that even critics of Israel soft-pedal the reality.

Tucker Carlson’s 92-minute monologue and interview of Jeffrey Sachs about Israel on October 2nd devoted much of its time to Carlson’s saying that to be anti-Israel is not necessarily to be anti-Jew, and that to be anti-Jew is not necessarily to be anti-Israel — that the Zionist allegation to the contrary (that all Jews are Zionists — and that any Jew who isn’t Zionist is no ‘real’ Jew) is a bare-faced lie; and although Carlson’s point there is true, his devoting so much time, to saying it, might indicate that his conservative Christian audience have been so heavily propagandized into the Zionist line so that he needed to keep pounding away on this in order to make clear that he is not himself an anti-Semitic (or anti-Jew) person. But much else in his commentary is so fine that I shall here present highlights from it, and also his interview there of Dr. Sachs about the problem of Israel, who, I maintain, likewise underplays the problem of Israel, even while what he says about it is almost entirely true. So, the point here will be that even Israel’s critics are insufficiently critical, hiding crucial realities about it:

“Blackmail, Bribes, and Fear: Netanyahu Claims He Controls Donald Trump and America. Tucker Responds.”

CARLSON: A lot of the conversation is about Israel — Israel a tiny country in the Middle East not critical to our

national security by the way, but the conversation the bandwidth is consumed

by questions of Israel. So wherever you stand on Israel, whether you’re on one of the two sides just described or

neither one of them, you know in your gut that this is bad. If a country like

ours, supposedly the most powerful in the world, is devoting all of its time internally to conversations about

Israel, it’s probably not going in a good direction. There’s probably a lot being neglected in favor of this very

specific boutique conversation about this tiny little country. It’s just not good for anybody, including Israel, by

the way. So, what’s the antidote to this? How do you fix it? Here are four things you can do to make the

conversation about Israel and the relationship with Israel a lot healthier than it currently is. Here are the four.

The first is get some global perspective on what we’re talking about. The United States is a nation of 350 million

people. It has some of the deepest natural resources in the world. That would include energy and water,

agricultural products. The United States, however it’s managed, is a powerhouse globally and always will be

because its strength is inherent. It’s a huge decisive country

in the scope of world history. The United States makes things happen. Israel, this is not an insult, merely an

observation, by contrast, is a tiny and inherently insignificant country, at

least geopolitically, in that it has only 9 million people and no natural

resources, no meaningful natural resources. So, it is insignificant. It is also physically tiny. It’s about the

size of New Jersey, famously, but it has a much smaller GDP than New Jersey. It

is a much smaller economy than the state of New Jersey. is an economy about the size of the state of Arizona and almost

1/ half the economy of the state of Massachusetts or Illinois. It just doesn’t really matter actually if you’re

looking at a map and thinking through, you know, where does power politics go. Israel is not even on the list. Again,

it’s tiny. It’s got the population of Burundi. It’s got a smaller population

than Belgium. Like, what is this anyway? And yet, despite its objective

insignificance, it is the focus of the conversation, but it’s also the focus of the spending. So,

right now, as we speak tonight, there are two THAAD missile batteries in

Israel. That’s one quarter of the world’s total supply of THAAD missile batteries. The THAAD missile battery is an

Americanmade, very high techch missile battery that takes incoming missiles out

of the sky. And one quarter of the world’s entire supply of these is in

Israel right now manned by US troops by Americans in uniform or not. They are

American military personnel and they are manning these batteries to protect Israel. And that shouldn’t surprise you

because since October 7th, 2023, which is a little less than two years ago, the United States has spent at minimum $30

billion defending Israel. Huge. And for some perspective, the

entire Israeli military budget before October 7th was about 25 billion. So the

United States has put at least 30 billion into defending Israel in less than 2 years. Over the course of its

existence, a little less than 80 years, the United States has put 300 billion at least, those are just the onbooks

numbers into supporting Israel. 300 billion. Israel is by far, no one comes

close, the largest recipient of US aid over time and currently. So, anyone who

says, “Oh, it’s just a drop in the bucket. It’s totally insignificant,” is lying or doesn’t know the numbers. By

the way, number two is Egypt. So, why are we spending so much money on Egypt? Well, we’re doing it at the request of Israel. So, you could probably add that

to the tally. It’s not an attack. It’s merely perspective. We are spending our

time, our money, and we’re taking enormous risks on behalf of a country that geopolitically is not significant

at all. The interesting thing is most Americans have no idea that this is

true. They don’t know how disproportionate our attention to Israel and our spending on Israel is relative

to the rest of the world. And if you want some sense of how disproportionate India and China combined, neither of

which is a strong ally at the moment, combined represent more than a third of

the entire world’s population. Both our rivals economically, both our rivals militarily, at least potentially. and

our relationship with them has gotten worse or has at the very least languished because of our relationship

with Israel because of the bandwidth consumed by tending to it and also because of some of the inevitable

conflicts that have arisen because of our support for Israel which is engaged in an extremely controversial which is

to say hated war in Gaza which is not even really a war it’s a massive displacement of people and killing on on

a on a grand scale of unarmed people of unarmed combatants of civilians of women and children. And the world sees this

and the world rejects it and the world hates it. And so Israel’s really last remaining ally of size other than the UK

is the United States. And so there’s a huge cost to this. But again, most

Americans have no perspective on just how disproportionate our commitment is because they marinate in lies about this

relationship, mostly from our political class, also from the media. But really, if you were to lay the blame on one

group in the United States, it’s our elected leaders who continuously lie to us about the nature of this

relationship, its significance, and they do it generationally. They’ve been doing it for many decades. Here,

and this is just one example, but the most fun to watch. This is Nikki Haley

at the Republican presidential primary debate 2023 describing the United States’s relationship with the state of

Israel. Watch. “Last thing we need to do is to tell Israel what to do. The only

thing we should be doing is supporting them and eliminating Hamas. It is not that Israel needs America. America needs

Israel.” It is not that thei Israel needs the

United States. The United States needs Israel. How could that possibly be true? It is

in no sense true. In fact, it’s one of those lies that’s not three degrees off the truth. It is a complete inversion of

the truth. And the truth, which is obvious to anyone who looks at the numbers or is paying any attention at all, is that Israel could not survive

without the United States. That’s not an argument for pulling all aid to Israel. It’s just an acknowledgement of the

physical reality. Israel fights its wars with American backing, with the guarantee, the implied defense guarantee

that we have provided for so many years since at least 1973, 50 years. And its

social services are made possible, which are quite generous, made possible by American subsidies. In other words,

every dollar that goes to the Israeli military from the United States is a

dollar that the nation of Israel can spend on its own people. And so there is no world in which America needs Israel

more than Israel needs the United States. And of course, Nikki Haley was never asked to explain how exactly

that could be true. What are you talking about, Governor Haley? Not one person asked her that question. And no one

asked her that question because anyone in whose mind that question appeared

would have paused for fear of being attacked as an anti-semite for asking a question about geopolitics. That has

been the state of play in the United States for my entire life, over 50 years.

Politicians make nonsensical statements. Nobody wants to even ask a follow-up question for fear of being attacked. It

is a state of perpetual intimidation. Everybody’s afraid of Israel. Afraid of

the topic, afraid in some cases of the state itself. We have not had an honest

conversation about this ever. Certainly not in my lifetime. And that suits the

Israelis just fine. And if you’re wondering why there’s an awful lot of lunatic anti-semitic comment about

Israel online, you have to wonder how much of that is organic. Some of it, of course, they’re always haters. But how

much of it is not organic at all? How much of that is

the lunatic all Jews are evil? How much of that is being jinned up on

purpose to make legitimate questions about the US government’s relationship with the government of Israel seem like

crackpot stuff, like hate, like David Duke level lunacy?

Probably some, because it serves their interests. Now, that is a criticism of the state of

Israel and its incredibly sophisticated propaganda campaign, which again the

rest of us have been marinating in for a long time. But the true villain here, I would argue, is not the state of Israel,

the Jews.

——

MY COMMENT: He says “the state of Israel, the Jews.” He is saying that ALL Jews are Zionists; all of them approve of the state of Israel. That is a FALSE assertion. It logically means that no Jew will support the elimination of the state of Israel (i.e., that for a Jew to support eliminating the state of Israel would be for that person to approve elimination of himself/herself — that ALL Jews are Zionists, he equates Judaism with the racist-religious-supremacist Jewish state, Israel). Franklin Delano Roosevelt opposed there being an establishment of a Jewish-run state in which Jews could expel or exterminate non-Jews who lived there — as Arabs in Palestine always had lived there, and FDR recognized the rights of the Palestinians, not ONLY of the Jews. FDR’s successor Truman was a biblical literalist,who believed the passages in the Bible where ‘God’ gave that land to Jews (in Genesis 15:18-21) and ordered them to extermnate the Palestinians (Deuteronomy 7:12&7:16&20:16-18), and who on 14 May 1948 created Israel. The very next day, the Nakba started — the organized ethnic-cleansing and extermination of, and organized thefts from, the non-Jews who lived there. It continues to this day, and the October 7th event by Hamas was a response to it, not the start of anything, but a reaction to the Nakba, which is ongoing ever since the day, 14 May 1948, when Israel’s founding by U.S. President Truman as a legal nation started Israel’s ethnic cleansings of Palestinians — which the U.S. Government essentially ignored (did nothing to halt, and tacitly approved — imposed no measures to punish — though the U.S. Government was fully aware of the horrors that they were approving of), and was therefore fully complicit in, from the very start.

——

It’s the United States. It’s our leaders who are putting up with this. Israel is

10:57

a small country with very limited resources, and it is doing its best to serve its own interests. You’d think

11:04

every country would act that way, and most do, but there are some that don’t, and ours would top that list.

——

MY COMMENT: His statement that the U.S. Government does not ”serve its own interests” but that Israel does serve its own interests “and most do,” as-if Israel is a normal country but America is not, is ridiculously false about the U.S. Government. He also avoids making clear what he means by that statement, but he could mean that America is superior to all other countries because it isn’t entirely selfish, and that Israel is entirely selfish and is served by America because America is so uniquely kind. Carlson here is clearly pandering to U.S.-supremacists. It’s an unrealistically favorable view of the U.S. Governmment. He is ambiguous as to whether he himself is a U.S.-supremacist. He also ignores to specify what he means by saying that the U.S. Government “does not serve its own interests”: does it mean that the U.S. Government serves the interests of other nations, or that the U.S. Government’s interests are its own people’s welfare? Neither is true. The U.S. Government serves the interests only of its billionaires. That’s the reality, which Carlson ignores, though the evidence (linked-to there) documenting it, is undeniable.

——

And so the

true shame here, the actual villain in this story is the leadership of the United States that is putting up with

serial humiliation for decades. And for what reason? So if there’s

someone to be mad at, it’s our leaders. And that leads to the second thing that we can do to fix this truly unhealthy

relationship, this poisonous relationship, which is getting worse, by the way. It’s breaking our society into

pieces. It’s truly hurting the Trump administration. [Who cares about “the Trump administration”? It’s the American people that are harmed by Israel — not “the Trump administration.”] The second thing we can do after getting global perspective on

what we’re actually talking about here, a tiny country that is in the deepest sense insignificant to the United

States. The second thing we can do is get some freaking self-respect and stop being ordered around by a

client state. That’s not good for us. It’s not good for them. It’s not good for anybody. It’s like being screamed at

by your children. No normal parent would allow that because it’s totally

destructive. It’s not good for you and it’s not good for the child. And that is exactly the relationship that we have

with the state of Israel. In fact, not in theory. In fact, it is a huge country

and a tiny country. The huge country supports the tiny country. And that’s a pretty nice thing to do. Whether it’s

wise or not is a whole separate conversation. But if you’re going to have that relationship, a parent to a child, you cannot be yelled at,

humiliated, spied upon, bossed around by the child, by the person in the inherently subordinate position. You

can’t do that. And you can’t be shamed into ignoring things that are quite clearly not the behavior of a

subordinate ally to a big brother ally. For example, spying on the country that

makes your economy and your defense possible, which the Israelis have been doing for generations. That’s a fact. One of them very famously was caught,

Jonathan Pollard, who’s an American citizen, taking real secrets, like actual military secrets, and sending

them to Israel, which promptly sent a bunch of them to the Soviet Union, which was our arch rival, our foe at the time.

And that happened, and he went to prison. And then somehow he got out of prison and went to Israel, where he continues to denounce the United States.

And anyone who says anything about it is attacked. Oh, you’re anti-semitic. It has nothing to do with anti-semitism.

That’s insulting. Why would we ever put up with that? Why we put up with the attack on the USS Liberty that

everyone’s so afraid to talk about, clearly targeted on purpose by a country we’re supporting, Israel? And it’s

somehow shameful to say that. Why? Why is it shameful to say that? Who knows why it’s shameful to say that? But it

shouldn’t be. And until we have some self-respect, not anger or hate, but

just dignity, it will continue. In June, for example, during the 12-day war, such

as it was with Iran, the US and Israel versus Iran, bombing on all sides during

that short conflict, IDF officers in the Pentagon, foreign

military officers in the Pentagon, by the way, they’re not the only foreign military officers in the Pentagon, to be clear. There are NATO officers. They’re

from other country, British, but there are a bunch of Israeli Defense Force

officers in the Pentagon that week. And during that week, ask anyone who

works at the Pentagon, they enraged American Pentagon staff by just barging

into meetings, giving orders, making demands, and nobody did anything about it. How

can a foreign military officer barge into military headquarters, even if invited, but barge into a meeting and

start demanding, “We want this, we want that, you need to get on this.” Huh?

The more you allow that kind of deeply unhealthy behavior, the more you’re

going to get. And that’s exactly what has happened. Because of the weakness of our leaders, we have incited predators

in a foreign country to take advantage of us. Oh, that’s such an anti-Israel thing. Say it’s not anti-Israel at all.

It’s a demand that the people whose job it is whose sacred duty it is to defend and represent us, our leaders both at

the Pentagon and all throughout the US government, that they do that, that they stand up and defend us against all

potential threats, against all foreign countries to the extent they need to, and that they do not prostrate

themselves before a foreign nation. That’s just basic.

Here is the prime

minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, commenting on American politics: “We talked about the woke right and he

said, ‘I call it the woke reich.’ That’s a brilliant

the woke right because these people, you know, they’re not any different from the woke the left. I mean, they’re they’re

insane. They’re the reason, but they’re actually meeting on some of the things we have to fight back. How do

we fight back? Our influencers, I think you should also talk to them if you have a chance to that that community. They’re

very important. And secondly, we’re going to have to use the tools of battle. And the most

important ones are on social media. And the most important purchase that is going on right now is

class. Tik Tok. Tik Tok. Number one. Number one.

And I hope it goes through because it’s uh it can be consequential. And the other one, what’s the other one

that’s most important? X. X. Very good.

And you know, so we have to talk to Elon. He’s not an enemy. He’s a friend.

We should talk to him. Now, if we can get those two things, we get a lot. And I could go on on other things, but

that’s not the point right now. We have to fight the fight.”

It’s almost unbelievable that he said that on camera. Imagine this is a

foreign leader bragging about how he’s censoring Americans. Again, this guy runs a country of 9 million people

that’s totally dependent on our tax dollars to exist. And here he is on camera and he’s a sophisticated guy. Of

course, he knows that he’s being filmed saying, “Anyone who opposes me in the

United States who opposes more aid to Israel or opposes getting sucked into war with Iran, which does not serve

American interest, that person is not simply mistaken or wrong. I’m not going to bother to explain why that person is

wrong. That person is a Nazi, part of the woke Reich, a Nazi.

And the only way to fix it is by preventing Americans in the last country on earth with guaranteed freedom of

speech. Prevent Americans from hearing the other side. And so we push Congress to force a

Tik Tok sale, which is true, by the way. And when that happened, and various members of Congress like, “No, really, it’s about China.” There were people in

line said, “No, I think it’s really about Israel.” You you you kind of wish it was about China. Here he is just admitting, “No,

no, no. We push the U.S. Congress to censor in the United States to commit

censorship in the United States because we think it’s bad for us and we need to

talk to Elon.” The only reason we have free speech in the United States right now is because of Elon Musk. By the way,

a naturalized American, a foreigner who looked at the United States and said, “What’s great about that country?

People can say what they believe because they’re not slaves. They’re not subjects of the state. They’re citizens of a

nation that they own.”

——

MY COMMENT: Carlson is saying that the U.S. Government is controlled by all Americans — one-person-one-vote, NOT one-dollar-one-vote (like a corporation is, one-share-one-vote). But that allegation (America’s being an authentic democracy) is a demonstrable falsehood; and, because it has empirically been demonstrated false, it is even an outright lie about this country — a lie that is part of Carlson’s spiel, perhaps to appeal to his right-wing audience).

——

Free speech is central

to the entire idea of America. In fact, it’s really the only thing that sets us apart from any other country on Earth.

It’s not our market economy. It’s freedom of speech. And here’s this guy, a foreign head of state, who, let me

restate, is totally dependent on our tax dollars to exist, is saying Americans

don’t have that right. and he’s going to do some kind of secret pressure campaign on Elon Musk to censor X because it

bothers Israel. You know, that’s the point at which you just say no. Absolutely not. That is not allowed. But

since no one has said that, it is continued. And that’s why when you go on social media, you see person after

person taking that guy’s line.

That guy’s line. Repeating foreign government talking points on social

media as Americans. Oh, you’re you can’t say that. It’s

true. It’s 100% true. And it’s also totally counterproductive. By the way,

this is not a sophisticated propaganda campaign. This is a brutal

and brutish propaganda campaign where anyone who disagrees with anything is

immediately slandered and smeared. Megan Kelly, who’s got to be the single most

moderate person on the question of Israel, who said a 100 times and means it. By the way, I like Israel. I’m not

against Israel, you know, but maybe it’s not a great idea to get sucked into one of their wars. We’ve done that. Let’s

not do it again. Nazi immediately calls her an anti-semite and won’t stop.

Meanwhile, the actual anti-semites, and there certainly are some online, never get criticized by Bibi or anyone else in

his orbit. That’s kind of interesting, isn’t it? I wonder why that is. When you have actual anti-semites, you know,

doing videos making fun of Auschwitz, but they get a pass. Maybe things are not

quite as they seem. But normal people who harbor no hate

toward anyone or try not to are immediately slandered in a way that

makes it in some cases hard for them to have jobs if they deviate even a little bit. So what’s the effect of this? Not

that it’s up to me to tell Israel how to run its propaganda campaigns, but the effect, just noticing, is that it turns

allies into enemies. You can agree on 98% of things, but if you think maybe it

was a bad idea to bomb Doha, Qatar, the site of the largest [U.S.] military base in

the Middle East, which exists to protect Israel, if you think it was a bad idea for the Israeli government to bomb Doha,

then you’re a what, a Nazi? Just in point of fact, by the way, Hamas

was originally in Qatar [at that moment, was] because the Israeli government asked them to accept Hamas [to be there to negotiate for eace in Gaza]. That air base exists to protect

Israel. By the way, that was such a reckless

and demented move that MOSSAD in Israel opposed it and wouldn’t

participate in it because they thought it was too reckless. So to say that there is, you know, quite a bit of

latitude for debate in Israel is an understatement. Assad refused to participate in that. But as an American

on social media, if you’re like, I think it’s a little crazy that our ally is bombing another one of our allies without even telling us and then lying

and pretending that they had permission from the president to do this, which they did not. If you say that, you’re a Nazi. You’re

part of the woke Reich.

And that was too much for

our president. And so in one of the great moments, it was just

it was a cool shower on a hot day. President Trump pushed back, not directly, but you can watch this clip

and see that he’s had enough. Here is President Trump the other day asked

about Israel’s plans to annex the West Bank. Watch. “QUESTIONER: Did you promise leaders this week that

you would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank? And is that something that you — TRUMP: I will not allow Israel to annex the

West Bank? Nope. I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen. QUESTIONER: Did you speak with Netanyahu about this? TRUMP: Yeah, but I’m not going to allow it.

Whether I spoke to him or not, I did. But I’m not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank.

There’s been enough. It’s time to stop.”

Donald Trump has lost support over this Israel question. And he knows

that and he’s pushing back. And there’s just no question from that clip whatsoever.

…

40:20

40:22

40:28

40:34

40:41

40:51

40:59

41:05

41:11

41:17

41:27

41:32

—-

MY COMMENT: Carlson was being told by Sachs there, that Carlson’s optimistic view that Trump really meant and would adhere to that promise is unrealistic. Carlson didn’t respond to that. He simply asked why “no American President [except JFK who was assassinated, and then in 1991 GHW Bush, who then failed in his re-election bid because of the economy’s downturn] ever constrained Israel,” and Sachs blamed Netanyahu, who didn’t even lead Israel until 1996; Sachs, too, refused to acknowledge that ever since Israel’s founding by Truman in 1948, Israel has been systematically robbing and genociding Palestinians; and even in 1948, while that Nakba was going on, Albert Einstein and other progressive Jews were calling Israel “fascist” because of that ethnic cleansing. So, despite the statements by both Carlson and Sachs, the problem isn’t (merely) Netanyahu; it is, in fact, Israel — that institutionally racist-fascist-supremacist imperialist Government itself. This is the problem, which must be ended. Ending Netanyahu won’t end it. Sachs continued:

——

The question why this is the case is of course I think to all of us even no

matter how much on the inside we are or how many decades we’ve watched this a

bit of a mystery. Yes. And because I’ve seen this close up for

more than 50 years and if you ask me am I really sure why

Netanyahu who is a absolutely disgusting wararmonger who has dragged us into

terrible wars who is committing massive war crimes, why he gets 57 standing

ovations in the US Congress. If you ask me in my heart, do I really understand

that? Is it the AIPAC lobby, the Israel lobby? Well, partly

is it blackmail by Israel? because there’s no doubt uh a

lot of credible claims of Epstein and more about blackmail. Is it that uh is

it direct bribes? Is it fear of [by] American politicians? Is it the mainstream media

which for a lot of reasons owned by a lot of billionaires that tend to be uh

rather ardent Zionists? Is it the large Christian Zionist vote

base which is also a real thing?

To tell you the truth, none of it really adds up — I agree — in full because this is not in America’s

interest. It’s not in America’s interest to be isolated in the world together

with a murderous rogue state, which is sad to say what the Israeli government

has become. It is the most lawless state in the whole world right now.

…

52:40

52:45

52:52

52:59

53:06

53:13

53:21

53:29

53:36

53:42

53:48

53:57

——

MY CLOSING COMMENTS: At 1:04:29 to 1:05:37, Sachs blames the British Government for the creation of Israel, but that is a commonly stated falsehood, false because by the time when the actual decision had to be made as to whether Israel would be admitted into the U.N. — legally recognized as a nation — in 1948, the British Government opposed that and the matter thus became held over until a U.N. vote on Israel’s legal existence could be voted on in 1949 (Resolution 278, on 11 May 1949) and Truman’s decision to recognize it finally received the support of the Soviet Union, China, and others, but not of UK, Turkey and others abstaining, nor of Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, India, Burma, and Ethiopia, voting against it. Truman’s team had won for the Zionists the ‘legitimacy’ they had always sought for: 37 to 12 with 9 abstentions (who were opponents that didn’t want to be on the wrong side of the U.S. Government). Truman overrode that opposition, and allowed this to happen (didn’t even condemn the Nakba that his decision promptly then unleashed), despite not only Britain’s but all of the Arab Governments’ (Israel’s neighbors) opposition to it. Sachs — like so many other scholars, falsifies history on this important matter, as-if Britain’s Balfour Declaration was decisive, which it was not. He lies about the matter, saying that the decision was made by Britain, though at the time when the decision was actually made, Britain’s Government actually opposed it (and — in order to keep Churchill’s “Special Relationship” with the U.S. going — abstained, when they finally had to vote on the matter in 1949).

On 11 July 2024, the Jewish Journal magazine headlined “Though some internal disagreements in the U.S. government remained, Truman recognized Israel minutes after its official founding on May 14, 1948.” That ‘official founding’ was not yet legally recognized by any country other than by the country that ‘founded’ it, Israel itself; and Truman’s decision on that date is what — from the standpoint of international relations — ACTUALLY created Israel. Without it, Israel would have been a pariah-‘nation’ rejected by all nations. ‘Historians’ don’t point ths out; they instead produce ‘history’ as Zionists do. But it’s the reality — and Truman knew it at the time.

Truman, in retrospect, said “We had several other people in the country, even among the Jews, the Zionists particularly, who were against anything that was to be done if they couldn’t have the whole of Palestine, everything handed to them on a silver plate so they wouldn’t have to do anything. It couldn’t be done. We had to take it in small doses.”

“Opinio Juris” headlined on 11 March 2024 “A Forgotten Detail: The Right of Return was a Condition of the Establishment of the State of Israel” and explained why the “Right of Return” was crucial to the compromise that Truman had to make in order to get ultimate passage of the recognition of Israel by the U.N.: that the right of return was a condition the U.N. had set as a requirement for Israel to formally accept in order for Israel to be created as a legal entity which the U.N. could then accept as being a member-nation. So: Israel formally accepted it, but always subsequently opposed it in practice; and now in Gaza, Israel is doing everything it can to eliminate it (the right of return — which Israel had signed to at its own legal birth as being a nation). Any Gazan who would depart Gaza and live elsewhere would be thereby nullifying his/her right of return and would therefore no longer legally BE a Palestinian. Israel had been trying to get Gazans to do that, to leave to live elsewhere (outside Palestine), but failed; and, now, Israel is using the ultimate method of eliminating them and their right of return, which is genocide.

The propaganda, from both the left and the right, serves to soften the reality, that Israel is an institutionally racist-fascist-supremacist imperialist nation, for which any law is unfounded if it does not come from ‘The Law of God’ (the 613 Jewish laws that are in the Torah, Judaism’s holy book, its sacred Scripture — the first five books of the Christian Bible). This reality — that Israel’s real Constitution is the Torah (which condemns Palestinians) — is built into it. Israel can be no other way than that. This is the secret that all of the propagandists about the matter hide from the public (even from the Christian public, because they too believe the Torah, the first five books of their own Bible, but they also believe Romans 13:1-5, which essentially nullifies those 613 laws, the laws of Judaism, and hands the lawmaking authority over to the Emperor — which is the reason why Christianity mushroomed during the Roman Empire — the Emperors liked that, liked being God’s agent on Earth, and this is why the Empire spread Christianity; Paul was cunning like that).

Israel can’t be redeemed, any more than, say, Hitler’s Government could. Hitler’s Government had no right to exist, and neither does Israel’s Government. No racist-fascist-supremacist-imperialist Government does. If America’s Government is controlled by Israel’s Government (as Carlson and Sachs and I believe), then neither does America’s Government have any right to exist. Unlike Israel’s Government, which has no other Constitution than the Torah, the ‘Word of God’ itself, America has its democratic Constitution, but at least ever since the death of FDR, that is routinely being violated by the U.S. Government; so, the two Governments, Israel and America, function essentially as one, regardless of which of the two actually commands/rules the other.

Some Governments need to be replaced. This doesn’t mean replacing one Party by another Party. It means eliminating its billionaires, the few individuals, the political megadonors who effectively control and cause it to exist as it does: as a one-dollar-one-vote Government, instead of as a one-person-one-vote Government. They are the corruptors, they are the “Deep State” who hire the people who hire the people who ultimately control the public officials. It’s a collectivity, no mere single person, who is behind it all. When the megabillionaire Warren Buffett said “There’s class warfare, all right, but it’s my class, the rich class, that’s making war, and we’re winning,” he was referring to this as the Deep State, the people who control. They are “winning” because they control the Government. It is not a democracy. It is an aristocracy (of wealth).

Tucker Carlson and Jeffrey Sachs, in that video, are saying that the megadonors to American politics are overwhelmingly Zionists. They aren’t saying that those people are Jews, but that they are Zionists (regardless whether of the Jewish or of the Christian variety). I believe that the evidence is overwhelming that this is true. I also agree with their criticisms of Israel, but I go further to say that Israel has no right to exist. If Israel has a right to exist, then Hitler’s Government had a right to exist, and I don’t think that any such Government — any genocidal Government — has a right to exist.

—————

