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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
4h

We are perpetually at war because war is profitable. The entire arms industry and military intelligence industry should be nationalized. The average American taxpayer last year contributed $4,000 to the war machine. And the annual military budget just went up to $1.5 trillion. When you complain about your taxes being too high, this is the reason. It's also why government services that in the words of our Constitution "promote the general welfare" keep getting cut.

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