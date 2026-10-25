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Ecclesiastes's avatar
Ecclesiastes
2d

Panem et circenses at home, in the imperial core, and fascism abroad. Death squads torture, rape , murder, theft. exploitation. National interest, jingoism and exploitation and abomination abroad.

That's what bernie stands for. That's what you stand for by supporting him. A progressive platform that doesn't speak for all the people in the world is the same platform that's bringing America. It's chickens home to roost.

At its core, it's a philosophy of selfishness. The kind of selfishness that is revealed in lying hypocritical duplicity that jesus christ condemned and for which america will pay dearly for a heavy judgment, hangs over its head.

I know that when I use these religious allegories, it turns people off, and nobody wants to pay attention.

It's a very a very" religious people" that used the kind of language I use, are diametrically fundamentally opposed to the sort of universal values i am referring to.

Even if you listened even if you cared, it would be too little too late. My words are footnotes to America's 🇺🇸 Elogium, Ad Perpetuam Rei Infamiam

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
2d

Uh Well, injecting 158,000 horrible diseases including MS40 Simian Virus in each Covid vaccine is going to have some sort of impact on the vaccinated and not the way to cure anyone of a Covid virus, made by Moderna and patented by them in 2013 - The Lancet in 2021, published that the Pfizer vaccine was 0.84% effective against Covid, which means the 158,000 horrible diseases injected were going to infect and kill a lot of people deliberately, I would have thought, bearing in mind that would be 99.16% of each vaccine shot. Saw this link passing it on: https://expose-news.com/2026/10/16/scary-truths-about-the-toxic-covid-vaccine/comment-page-1/#comment-197533 Oh and here is the link for the 158,000 horrible diseases injected, you can see them on the last 18 pages of this document: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably and you DEAD. https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf Uh

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