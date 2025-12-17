17 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On December 17th, Bloomberg News headlined “The Electric Car Transition Unravels Slowly, Then All at Once”, and reported that

The global transition to electric vehicles is beginning to unravel the way major changeovers often do: slowly at first, then all at once.

This week brought a cascade of signals that the EV era is entering a more uncertain, more contested phase. The European Commission backed away from what had been the world’s most aggressive timeline for phasing out internal-combustion engines, granting manufacturers and consumers more time to move off gasoline. A day earlier, Ford (F) Motor Co. announced $19.5 billion in charges tied to the retreat from an electric strategy it vowed to go all in on eight years ago.

The pullback is no longer confined to a few laggards or skeptics. From relative newcomers to legacy giants, the signs of reckoning have been mounting for months. …

Of course, this will mean that the market valuations on EVs themselves will ALSO crash. (So, if you have one, this would probably be the best time to trade it in.)

I had headlined and documented on 6 June 2024, “Why All-Electric Cars Are Simply a Con-Job”, reporting that all of the propaganda from agencies of the billionaires who are profiting from increases in the sales-volumes of EVs are lies, and that all-electric cars and trucks actually generate more CO2, methane and other global-warming gases into the atmosphere than combustion-engine ones do.

However, instead of producing those gases at the all-elecrtic vehicle’s tailpipe as is the case with a combustion-engine car, an EV produces it at the electrical generating facility, which is usually far away and out-of-sight though it is just as much of concern to the atmospheric carbon level as is what’s being burnt right where the driver is. As I had pointed out in that article,

All-electric vehicles are, instead, only for the stupids for whom “out of sight is out of mind,” because that carbon pollution is merely being transferred from your car’s exhaust-pipe to the distant electric-power plant’s effluent-stack. Furthermore: in order for that energy to get from the electrical-power plant to your automobile’s battery, there is loss (in the form of heat, heating up the surrounding atmosphere even more) along the transmission-lines etc., as a consequence of which, all-electric or “EV” cars are probably the most-polluting of all types, and way more polluting than are hybrids (which don’t rely upon those electrical transmission lines at all). And, then, of course, batteries (which are used both in EVs and in hybrids) are yet an additional strain upon the planet’s resources. (But, probably, hybrids are even better, all-around, than are non-hybrid and non-EV, vehicles, because a hybrid really does greatly reduce fuel-consumption.)

And, “Furthermore, hybrids, unlike EVs, aren’t including any of the enormous energy-wastage at the electical-power plant,” and so hybrids are almost certainly the LEAST harmful of the three types of vehicles: pure combustion-engine, hybrids, and EVs. Hybrids especially are, because they retrieve — instead of (like on a standard compression-engine car, waste) — the energy that gets lost from braking on a car. Pure EVs are almost certainly the very WORST of the three; but the billionaires who have invested in producing and promoting them (and the politicians who are effectively owned by them) have fooled millions of people to purchase these environmental monstrosities.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, under the Democratic President Joe Biden (a supporter of EVs), headlined “Electricity in the United States”, and, citing “February 2024 preliminary data for 2023,” reported that in the U.S., “Fossil fuels accounted for about 60% of U.S. electricity generation in 2023,” which is hardly consistent with the ‘environmentalists’ (liberal billionaires) stated objective (a safer planet), but is very much consistent with instead their pure greed. Furthermore, “Nuclear energy provides nearly one-fifth [which is yet another 20%] of U.S. electricity,” and some of the EV-purchasers aren’t wanting their cars to be producing the extremely toxic waste-products from nuclear reactors, especially because, regarding the number of new nuclear reactors that nuclear advocates propose as replacements for fossil fuels, not ONLY is the “installation timeline impossible given the long planning-to-operation times of nuclear, but it would also result in all known reserves of uranium worldwide for once-through reactors running out in about 3 years”. That’s no solution at all.

Nothing that has been said here is denying that man-made global warmng has been documented and proven far more than almost anything else in all of empirical science has been, but the only way constructively to address that enormous threat to the world’s future is being hidden by the billionaires’ (on both the right and the left) propaganda agencies (their ‘news’-media and academic institutions); and, so, if anyone who has been fooled to buy an EV (or otherwise) wants to know what this approach to the problem would be, just click onto that last link.

—————

