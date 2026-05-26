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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
7h

It is always secret information as to losses of lives and equipment so the enemies never knows how effective or not their decisions have been. I sincerely hope Russia takes a lesson from Iran and targets those supplying information, equipment and personnel to Ukraine. It is very unfortunate that Ukraine and Russia have to suffer from the US and NATO aggressions. Just as in Palestine,and Lebanon. The US is largely responsible for the carnage as they supply the means. It is war so Putin should do what is necessary to accomplish his goal of protecting the Ethnic Russian Ukrainian and Russian people from such attrition.

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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
6h

The Ukraine War has never really been a war between Russia and Ukraine. It is a war between the collective West and Russia. Ukraine is just the battlefield where it is happening. It makes no sense to me why the West hates Russia so much, but the hatred is so intense they have been willing to send over a million Ukrainian soldiers to their death in a failed attempt to give Russia a black eye.

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