Just sayn
Sep 15

All government is a conspiracy. Treason against the citizenry starts with secrecy which is essential for these criminals to conspire to legitimize their cartel of looting, shooting and lying. That a foreign government (Israel) has an absolute stranglehold on most of the power structure of all US central and state government Leads to only a couple of outcomes ; We continue to do Nothing, We work within the rules of their system to effect change( essentially doing nothing except wasting energy), or We, The People Nullify the entire corrupt UN repairable government cartels, and repudiate all debt thereby (hopefully) ending the wars, genocides, and bankrupting some of the players.

That every politician or government employee taking money from Israel or Corporate interest has committed the hanging offense of Treason is readily apparent. That would be every president still living, their staffs and the huge majority of present and past congresses.

The intrigue and secrecy involved in US government is appalling. Transparency of every detail with continuous audits and requirements of constantly balanced budgets would be necessary. Could they be trusted? Government is a Parasite, Better to just Declare Independence, shut down this criminal cartel and rethink the way forward without Fascist or Zionist ideology. 'Without Hierarchial control apparatus' is the true definition of Anarchy .

RR
Sep 16

Given the new SC blanket doctrine of presidential immunity for acts done in office, how can Obama be in legal jeopardy?

