17 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Here is from Semafor:

https://www.semafor.com/newsletter/12/17/2025/semafor-flagship-oil-and-troubled-waters

https://archive.is/kak6A

“US blockades Venezuela oil tankers”

17 December 2025

US President Donald Trump ordered a “complete blockade” of oil tankers leaving Venezuela, ratcheting up tensions with Caracas and driving global crude prices higher. Trump said Venezuela was surrounded by the “largest Armada” in the region’s history, which includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier. Despite the massive deployment, experts have questioned Washington’s intentions: Its troops are far too numerous for the tasks they’ve been assigned — anti-narcotics operations — yet too few for a ground invasion of Venezuela, while the White House chief of staff recently said Trump’s true ambition was to dislodge Venezuela’s president from power. The blockade announcement wiped out a recent drop in oil prices, which had fallen amid hopes for a peace deal in Ukraine.

——

MY COMMENTS:

In 2024, Trump’s campaign promised “no more endless wars,” but all of those statements were lies, just like Bush’s “WMD in Iraq” were.

Jon Stewart made fun of this similarity between Bush and Trump, as-if it’s only Republican Presidents who are evil. But Obama and Biden were just as evil. America’s being controlled by America’s billionaires and their Military-Industrial Complex to expand the U.S. empire to include the entire planet is bipartisan in Washington DC. The problem today isn’t Republicans or Democrats — it has become Amerika itself. And it has become the entire world’s problem. Only now America’s colonies have taken the vanguard position because the U.S. regime doesn’t want to appear publicly as “the bad boy,” and so the U.S. regime’s stooges carry that burden.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.