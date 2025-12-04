4 December 2025, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On December 4th, Vanessa Beeley reported that the concrete wall which America and its allies have been building around Syia starting in 2008 is now nearly complete:

“Syria is becoming a walled Takfiri cauldron as border countries erect surveillance barriers”

Vanessa Beeley, 4 December 2015

INTERVIEWER: I thought walls were being built

in the United States. I didn’t know

walls were being built in uh in Asia.

VANESSA BEELEY: Yeah, very interesting. Um something

that I was looking into in depth over

the last few days, but particularly

yesterday. So, if we start uh we’ll

we’ll basically go around the border of

Syria. So, this is the border with Iraq.

At the end, there is a map so that

people can get an idea of what I’m

actually talking about. So this in

November this year, Iraq completes 350

km of concrete border wall with Syria.

Other reports have said they’ve reached

up to 400 kilometers. So what does this

actually mean? that Baghdad is seeking

to seal the entire 618 kilometer border

with a multi-layered security system,

three m wide trench, 3 m deep, four

layer inflatable barrier, observation

towers, every 1 kilometer equipped with

advanced thermal cameras linked to a

central monitoring system and no guesses

as to who is at that central monitoring

system. integrated defense network made

up of trenches, barbed wire and early

warning systems, high precision thermal

imaging and 247 surveillance devices. Of

course, what is this sounding very

similar to um Gaza and of course the um

draconian 15-minute cities like Hebron

in the occupied territories. So this is

a map from 2013. I’m just showing this

to show how it was already beginning um

to take shape. Even back in 2013, two

years into the regime change war against

Syria [under Obama], the areas in black show

reinforced border areas. So you can see

with Turkey in particular um between

Israel and the occupied Goland

territories in the south and the border

wall with Jordan leading up to the

triangle uh between the border with Iraq

and Jordan. So then going on to Jordan

itself. Well, guess what? Um, beginning

actually back in 2008, but escalating

under the Obama administration. And,

Mike, you and I were talking yesterday

that the policy uh to basically destroy

and destabilize Syria did not begin with

any particular president, but it was a

bipartisan policy that was continued

throughout various presidencies. So in

2016 he spent half a billion on

sophisticated electronic fencing on the

northern and eastern borders to protect

the US bases. The project began in 2008

erected surveillance towers along 50 km

stretch of border fully integrated

andorked fence 442 km border with Syria

and Iraq. because I mentioned that

triangle, a camera studied network of

ground sensors with a five m five mile

radius either side of the fence and of

course centralized joint US Jordan

command center receiving all of the

information from those surveillance

blocks on the fence itself. Then we look

at under the Biden administration again

demonstrating how this isn’t something

that is relative to one particular party

in the US or one particular president.

So this was in 2024, the Department of

Defense Appropriations Act. And now I’m

just showing this part to show that 397

million was put to one side for the

counter ISIS of Iraq and Syrian uh Syria

train and equip fund. Now the slightly

interesting part of this is that part of

that fund is going to foreign forces,

irregular forces or groups and

individuals without of course actually

naming them or identifying them. Um and

that uh that sum uh then is also a a

portion to uh border security and if we

can just move on to the next part of the

act itself. So the Middle East partner

reimbursements section 8110

380 million to reimburse Jordan,

Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia and Oman. Um

basically for enhanced border security.

So this again began under Obama but was

continued under Biden and will continue

under Trump until September 2025. Again,

I just want to show that Turkey had been

building reinforced border areas that

you can see in red there. Um, I myself

in 2018, this is a 2016 map, but in

2018, I actually went to uh the

northeastern border with Turkey and saw

the building of the uh annexation wall.

Um, and again, let’s have a look at uh

what this actually represents. So this

is the Turkey uh border security to be

boosted by concrete walls. Now

interesting statistics um from uh 2025.

It’s an 825 km wall which is almost

finished. It’s the third longest in the

wall after the Great Wall of China and

the US Mexico borders.

120 border towers with a regular patrols

on either side of the border. um 7 ton

concrete blocks 3 m high, 2 m wide.

Surveillance includes thermal cameras,

seismic and acoustic sensors, EU funded

Cobra armored vehicles are patrolling

the wall the entire length. Drone

detection jammers. Um now this is an

extraordinary construction that has

really effectively gone under the radar

in Western media. Um, and then in

Lebanon, not only is Israel building,

these are just two posts from X talking

about various areas in the south of

Lebanon where Israel has of course

invaded Lebanese territory since the

ceasefire in November 2024 and is

building a separation wall um inside

Lebanese territory to effectively create

its so-called buffer zone in the south.

Of course, totally unlawful annexation

of territory. and Turkey has done the

same in northern Syria. But here comes

the UK. So Mike, you will remember that

last year we were talking about UK

reinforcement of Lebanese uh armed

forces, but also the establishment of uh

watchtowers along the border with Syria,

which are of course not to protect the

Lebanese, but to effectively one uh the

the pretext for for these borders is to

prevent the smuggling of weapons of mass

destruction. So we bring in the uh

pretext for the war against Iraq, of

course. But UK military veterans were

involved in the training of the Lebanese

armed forces, while armored boxes used

in the new 30foot constructions were

taken from towers being decommissioned

in Northern Ireland as part of the 62

million pound project. So basically,

Britain has also established

watchtowers. It’s now suggesting that it

can do the same on the southern border

between Lebanon and Israel. And of

course, clearly this is not for the

benefit of these countries. It’s for the

benefit of the security of Israel and

its allies that are stationed

particularly um in Lebanon. 115 million

of taxpayers money uh UK taxpayers money

has been spent on effectively

reinforcing border security in Lebanon.

We can talk about that more in extra. So

now I just want to bring up a map that

um I drew up yesterday which shows very

clearly here exactly how Syria is

effectively being completely encircled

by these border walls with massive

surveillance capabilities. So

effectively it’s becoming a tech fury

cauldron. Um the various armed forces

like ISIS, Alqaeda and all the various

affiliates are going to be uh kettled

inside Syria of course committing

heinous massacres against uh Syrian

people. The only open area, sorry, can I

just have the map back on for a second?

The only open area will be to the coast

and then of course they’re facing Cyprus

um which is gradually uh being taken

over by Israel and Israeli influence.

But also if you look at Lebanon, it’s

about the coraling of the Lebanese

resistance in the south of Lebanon there

because the border wall will effectively

close the resistance in Lebanon off from

Syria. But also if you look at the

orange arrow there um the reason I’ve

put that there is because effectively

this will um isolate Syria from Iraq and

from Iran and it will isolate Lebanon

from Syria, Iraq and Iran and also

Palestine um from Lebanon and Syria. So

this is effectively about coraling um

imprisoning any resistance actor states

and in that area of Iraq. So again, this

is uh compounding the imprisonment of

Syrians. If we look at we can look at

the Yinan plan, we can look at the clean

break doctrine, but I just drew up the

map of the new Middle East um which was

uh published in the early 2000s. But

where I’ve circled the map, you can

actually see that on the border with

Syria, the intention is to build um an

Iraqi Sunni Muslim state, which

effectively will again further distance

Syria from any assistance that it might

receive either from Iran or from any of

the resistance actors in the region.

Uh quite quite an incredible uh

situation, quite an incredible

development. Vanessa, do have you any

idea what the the total amount of money

that’s being spent on this is?

Oo, very difficult to tell because I

mean Turkey is running its own project.

Um, Rathon in Tuxen, Arizona is the

prime contractor for the Jordanian um

wall. Britain, as we’ve said to date,

have spent 115 million, but it’s it’s

it’s up in the hundreds of millions that

have been poured into this project.

10:16

MY COMMENTS:

Beeley is saying that the U.S. empire is walling-in Syrians so that the empire’s extermination of all but “takfiris” (jihadist Sunnis) there will be able to continue unimpeded. Shiites, Christians, and any non-jihadist Sunnis, will then be fully under the control of the former ISIS and Al Qaeda leader Jolani (now called “al-Sharaa”), whom America, Turkey, Israel, and Qatar, have installed over Syria. This will greatly weaken Iran and Hezbollah (both of which are Shia), and also the Palestinians (whose main source of support has been Shia).

The concrete walls below Damascus might be intended to wall-in those Syrians so as to enable Israelis the ability to destroy them by missiles and bombs in order for Israel ultimately to expand into that area, while, at the same time, locking Jolani’s forces in only north of the line extending from the south suburbs of Damascus to the U.S. military base at Al Tanf in south-eastern Syria. The concrete wall south of Al Tanf might be intended to protect Israelis who would be moving into the area west of it.

Tiny Lebanon’s southern wall might be removed if and when Israelis take over that country too.

Perhaps only U.S. planners know why those walls were built. Maybe only time will tell.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.