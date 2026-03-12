12 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

A reader-comment to my article yesterday “The American Empire Ends Today. China, Russia, & Iran Have Now Done It.” was “Be careful: both of these videos bear the hallmarks of “AI” slop, though only one admits it.” To which I replied: “Good point. However, I found today one 3 November 2025 news-report headlined ‘Russia’s An-124 Ruslan Lands Secretly in Iran — Speculation Mounts Over S-400 And Su-35’ which looks credible; so, I consider at least the S-400 part to be credible enough to be worth reporting as ‘news,’ especially because 3 November 2025 was well before the 28 February 2026 invasion of Iran. But if those S-400s are in Iran, then why aren’t they yet being used by Iran? Might it be because they plan to use them only in a later stage of their strategy? This is the fog of war. From the outside, almost nothing is certain.”

So, I did a bit more looking, and I found this:

——

https://ddebunked.org/d/1384-question-about-iran/3

https://archive.ph/EJGWh

UGarcia

13 Jan [2026]

So i am curious about if iran since the 12 day war has made any like agreements with for example russia or china in the event of another attack or conflict. i actually discovered Doomsday debunked during the 12 day war when i was freaked out and since then i have become a lot more grounded when it comes to international issues and conflicts. but i am just wondering if russia or china had strengthen their support for iran in another conflict event like that since then. because if not i know anything we do in iran will be very brief and irrelevant within a few weeks. has anything changed since then? any insight?

Reply

miffy likes this.

13 Jan

Answer by Robert-Walker 13 Jan

as far as i know, china and russia are not allies with iran, i’d say commercial partners at most.

i’d like to quote robert’s debunk from another post.

“There are no Russian or Chinese soldiers in Iran and it’s not an ally with either country. Russia WAS a close ally and supporter of Assad but when the rebels took over Aleppo then even though their military was more than a match for them, the Russians focused on getting their soldiers and equipment out of Syria as fast as possible and did nothing to support Assad except to permit him to fly to Moscow to escape the Syrians.

They will certainly do nothing to help the Ayatollah except that they would likely also offer him sanctuary in Russia if he has to flee his country.”

Reply

stevie-mccarthy and JoshuaCouture like this.

Robert-Walker

13 Jan

They haven’t made any military agreements and no sort of alliance or anything like that. But they have sold some new equipment to Iran which is not very surprising given that Israel destroyed pretty much its entire air defences.

But the equipment they sold would only be able to protect small high risk areas and they would also be more effective against the Israelis than the Americans (who have much more resources as well as bases all over the Middle East as well as military vessels and submarines unlike Israel).

For Israel, Iran was barely at the limit of what they could reach with F-16s with extra fuel tanks. But for Americans with in air refueling and their very long distance B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and aircraft carriers, nearby bases etc they are far more flexible.

Checking up on the details there, Russia and China have both sold new equipment to Iran since the 12 day war.

Russia has sold a single S-400 weapon system and Russia has sent some of its HQ-9 air defences.

defensemirror.com 29 July 2025

Iran Receives Russian S-400, Chinese HQ Air Defense Systems

The new air defense systems are expected to help intercept U.S. Tomahawk and Israeli ROCKS, Rampage, and Air LORA missiles.

Russia has also sent half a dozen upgraded Mig-29 fighter jets. It promised to send several of the generation 4+ Su-35s but that is a delayed shipment from 2022 and there is no sign of them yet.

The numbers are small but they would complicate a rerun of the 12 day war by Israel.

iranintl.com 23 September 2025

Iran receives Russian MiG-29 jets, expects more advanced systems, lawmaker says

Russian MiG-29 fighter jets have arrived in Iran as part of a short-term plan to bolster its air force, with more advanced Sukhoi Su-35 aircraft to follow gradually, an Iranian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Defence Security Asia 3 November 2025

Russia’s An-124 Ruslan Lands Secretly in Iran — Speculation Mounts Over S-400 And Su-35 Deliveries - Defence Security Asia

In a move that has reverberated through global defence and intelligence communities, Russia’s An-124 Ruslan has landed secretly in Tehran, sparking speculation over S-400 and Su-35 deliveries that could reshape the Middle East’s balance of power.

More details.

The Insider 3 December 2025

The Ayatollah walks into a bazaar: Iran is shopping around to upgrade its armed forces, and China is the lead supplier

After the Twelve-Day War this past summer — when Israel struck hundreds of targets in Iran linked to military infrastructure and the country’s nuclear and defense industries, and neutralized most of its air defenses — Tehran is preparing for what it views as a new existential war for the survival of 

It likely wouldn’t make much difference to the US with its far greater capabilities than Israel.

It is just supply of weapons for a price and doesn’t involve them in any war in any way.

Reply

stevie-mccarthy and JoshuaCouture like this.

Robert-Walker

13 Jan

So in short yes anything that the US does would be very brief and irrelevant in a few weeks. And they would check carefully and that would be part of the calculus for any decision to do strikes against Iran.

——

MY COMMENTS:

The comments by Robert Walker ignored not only the considerable interdependencies amongst Russia, China, and Iran, but also the extensive mutual support by each toward both of the other two — not to mention that all three of them are in the BRICS, and in the SCO (Shanghai Security Organization).

Furthermore, all three of the links that the other three entries link to (here, and here, and here) are news-reports that indicate alleged events which display military support from both Russia and China toward Iran.

And, finally, if Iran will become captured by the U.S., it would immensely harm the independence and national security of both Russia and China; so, both Russia and China would be enormously weakened and endangered if that were to happen, and so it would be foolhardy for either of them to allow it to happen. Neither Russia nor China has thus far shown itself to be foolhardy.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.