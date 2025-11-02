2 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Shameful Militarization of the Nobel Peace Prize /Lt Col Daniel Davis”

1 November 2025

The Nobel Peace Prize

is supposed to be the highest award

given for those who were doing the best

to seek peace that they’re trying to

say, “Hey, we see all this violence

going on and there’s a better way.

That’s what it’s supposed to be. As a

matter of fact, let me just show you

what it actually is physically,

definitionally supposed to be. Here’s

what the Nobel Peace Prize is supposed

to be all about: “In his will, he

established this prestigious honor in

1901 to be awarded to those who have

made the most significant contributions

toward creating a better, more

harmonious planet. The criteria for the

Nobel Peace Prize, as outlined in Alfred

Nobel’s will, are both specific and

profound. The prize is awarded to those

who have done the most for and

fraternity between nations by fostering

cooperation and resolving conflicts

through dialogue, the abolition or

reduction of standing armies,

championing global disarmament efforts,

and the holding and promotion of peace

congresses, creating vital platforms for

negotiation.”

Okay, that’s what Alfred Nobel wanted.

That’s what he set up this whole peace

prize to be. And that’s what it used to be

probably a long time ago now. It used to

actually be that. And over the last

decade or so, maybe a couple decades, I

think it’s become more political. Um,

and and I think that uh it’s it’s more

like the idea that people just say,

“Hey, let’s use the Nobel Peace Prize.

I’m talking even about the the Nobel

Prize Committee themselves, uh,, to to try

to give uh messages.”

That’s not what it was supposed to be

about. And then, unfortunately, that

cheapens it. And so, over a period of

time, it’s become a lot less important.

It it’s become a lot less prestigious,

and really it’s not even taken seriously

by people. Now, however, I think because

of the 2025 award, it is now probably or

possibly in any way, become irredeemably

compromised. Now, I think it is it is

more of just an outright joke. Here,

first of all is the announcement of the

winner for 2025.

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025

goes to a brave and committed champion

of peace.

To a woman who keeps the flame of

democracy burning amidst a growing

darkness.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has

decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize

for 2025

to Maria Corina Machado.

She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize

for her tireless work promoting

democratic rights for the people of

Venezuela and for her struggle to

achieve a just and peaceful transition

from dictatorship to democracy.”

So she is a champion of peace. So he

says. She has tireless work advancing

democracy. First of all, there was

nothing in the Nobel Peace announcement

uh in the prize itself. He said anything

about democracy. It said about getting

rid of standing armies. It said finding

dialogue. Those were the things that it

talked about. He didn’t even mention

that. And then he says that yes this is

a person who is moving to use peaceful

process to move from de dictatorship to

democracy. Right? You caught that. Now

then, let’s see. And I think it was just

yesterday, the winner was asked, “Do you

advocate the use of force and violence

to achieve your peaceful transition?”

“Do you support US military strikes on

the territory of Venezuela as part of

what you call a process? I believe that

the increase in pressure and the

escalation that’s taking place is the

only way to force Maduro to understand

that it’s time to go.”

The only way to force Maduro to

understand that it’s time to go. So,

because you don’t like him and this is

of course an opposition political figure

inside Venezuela

uh who was a very good friend of the

United States and was very closely tied

in even with the vice president and now

then when asked you just got the Nobel

Peace Prize which look talks about the

disarmament this talks about diminishing

armies using dialogue instead of

violence that’s the literal definition

of the word and your first statement is,

yeah, I’m for all of this military power

that I just described to you just a

minute ago about all of this this

aircraft carrier, uh the the frigots,

the destroyers, the missile carriers,

all the airplanes with all of its lethal

ordinance and and these Marines that are

apparently ready to storm ashore

somewhere, take some kind of military

action, kill people on the ground.

That’s your answer. That’s our Nobel

Peace Prize winner, folks. That’s not a

Nobel Peace Prize. There’s nothing peace

about that at all. That is just another

political opposition figure that wants

to use violence to overthrow an existing

government that they don’t like. You can

argue that he didn’t win uh legitimately

the election. Many in most in the West,

maybe everybody in the West claims he

didn’t. There are others in the in the

world and certainly they do claim that

no, it was legitimate. It doesn’t even

matter. I don’t know the answer. I I I

don’t know if it was legitimate or not.

What I do know, however, is that is the

government that is in place right now. I

also know and actually Mr. Barnes

validated this on our show yesterday

from a legal perspective that even if

that is true and who can say with any

authority if it is, but even if it were

there is no legal authority that exists

in international law in any kind of

national law in the United States that

says an another government from another

country separate can just say I don’t

like the elections that you held so I’m

going to kill the guy that’s sitting in

the office of the of the president. It

just doesn’t exist.

And and now then you’re talking about a

revolution where you’re an opposition

figure and you want to rise up and kill

the guy in charge or force him out by

whatever means and you’re you cool with

using American military power to do

that. Why wouldn’t they? But this sounds

really similar. If it sounds familiar to

you, it should because this is not too

dissimilar to what the United States did

in Libya in 2011. You may remember

Hillary Clinton, then Secretary of

State, infamously says, “We came, we

saw, he died.” Haha. And what a what a

fun time that was. And and how many

people in Libya died as a result of

this. So there was an opposition at the

time. There was a resistance to Gaddafi.

We did support it with military power.

The United States and a number of other

countries, especially with air power,

and helped knock down his uh his

ability, Gaddafi’s ability to defend

himself. And then he ends up getting

just brutally slaughtered in the streets

in the most horrific way. And to this

day, there still are competing

governments inside Libya. And they’ve

they went on to well over a decade of of

effective civil war uh and all kinds of

violence and dis disunityity. And of

course that keeps the country from ever

healing and moving on and becoming

better and having a a si a single

government that can protect its people.

Now we’re sitting here potentially going

to do the same thing here. And do we

have to go back to Iran 1953 when we

unseeded that one with the CIA? we

helped to overthrow the illegally

elected government or do I need to go to

2014 when we helped overthrow the

legally elected government in Ukraine,

Yanukovich, and then put in somebody

that we wanted and then that set the

stage for a civil war in Ukraine for

eight years and the war we still suffer

through today?

How many times do we have to keep

repeating the same thing and hoping for

a different outcome every time? Now, I

know many like Lindsey Graham wants to

say, “Hey, well, it worked for uh

Noriega to get him. Uh, it worked in

Panama. It worked.” So, it worked for

George Bush. It worked for Ronald

Reagan. Sure, they violated the law.

Sure, they violated the Constitution,

but it was a little thing. And it was in

and out. It was overquick. Bam. Done.

This is not Panama. This is not that

situation here. The conditions are quite

quite different here. And you’re not

going to go. Number one, you don’t have

the the element of surprise at all. and

you don’t have the overwhelming

firepower, a lot of the conditions don’t

exist there. Just militarily, it’s not

the same situation. More likely, you’re

going to get something like you did in

Libya. But, but even aside from how it

physically works out, understand this,

folks. The United States achieved great

power status obviously because of its

its economic and military power that it

had, but also because of the power of

its of its morality even. Now, I know a

lot of people just rolled their eyes

when I said that because they’re

thinking, you know, the US has always

been uh an imperial power and they’ve

done a lot of bad things. Believe me,

I’m aware of that. But there have also

been considerable period times where we

actually did the right thing, at least

to a degree. Now then, the degree is

vanishing. Now then, we’re not even

pretending to be a country governed by

the rule of law. We have said for a

couple of decades, you know, the

rules-based international order, the

United States is the indispensable

nation, etc. A nation for good. We used

that used to be the the uh tagline of

the Navy, a force for good is what we

used to say.

That was never fully true for for many

of the reasons I just outlined here. But

now, folks, we’re getting into position

where we’re not even going to pretend.

And and when you put off even the

pretense of following the rule of law,

you adopt a a more and more dangerous

situation to where I’m not going to be

constrained by any laws. And that is

where you get the seeds start

germinating for authoritarianism.

Now, a lot of people think, well, that

can’t happen in America. We’ve got 250

years. We’re about to celebrate our

250th year. Can’t happen here. Yeah, we

can have some problems here and there

and we we push the envelopes, etc. But

we’re that that doesn’t happen in our

country. It’s not like North Korea or

the the Soviet Union or something like

that or or or you know, communist China.

Not like Cuba, right? But that’s how

these things start, friends. That’s

exactly how they start. Now, we’re not

just starting. We’re moving beyond

start. the seeds are germinating and and

just power and people being what they

are throughout millennia of human

history. When they get power and when

they find out that there’s no

consequence for violating the law, they

just keep going and accelerating

this. We got to get this caught. This is

not just a matter of how Trump is going

to operate politically the remainder of

his term depending on how this goes out.

This is a much bigger issue because this

is not just a Republican issue. This is

an American issue because these seeds

have been planted by both Republicans

and Democrats. I mean, you can go back

to I mean really even before you can go

back to George Bush the 19 the 41st

president and you can go to Clinton. You

can go to Bush 43. You can you go to

Obama. You can go to Trump the first one

definitely Biden and now then here Trump

the second term and you see it continues

to accelerate continues to deepen, it

continues to move in more dangerous

territory. We dare not keep these seeds

going. It is time to kill this at the

root. Pull them up. Poison the rest of

those seeds and get it stopped while we

still can because there could come a day

when even me making a video like this

could get me in trouble, could get me

arrested. I don’t know. But that’s where

we’re heading, folks. We need to take

action now to make sure we never get to

that point. And one of the best things

we can do right now is to stop this

madness going into Venezuela to use

lethal military power when it’s not

needed or legal. That’s where we are.

MY COMMENTS: The Peace-Prize winner Machado is the head of one of Venezuela’s three oligarchic families, and has always supported the U.S. Government’s efforts since Hugo Chavez was elected in 2002, to overthrow and replace Venezuela’s Government. Eva Golinger’s 25 February 2017 article “US Aggression Against Venezuela: Fact, Not Fiction” said:

A coup d’etat against Chávez was carried out on April 11, 2002. Documents obtained under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) evidence a clear role of the U.S. government in the coup, as well as financial and political support for those Venezuelans involved.

A “lockout” and economic sabotage of Venezuela’s oil industry was imposed from December 2002 to February 2003. After the defeat of the coup against Chavez, the U.S. State Department issued a special fund via the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) to help the opposition continue efforts to overthrow Chavez. USAID set up an Office for Transition Initiatives (OTI) in Caracas, subcontracting U.S. defense contractor Development Alternatives Inc. (DAI) to oversee Venezuela operations and distribute millions of dollars to anti-government groups. …

The Recall Referendum of 2004: Both NED and USAID channeled millions of dollars into a campaign to recall President Chavez through a national recall referendum. With the funds, the group Sumate, led by multi-millionaire Maria Corina Machado, was formed to oversee the efforts. Chavez won the referendum in a landslide 60-40 victory.

2005

After the victory of President Chavez in the recall referendum of 2004, the US toughened its position towards Venezuela and increased its public hostility and aggression against the Venezuelan government. Here are a selection of statements made about Venezuela by U.S. officials:

January 2005: “Hugo Chavez is a negative force in the region.” -Condoleezza Rice.

March 2005: “Venezuela is one of the most unstable and dangerous ‘hot spots’ in Latin America.” -Porter Goss, ex-Director of the CIA. …

In February 2014, the violent protests resume, led by Leopoldo Lopez and Maria Corina Machado, who openly call for the overthrow of President Maduro, and over 40 people are killed. Lopez turns himself in to authorities and faces charges for his role in the violence. The U.S. government calls for his immediate release. …

Anti-government leaders circulate a document for a “transitional government agreement” which warns President Maduro’s government is in its “final stage” and pledges to overhaul the entire government and socialist system in place, replacing it with a neoliberal, pro-business model. The document is signed by Maria Corina Machado, jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, mayor of Metropolitan Caracas.

Days later, a coup plot against President Nicolas Maduro is thwarted and 10 active Venezuelan military officers are detained. Antonio Ledezma is arrested and charged with conspiracy to overthrow the government and the U.S. State Department issues a harsh condemnation of his detention, calling on regional governments to take action against the Maduro administration. …

In 2009, the Nobel Peace Prize went to the newly elected U.S. President Barack Obama for his mere rhetoric. He started his Presidency planning for the overthrows of Governments in Syria, Ukraine, and Libya, all of which ultimately succeeded and started wars there. On 9 March 2015 Obama declared “a national emergency” to overthrow Venezuela’s Government, and intensified U.S. sanctions against the country. On 3 July 2023, the Georgetown Public Policy Review headlined “US Sanctions are Robbing Venezuelans of Basic Human Rights” and documented that U.S.-and-allied sanctions had impoverished the Venezuelans. However, that’s not the U.S. Government’s view; and on 16 July 2018, a major voice of U.S. billionaires, Foreign Policy magazine, headlined “HOW VENEZUELA STRUCK IT POOR” and blamed Venezuela’s Government for that poverty, not America’s Government.

It has been a massive PR campaign by the billionaires, and the Nobel Peace Prize Committee is clearly one of its many operative organizations.

For the Nobel Peace Prize to be so blatantly partisan for the U.S. empire and against its intended victims is more than outrageous.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.