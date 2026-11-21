20 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On November 19th, Ukrainian National News Agency (UNN) headlined “Russia agrees to security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of NATO — Kushner” and quoted Jared Kushner as saying:

This is a very important breakthrough that we have managed to achieve. And I think we have managed to make the Russians accept this concept, under which any security guarantees for Ukraine would be based on Article 5. And I think this is related at least to what the Russians are saying, namely that their intention is for there to be no more war in the future after this war ends. And I know that there is a great deal of skepticism and disbelief in russia regarding this concept. But that is precisely why it is important to restore dialogue between Europe and russia, to let people discuss this, to let them hear one another. The last time, as far as I know, they spoke was more than four years ago, and I think that a lot has changed in four years; war changes people, and, you know, perhaps the essence is the same, or perhaps it is different. But I think this is something on which we must not rely solely on trust and intentions.

The war in Ukraine (as I have documented here and elsewhere) started during 20-26 February 2014 when the Obama Administration’s long-planned and successful coup took control over Ukraine’s government which then promptly labelled Ukrainian resistors in the regions that rejected the U.S.-installed government “terrorists,” and bombed the regions that had voted over 75% for the neutralist Ukrainian President that Obama overthrew, thus commencing war in Ukraine, which has continued till now, with Russia adamantly opposed to Ukraine ever joining NATO, and the U.S. and its NATO determined to get U.S. nukes there a mere 300 miles away from The Kremlin. That’s what this is all about. It’s a “proxy” war between Russia versus the U.S. empire. (America’s goal is to take over Russia, and Russia’s goal is to prevent that.)

So, I asked Chat GPT:

“Yesterday Jared Kusshner said at https://archive.is/1owHS that Putin and Trump are open to and might approve U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine outside of NATO but with NATO’s Article Five included. Did Putin ever say anything of the sort?”

No. I have found no public statement by Vladimir Putin agreeing to NATO Article 5–style security guarantees for Ukraine outside NATO. Moreover, today, November 20, 2026, Russia’s deputy foreign minister explicitly rejected an arrangement resembling what Jared Kushner described yesterday.

There is, however, an important history to this claim.

1. What Kushner said on November 19, 2026

At the Berlin meeting of Ukraine’s European supporters, Kushner stated:

“I think we’ve gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5.”

He also said Trump was open to providing such guarantees, subject to American interests and a broader security agreement.

Pravda

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Kushner did not produce a statement from Putin confirming this.

2. Putin’s own statements

Following the November 19 summit with Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, Putin acknowledged that Ukraine had a right to security, just as Russia did.

However, he reiterated that Ukrainian NATO membership was unacceptable to Russia.

Crucially, Putin did not publicly endorse extending Article 5–equivalent guarantees to Ukraine without NATO membership.

Al Jazeera

3. Russia’s explicit rejection today, November 20

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was asked specifically whether Article 5–style guarantees would be acceptable to Russia.

According to Reuters, he rejected any arrangement amounting to Ukraine’s quasi-membership in NATO.

He stated:

“I would like to say that even the notion of a formula for Ukraine’s quasi-membership of NATO, and the search for some sort of – in inverted commas – ‘creative solution’ in this area, is an option that is unacceptable to us.”

Ryabkov further insisted that Ukraine must accept Russia’s demand that it never join NATO before security guarantees could be discussed.

Reuters

This directly challenges Kushner’s characterization of Russia’s position, although Ryabkov’s rejection of quasi-membership does not necessarily exclude every conceivable bilateral security arrangement.

4. The claim was also made in August 2025

There is an especially revealing precedent.

On August 17, 2025, following Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska, American envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Putin had accepted the possibility of American and European guarantees resembling NATO’s Article 5.

Witkoff told CNN:

“We were able to win the following concession: That the United States could offer Article 5-like protection”

He called this a major breakthrough.

But that was Witkoff’s account of Putin’s position, not a public statement by Putin himself.

AP News

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5. Trump’s response today

Reuters also reported that Trump was questioned today about the discrepancy between Kushner’s statements and Ryabkov’s rejection.

Trump replied:

“Look, our side put out things because it’s also a public relations war. And we’ll say things, and they’ll say things.”

He declined to discuss guarantees before a broader peace agreement had been reached.

MarketScreener

Conclusion

The available evidence establishes three distinct facts:

August 17, 2025: Witkoff claimed that Putin had accepted the possibility of Article 5–like guarantees. November 19, 2026: Kushner repeated essentially the same claim, without producing Putin’s confirmation. November 20, 2026: Russia’s deputy foreign minister publicly rejected arrangements resembling NATO quasi-membership for Ukraine.

Consequently, there is no publicly verified statement by Putin supporting Kushner’s specific claim. What exists is an American account of purported Russian concessions, contradicted at least in substantial part by Russia’s latest public position.

That does not prove Putin never expressed such willingness privately. It establishes that Kushner’s claim remains uncorroborated by Putin’s own public words.

The most directly relevant sources are Reuters, November 20 and Al Jazeera’s examination of Putin’s statements, November 20.

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MY COMMENTS:

In retrospect, the U.S. Government became the U.S. regime and being controlled by its industrialists in the Military-Industrial Complex on 12 April 1945 when Truman became President and he then decided on 25 July 1945 for the U.S. Government (regime) to ultimately take over the world and thus he started the Cold War, and especially targeted Ukraine immediately for subversion to break way from the Soviet Union, first by organizing Ukraine’s supporters of Hitler against Stalin and trying unsuccessfully in 1949 to coup Ukraine, while importing pro-Nazi Ukrainians to help in America’s war against Russia. So, Obama’s coup was actually part of Truman’s program continued almost constantly thereafter. It’s the main thrust of both the Democratic and the Republican Parties’ sides of the Deep State, U.S.-and-allied billionaires, who profit in many ways from this neconservatism.

Historians now are starting gradually to acknowledge — like they did with America’s coup in 1953 that overthrew a democratically elected Government in Iran in 1953 and installed a fascist tyranny there which ‘historians’ and ‘journalists’ long were singing the U.S. regime’s lies about it that this was ‘progress’ — that the war in Ukraine is America’s war, not Ukraine’s, and certainly not Russia’s. If Putin were to say or believe what Trump’s goons allege he has said, Russia’s President would be a traitor to his country.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.