Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
just now

Yes, we live in dangerous times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
1h

Thanks for pointing out the coincidence in timing! IIRC it's this week that the USA must find $3 trillion to meet a major debt interest payment - which arguably can come only from China, so the whole thing might backfire...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture