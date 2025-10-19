Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChauChau's avatar
ChauChau
2h

hi Eric

unlike the sheeple i found the malignant goolag behind the curtains activity 15+yrs ago when i closed my goolag mail etc... dont use or need goolag search for even more than that... goolag tscc...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Just sayn's avatar
Just sayn
7h

While your statement only billionaires get office maybe an over simplification, it is also very accurate. Black Rock International and Vanguard group together own or control every giant corporation and also each other. Their list of investors is of course secret. They are the ones behind the lobby groups, PACs, and DIE agenda, and other entitlement programs for the .01 percent at the top. Nothing has changed except for the secrecy and worsening situation since Edward Bernays told the Truth;

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.” – Edward Bernays. Plato knew even then "All societies we know are governed by the selfish interest of the ruling classes.”

“ The price good people pay for their indifference to public affairs, is to be ruled by evil men. This and No other is the root from which A tyrant springs. First, he comes as A Protector.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eric Zuesse
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture