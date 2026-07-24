Douglas Macgregor Explains the Catastrophe of Trump’s Mideast Policies
24 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
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“Col Douglas Macgregor: Iran May Seize Kuwait ON THE GROUND”
23 July 2026, Daniel Davis / Deep Dive
Macgregor gives a comprehensive geostrategic analysis of Trump’s Mideast failure and of Israel’s control over the U.S. Government.
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00:00-26:00
00:00
President Trump gives another warning to
00:02
the Houthies. How dare they stop the
00:04
Bab al Mandab. But don’t worry, the
00:06
straight of Hormuz is open. And by the
00:08
way, we may be getting ready to go back
00:10
to full combat and that will finally
00:12
teach those darn Iranians a lesson. Now,
00:15
what could possibly go wrong with that?
00:17
It’s not as though we’ve tried all of
00:18
those things before and had spectacular
00:20
failure, but why would that get in the
00:22
way of trying the same thing over and
00:24
over again? try to put some finer to
00:27
nuances on this and try to figure out
00:28
what exactly is going on and is it
00:30
really going to succeed. Uh we have
00:33
Colonel Doug McGregor back with us
00:34
today, defense and foreign policy
00:35
analyst and former adviser to the
00:37
Secretary of Defense and of course
00:38
highly decorated combat veteran. Doug,
00:40
welcome back to the show.
00:41
>> Hey Dan, I love the way you put it.
00:43
We’re going to teach them Iranians the
00:45
final lesson.
00:46
>> I think the accent is what really gets
00:48
it. That’s where that’s that’s what’ll
00:51
get us into the success. And you can
00:53
almost hear that tone when you read this
00:55
truth social by Trump this morning where
00:57
he says a year ago the United States of
01:00
America attacked very powerfully the
01:02
Houthies for their interference in
01:04
commerce and trade by shooting at ships.
01:06
Since that time and during our conflict
01:08
with Iran they have acted very
01:09
responsibly. Unfortunately now they are
01:12
starting up again shooting at two Saudi
01:14
Arabia ships last night. Please let this
01:17
truth serve to represent that if they do
01:19
this again, the US will hold Iran
01:22
responsible in that the Houthies are a
01:24
surrogate or proxy of Iran and major
01:26
punishment will be inflicted upon Iran.
01:29
And of course, I’m very disappointed in
01:30
what they have been doing. And I’m sure
01:32
that last part there is really going to
01:33
get to the Houthies. He says, "No, now
01:35
that they know that President Trump is
01:37
disappointed in them, I’m sure that
01:38
they’ll start letting the ships go
01:40
through." What do you make of that?
01:41
Well, I think it’s time for Daddy Trump
01:43
to spank them Iranians and also them
01:46
hoodies. You know, this is the craziest
01:49
uh sort of bizarre war I’ve ever seen. I
01:52
mean, I lived through the Vietnam War. I
01:54
watched all those nightly newscasts and
01:56
so forth. And then I, you know,
01:59
obviously I paid a great deal of
02:00
attention during the time I was on
02:02
active duty. I’ve never seen this kind
02:04
of public rhetoric from a president,
02:07
anyone in power in Washington that we’ve
02:09
seen from Trump. I think it’s
02:11
counterproductive.
02:13
I think a number of things are
02:14
happening. And let me back away from the
02:16
battle space for a second and point out
02:19
that oil has now reached $90 a barrel
02:22
and continues to rise and I predict it
02:24
will hit $150 a barrel within the next
02:27
30 to 60 days and then rise further.
02:30
Also, the uh bond yield on the 10-year
02:34
bond is up to 4.7%.
02:37
The reason that’s important is is all
02:39
the people that work in the bond
02:41
markets, Jeffrey Gundlock,
02:44
uh, you know, I’m trying to think, Luke
02:46
Groman, there are several out there will
02:48
tell you that once we hit 5%, we can no
02:51
longer service our debt. And we have to
02:54
understand that that interest rate is
02:57
not set by the Fed necessarily. The
03:00
market sets it. What the market is
03:01
saying is foreigners are not going to
03:04
invest in us. the people that normally
03:06
would buy our bet buy our debt won’t buy
03:08
it. The reason I’m bringing all of this
03:11
up is that we may reach a point where
03:14
Mr. Bessent who is as important in all
03:16
of this as let us say uh the chairman of
03:20
the joint chiefs right now Kaine and
03:22
heth will walk in and say look boss we
03:25
can’t print any more money
03:28
that won’t extricate us from this
03:30
emergency other words they they will
03:32
have moved in this shell game the
03:36
problem too many different places too
03:37
many times they can’t go on anymore so
03:39
the first thing to understand is that
03:42
this is a race between on the one side,
03:45
our rapid financial crisis spinning out
03:48
of control and our economy plummeting
03:51
and this so-called war with Iran of air
03:56
and missile power. And the question is
03:58
which one gives way first? And I think
04:01
the air and missile power war could
04:04
conceivably outlast the financial
04:06
crisis. But the point is once you hit
04:08
the financial crisis, everything stops.
04:10
So what we’re seeing right now from Iran
04:13
is a very methodical approach to
04:15
targeting and they’re targeting the
04:17
things they said they would and they’re
04:20
going after the statelets. Uh you know
04:22
the here great great thing and note that
04:25
Kuwait in particular has been a very
04:29
very popular target for Iran and I
04:32
predict when this war ends whenever it
04:34
does that Kuwait will cease to exist.
04:36
It’ll simply become part of Iraq, which
04:38
is kind of interesting given that we
04:40
fought a war to prevent that. Did we
04:41
not? I think we
04:42
>> I was thinking that very thing actually.
04:44
Yes.
04:45
>> And then stateless, you see the same
04:48
thing. They’re they’re they’re going
04:49
after those things. But we also have the
04:51
shaping operation which is to prepare
04:54
Israel for attack. Their assumption is
04:56
that they’ll have to go back and attack
04:57
Israel because Israel’s not going to sit
04:59
there quietly.
05:01
At some point, there will be another
05:03
resumption of operations there. And I
05:06
think it’s very clear the Iranians want
05:08
to systematically remove all the radars
05:10
and all the anti-missile missile
05:12
batteries and so forth. And the same
05:13
thing is true up and down the coast uh
05:15
from across from Car Island all the way
05:18
down to Chavahar. So that you know the
05:21
the opportunity unfortunately for some
05:24
kind of land operation seems very real.
05:27
>> Well, as a matter of fact, I mean this
05:30
[clears throat] uh that is starting to
05:31
become more and more uh uh spoken. We
05:35
had Professor Morandi on yesterday who
05:36
did not hesitate to say he thought that
05:39
maybe not Iran per se, but the
05:41
resistance fighters in Iraq could move
05:43
on Kuwait. He said that openly. The
05:45
Houthies in Saudi Arabia in the
05:46
southwestern corner of Saudi Saudi
05:48
Arabia could move in. And then here this
05:50
uh just in the last uh I guess this was
05:52
just last night. Uh the resistant
05:54
affairs experts, the rulers of Arab
05:56
countries should know that Iran has no
05:58
fear of conducting ground operations
06:00
against them. I was looking this morning
06:02
at some of the targets that have been
06:04
hit overnight and I’ve noticed a lot
06:05
more are being hit on border control
06:07
points in Kuwait, which makes it look
06:10
more and more like something’s coming.
06:11
The fact that they’re talking about this
06:12
openly on Iranian television, uh, that
06:15
seems to imply that there is serious
06:17
possibility to that. Now, that would
06:18
seem just out of the ordinary. Iran is
06:21
just trying to hunker down and survive.
06:22
But now there’s actually talk that they
06:24
may go on an a ground offensive. Do they
06:26
have that capability? Yes, they had
06:29
[clears throat] the capability to
06:30
overwhelm not just Kuwait, but they
06:33
could go after the other Emirates.
06:35
Remember the the only thing that really
06:37
stood between the various statelets in
06:40
the Gulf and Iran for years was American
06:44
military power. We we essentially picked
06:47
up the British mission. The British
06:49
mission after they created these little
06:51
statelets was to ensure that the oil
06:54
states would be protected so that the
06:56
oil would flow freely down through the
06:58
Persian Gulf, up through the Suez, and
07:00
then off to Europe and Great Britain. So
07:03
that makes that makes perfect sense. And
07:05
the Arabs have demonstrated pretty
07:07
conclusively, I’m talking about the
07:08
people in the Arabian Peninsula and
07:10
certainly in the Gulf, that they’re not
07:12
really capable of protecting themselves
07:15
uh or they’re not willing to. And now we
07:18
have this public discussion of a
07:20
potential
07:21
arrangement with Saudi Arabia to provide
07:24
nuclear materials. I mean, you know,
07:26
this is just astonishing. It’s almost as
07:28
though we’re not satisfied to come to
07:32
some sort of arrangement with Iran. We
07:34
want to blow the entire region up. And
07:36
obviously, we’ve turned to the Kurds in
07:38
hopes of mobilizing them. And I think
07:41
the Iranians have skillfully eliminated
07:43
any platforms or bases in Iraq or Syria
07:48
from which the Kurds could launch
07:49
against Iran. And I know that the Turks
07:52
have been helpful to the Iranians in
07:54
that regard. They’ve helped them target
07:56
the Kurds. They both the Turks and the
07:58
Iranians share the same interest,
08:00
suppressing the Kurds, preventing them
08:01
from helping to tear the region apart.
08:04
>> Yeah. In fact, there’s been some a lot
08:05
of bombing up in this quadrant here uh
08:08
here of late on the near Erbiel and
08:10
where a lot of the Kurdish areas are
08:11
here and also inside uh this this
08:14
territory um as far I think even into
08:17
Syria because Iran has been going after
08:19
those uh and and I just wanted to go
08:22
through here. This this is the this is
08:23
the territory of of Kuwait right here
08:26
and at least what uh Professor Morandi
08:28
suggested that there could potentially
08:30
be some movement here in the south and
08:32
one wonders also from the southeast. Um
08:36
what do you know about what capabilities
08:38
Kuwait has to defend itself on the
08:40
ground?
08:42
>> Nothing significant. I mean they
08:44
purchased some equipment from us. I
08:47
don’t know how many much of it is
08:48
operational.
08:50
I don’t know how resolute the people
08:51
inside the Kuwaiti defense establishment
08:53
are. And the other thing is that they’ve
08:56
started hitting some of these
08:57
desalinization plants or I guess
09:00
desalination plants. I don’t remember
09:02
how many there are, five, six, seven,
09:06
but you you begin to destroy those. You
09:08
have big what roughly five million
09:11
people living there depending upon these
09:13
desalination plants. So it could end up
09:16
being a situation where if they went in
09:18
on the ground and it could it would
09:20
definitely come out of Iraq, there might
09:22
not be much there to meet them.
09:26
>> And you know, and I was just thinking uh
09:28
even about our time in that our combat
09:31
in that not far from those locations
09:33
there. And when I went back to Iraq in
09:36
2009, I think I did spend some time at
09:38
Camp Bearing in Kuwait uh doing some
09:41
training in not far from where that map
09:43
I was just showing you. And I remember
09:45
there are unless something has happened
09:47
that I’m not aware of. There were
09:48
literally no defenses up to the north.
09:51
This is not like the Russia Ukraine war
09:53
where there’s all these intricate uh
09:56
fortifications and trenches and whatever
09:58
else. It’s just wide open desert that
10:00
you can drive through. And uh what would
10:02
you what what would be the military
10:04
capacity of let’s say I mean I mean
10:07
we’re just hypothetical speaking here.
10:08
Let’s say that these alleged 150,000 uh
10:12
resistance fighters from Shia in Iraq,
10:14
which are ostensively part of the Iraqi
10:16
security forces, so actually part of the
10:18
state, if they broke away and said,
10:20
“we’re going to move on here”; uh if from
10:23
what you know, uh how hard would that
10:25
task be for for Kuwait to defend?
10:28
>> I think it’s almost impossible.
10:31
I know that King Abdullah from Jordan is
10:35
now in the United Kingdom somewhere.
10:37
[clears throat] That may be an
10:38
indication of where things are headed in
10:41
Jordan in the near future. I I would
10:43
imagine that the Al-Sabah family has
10:46
packed its bags and headed to London or
10:48
somewhere else. You know, all of these
10:50
places in the Gulf are very weak. These
10:54
are not strong cohesive societies. They
10:57
don’t maintain effective military
10:59
establishments.
11:00
We were looking a few years ago at what
11:02
the average private in the UAE ground
11:05
forces paid. I think it was something
11:07
like the equivalent of $80,000
11:10
a year plus, you know, whatever benefits
11:14
are involved with that. [laughter] Can
11:16
you imagine that? And and are you
11:19
expecting these people that spend half
11:20
of their day lying around at home
11:24
relaxing and only spend perhaps half a
11:26
day on active duty? Uh I I just don’t
11:30
see that happening. I don’t see them
11:31
doing much of anything. Everything is
11:33
dependent upon us.
11:36
You know, I I also remember you and I
11:39
were in the second US cavalry uh in
11:41
1990. We were in Graphenir Training
11:44
Center doing a lot of training and
11:47
exercises against what we thought was
11:48
going to be a potential Soviet foe when
11:50
on August the 2nd of 1990, Saddam
11:53
Hussein did invade into Kuwait and and
11:56
rolled all the way through and basically
11:58
a day and set up uh uh his forces on the
12:00
southern side there. But at that time we
12:02
had a couple of divisions and I think
12:05
George Bush sent the 101st and maybe the
12:07
82nd. I can’t remember exactly who it
12:08
was but you know light fighters
12:10
basically to put a presence there. And
12:11
then we all started and moved up and we
12:13
had I think somewhere around 750,000 in
12:16
the army at that time and all of our
12:18
forces could go from Germany at that
12:20
time and deploy into you know the
12:23
seventh core. We went in there. Does
12:25
such a force exist now? If if anyone
12:28
whether Iran and or Iraq forces do that,
12:31
can we do a Desert Storm 2 type
12:33
operation today?
12:34
>> Well, obviously not. We were lucky that
12:38
Saddam Hussein, frankly, made the
12:40
decision he did to uh
12:44
uh to to effectively attack us. I mean,
12:48
if it hadn’t been for uh you know, his
12:52
decision to attack, I don’t know that
12:53
we’d have had much of an army, frankly.
12:55
Dan to fight with. If you recall, we had
12:59
at the time almost 800,000 men in the
13:01
United States Army. The army was in a
13:04
draw down and you had multiple divisions
13:07
that had to be stripped out to bring the
13:09
divisions we sent up to full strength.
13:12
Uh we weren’t really ready. But the good
13:14
news was that at least those of us who
13:16
came from Europe were probably I think
13:19
arguably in a higher state of training.
13:21
But nevertheless, we were overtrained
13:23
for the task as you know. And we were
13:26
very fortunate.
13:29
>> And and what would happen if if uh
13:31
President Trump today was tempted to say
13:34
if if if an invasion happens to say, I’m
13:36
going to do my own desert storm and I’m
13:38
going to move a bunch of troops over
13:40
there. Can we do that?
13:41
>> No. Well, I first [clears throat] of
13:42
all, you know, we’re we live in a new
13:44
world today and you could never build a
13:47
lodgement unless you had enormous
13:49
quantities of air and missile defense
13:52
that you could surround the so-called
13:54
lodgement area where you would collect
13:56
and organize and assemble forces. And at
13:59
the time, you know, one of the things
14:00
that we discussed privately was if we
14:02
ever have to come back again in the
14:04
future, given the direction of
14:05
technology, we’d probably have to land
14:08
at a place like Yenbu on the Red Sea.
14:11
and then cross the desert because if we
14:14
tried to get into the Persian Gulf, we
14:15
would be sunk or attacked or killed
14:18
pretty rapidly. A lot of people
14:20
realized, you know, uh I I think more
14:24
people realized the danger that would be
14:26
presented in the future than we we
14:29
appreciate right now. Admiral Zowski
14:31
certainly understood that, as did the
14:34
vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs, uh
14:36
whose name escapes me at the moment. But
14:38
uh there there were there were people
14:40
that were thinking this through. But
14:42
ultimately, Dan, I think the real lesson
14:44
is this. Even though there were smart
14:46
people at the helm, nothing really
14:49
changed inside the force.
14:51
>> And you know, you talk about if we land
14:53
in Yanba, which is about right there on
14:54
the map there, that’s that would be a
14:56
thousand kilometers that we would have
14:58
to travel just to get to the the battle
15:01
space area right there. as opposed to
15:03
when when you and I went in, we went to
15:05
Al Jabiel, which was right here. That’s
15:08
that would be literally impossible right
15:11
now in the with all of the Iranian
15:12
firepower that they have all up and down
15:14
this coast for us to try and disembark
15:16
with uh robo-ships and container ships
15:20
to get our tanks and whatever else off
15:21
the board here just to drive up to
15:23
Kuwait. That that would be nearly
15:25
impossible right now. In fact, it might
15:26
be absolutely impossible. What do you
15:27
think?
15:28
>> Completely without question.
15:30
[clears throat] No doubt about it. And
15:31
you know, the tanks are still equipped
15:34
with these uh turbine engines, and those
15:37
things, as you know, drank fuel. And
15:39
even though you have this uh auxiliary
15:41
power unit that’s supposed to reduce the
15:44
uh amount of fuel that you consume, if
15:48
you’re moving, it doesn’t make any
15:49
difference how fast you move. You
15:51
consume the gas at roughly,
15:54
>> I think it was what, eight hours, seven
15:57
and a half to eight hours, and you’re on
15:59
empty. I mean that’s seven or eight
16:01
hours of operation. You can’t fight a
16:04
war that way. That’s why the notion of
16:06
committing these forces in a place like
16:09
uh Ukraine is absurd. Ukraine is
16:12
enormous. You you’d go a couple of
16:14
hundred miles and everybody’s standing
16:16
around waiting for tons of fuel to
16:18
arrive. It doesn’t make any sense.
16:21
>> It doesn’t. And and in fact, it does.
16:23
Whether it makes sense or not, we we
16:25
just don’t have that capability anymore.
16:27
So, uh, if that happens, the the whole
16:29
system is so much more vulnerable than
16:32
it was in 1991. It’s it’s remarkable,
16:35
uh, how how less capable we are today.
16:37
And I don’t think President Trump keeps
16:39
saying and Secretary Hexet said two days
16:41
ago repeated, we’re the most powerful
16:43
military on the planet. And yet, we
16:45
couldn’t even do a Desert Storm 2
16:47
because of our limited capability.
16:48
That’s the reality of it. Well, Dan, you
16:52
got a echo. You got an echo. Okay.
16:57
>> Um I don’t hear an echo. Um I don’t If
16:59
you do, I’m I’m not sure about that. Um
17:02
>> is that I think this Can you hear me
17:04
now?
17:05
>> I hear Yeah, I can hear you fine. I have
17:06
no problem hearing you.
17:08
>> Yeah, I I [clears throat] think we have
17:09
to understand that it’s civilians in
17:11
general, particularly people who are
17:13
members of Congress,
17:15
uh you know, they’re very impressed with
17:17
glitz and glamour, shock and awe. uh you
17:21
show them videotapes of explosions, they
17:25
equate an explosion on the ground with
17:26
an effect that is a war-winning effect
17:29
that there’s no understanding of how
17:31
complex warfare is and the need for
17:35
multiple capabilities being employed and
17:37
orchestrated as an integrated force.
17:40
There’s just no understanding of that at
17:41
all. So, everybody is in the hunt for a
17:44
silver bullet. Everybody wants to buy
17:46
the silver bullet that will win the war.
17:49
And we’re finding out that there are no
17:50
silver bullets unless you want to go the
17:52
nuclear route. And we should talk about
17:54
that because I think that’s being
17:56
discussed, too.
17:58
>> And you know, let’s take a look there,
17:59
Doug. Uh [clears throat] because you you
18:01
you say it’s complex. Well, apparently
18:03
for most in Washington, it’s actually
18:04
not complex at all. It’s kind of easy.
18:06
It’s just about a bunch of cash. And uh
18:09
here we have uh we $ 1.5 trillion
18:12
defense budget was passed by the House.
18:14
And that was a little bit deceptive.
18:16
We’re going to talk about what the
18:18
internal parts of that are here shortly.
18:20
But uh just looking at the topline
18:21
number here, 1.15 trillion, but that’s
18:23
also in addition to 350 billion of which
18:27
it was just for semantics. So it didn’t
18:29
look as 1.5 trillion going from 1 to 1.5
18:32
trillion which is just astronomical. But
18:34
Congress is really happy with that. And
18:36
also turns out that that is that money
18:40
equals capability. and General Jack
18:42
Keane says, "You know what? Let’s just
18:44
go and use that force and finish the
18:47
job.
18:49
>> We are on a definite path to return to
18:53
major combat operations that would
18:55
involve Israel and the United States." I
18:57
I think that is the path we’re on. Is
19:00
there some negotiations that the uh the
19:03
Iranians want to do here? Of course.
19:06
They they want to negotiate. Why now?
19:08
They want to negotiate because they want
19:10
to stop the United States from imposing
19:12
their will by firing on them and taking
19:15
away their their military capabilities.
19:18
They want to stop that as they did
19:20
successfully back on April the 7th and
19:23
April the 8th. They want to replay that.
19:25
I don’t believe that’s going to happen.
19:27
Pakistanis and Qataris are supporting
19:29
him on that. But I don’t think that’s
19:31
where the president is and and his team
19:34
around him. I I believe where they are
19:36
frustrated. uh they want to get the
19:39
straits of Amuse eventually open and
19:41
also return to major com combat
19:44
operations and finish what they started
19:46
out to do in terms of assigned military
19:49
objectives.
19:51
>> So that’s all we got to do. Doug just
19:52
got to go and finish the job here. What
19:54
say you?
19:55
>> Well, he said some very important things
19:56
that the audience needs to note. First
19:58
of all, he led off his discussion with
20:00
Israel. Dan, this entire war is about
20:04
Israel and the interest of its agents in
20:08
the United States, its lobby, its
20:10
supporters, the Zionist billionaires,
20:12
whatever you want to call them. That’s
20:14
what this is about. This is not about
20:16
the United States of America. Contrary
20:18
to popular belief, Iran is not and never
20:21
has been an existential threat to us.
20:23
And if you go back and pick through all
20:25
the the series of supposedly horrific
20:28
things the Iranians have done to us,
20:30
they all shrink to insignificance next
20:32
to the war that we encouraged Iraq to
20:35
fight against Iran that cost Iranians
20:37
somewhere between 500,000 and 700,000
20:41
dead and perhaps a million casualties.
20:44
Nobody brings it up. We set it up. We
20:46
equipped Saddam Hussein. We sent him
20:48
into action. This is long before we went
20:51
after Saddam.
20:53
And this this is a big problem. This is
20:55
not about our interests. We have no
20:59
interest in attacking Iran. Remember, it
21:01
was the attack on Iran by the United
21:04
States and Israel that has caused the
21:06
Gulf to be closed. It was open until we
21:10
attacked. Now suddenly everything that
21:13
we talked about in the past the nuclear
21:15
development and capability and uh
21:18
bringing you know Iran to the table all
21:20
this kind of nonsense that’s all taking
21:23
a backseat to control of the Persian
21:25
Gulf. That’s where we are and that’s
21:27
what we’re focused on and until that
21:29
resolves itself we’re not going to move
21:31
on to very much else. Now that doesn’t
21:33
mean that we’re not interested in
21:35
destroying whatever infrastructure is
21:37
out there that supports the one belt one
21:39
road. These are the Chinese rail lines
21:42
and so forth, the connectivity to Russia
21:45
because Iran has a very important role
21:47
to play in the one belt one road that
21:49
China has started. But having said that,
21:52
uh this is really preeminently first and
21:54
foremost about Israel and America’s just
21:58
have to get that through their heads
22:00
[clears throat and cough] because they
22:01
ought to be asking why. And uh you know
22:04
you you flashed across this defense bill
22:07
and in the new defense authorization
22:09
bill there is this integration of
22:12
Israeli uh force let’s call it force
22:16
development or technological development
22:18
and and American technological
22:20
development in a purely military
22:22
context. And I think uh Larry Wilkerson
22:25
said it best I think it was early this
22:27
morning or could have been yesterday
22:28
afternoon. He said, "What we’re doing is
22:31
that we’re making what Pard, the Israeli
22:35
spy who ratted us out to all sorts of
22:37
people, uh, legal." In other words, what
22:41
he did, for which he was sentenced to
22:42
life imprisonment, is effectively being
22:45
legitimated and legalized by this this
22:47
defense authorization bill. Americans
22:50
ought to be very concerned about that.
22:52
And I don’t think most Americans even
22:54
appreciate what it means.
22:56
>> Yeah, I’m I’m very I’m very sure that a
22:58
lot of them don’t. I mean that’s that’s
23:00
uh many are starting to uh Thomas Massie
23:04
of course uh led the charge to try from
23:06
within to try to get this thing stripped
23:08
out. He obviously failed because uh 100%
23:12
I believe it was nearly 100% of the
23:14
Republicans uh were supportive of that
23:17
bill in the House of Representatives and
23:18
and about half of the the Democrats
23:21
were. So there’s still an overwhelming
23:23
number of people who were still
23:25
subservient to whatever the Israeli side
23:26
no matter what they’re talking about
23:27
with the intelligence and the military
23:29
tying together of the two sides. And and
23:32
I just wonder if you could just on a
23:33
practical level just talk about that for
23:35
a second because we have had you know
23:38
this this claim that oh we we gain a lot
23:40
from Israel. We have had other good
23:43
allies too since World War II. Great
23:45
Britain, France, Japan, Germany, uh, UK
23:48
obviously, and yet we have never even
23:50
contemplated joining our militaries to
23:52
them, no matter how good our
23:53
relationship has been. Why? I mean, this
23:56
is probably a loaded question, but why
23:58
do you suppose we’re talking about doing
24:00
that with this tiny little country of
24:02
Israel when we won’t do that to our
24:04
advantage potentially with any of these
24:06
other allies?
24:07
Well, the other allies have not invested
24:10
billions of dollars in the campaigns of
24:13
members of the House and the Senate.
24:16
Other words, people in the House and the
24:17
Senate stand to benefit directly and
24:20
indirectly from these arrangements. Uh
24:22
it’s effectively on one hand, uh they’re
24:26
benefiting because they get money from
24:28
the Zionist billionaires representing
24:31
the Israeli lobby. uh and they’re also
24:34
going to be rewarded for supporting the
24:36
Israeli lobby in the form of kickbacks
24:39
that are funneled back through their
24:40
districts and states and so forth. So
24:43
the [clears throat] financial dimension
24:45
is unambiguous. It’s very real. Again,
24:48
we’re we’re just legislating and
24:50
legitimating treason for all intents and
24:53
purpose. We’re saying this is all right.
24:55
Now, why would they do that? Because
24:57
most of them don’t think it matters.
25:00
They don’t trace anything. They don’t
25:02
care about it. They need to understand
25:03
the Israelis are certainly not above and
25:06
have done so in the past selling
25:08
[clears throat] our technology to the
25:10
Chinese or the Russians or to any number
25:12
of other people for the right price. So,
25:15
the Israelis are very uh let us say uh
25:18
open-minded about any technology that
25:20
they receive from us. We don’t seem to
25:23
care about that because we just don’t
25:25
think it matters. It it won’t have any
25:27
impact on us. And they’re wrong. And
25:29
what we don’t seem to understand is that
25:32
technologies that were once a
25:35
monopoly of American military power are
25:38
now widespread and proliferating in part
25:40
because of Israel and other states. So
25:42
this is not the time to be careless. But
25:46
uh money has a special meaning. Uh greed
25:49
is endless. Washington. I I sometimes
25:53
describe it as this enormous
25:55
mountainlike feature that is entirely
25:59
composed of cash.
26:0
…
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
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