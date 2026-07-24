24 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

——

“Col Douglas Macgregor: Iran May Seize Kuwait ON THE GROUND”

23 July 2026, Daniel Davis / Deep Dive

Macgregor gives a comprehensive geostrategic analysis of Trump’s Mideast failure and of Israel’s control over the U.S. Government.

——

00:00-26:00

00:00

President Trump gives another warning to

00:02

the Houthies. How dare they stop the

00:04

Bab al Mandab. But don’t worry, the

00:06

straight of Hormuz is open. And by the

00:08

way, we may be getting ready to go back

00:10

to full combat and that will finally

00:12

teach those darn Iranians a lesson. Now,

00:15

what could possibly go wrong with that?

00:17

It’s not as though we’ve tried all of

00:18

those things before and had spectacular

00:20

failure, but why would that get in the

00:22

way of trying the same thing over and

00:24

over again? try to put some finer to

00:27

nuances on this and try to figure out

00:28

what exactly is going on and is it

00:30

really going to succeed. Uh we have

00:33

Colonel Doug McGregor back with us

00:34

today, defense and foreign policy

00:35

analyst and former adviser to the

00:37

Secretary of Defense and of course

00:38

highly decorated combat veteran. Doug,

00:40

welcome back to the show.

00:41

>> Hey Dan, I love the way you put it.

00:43

We’re going to teach them Iranians the

00:45

final lesson.

00:46

>> I think the accent is what really gets

00:48

it. That’s where that’s that’s what’ll

00:51

get us into the success. And you can

00:53

almost hear that tone when you read this

00:55

truth social by Trump this morning where

00:57

he says a year ago the United States of

01:00

America attacked very powerfully the

01:02

Houthies for their interference in

01:04

commerce and trade by shooting at ships.

01:06

Since that time and during our conflict

01:08

with Iran they have acted very

01:09

responsibly. Unfortunately now they are

01:12

starting up again shooting at two Saudi

01:14

Arabia ships last night. Please let this

01:17

truth serve to represent that if they do

01:19

this again, the US will hold Iran

01:22

responsible in that the Houthies are a

01:24

surrogate or proxy of Iran and major

01:26

punishment will be inflicted upon Iran.

01:29

And of course, I’m very disappointed in

01:30

what they have been doing. And I’m sure

01:32

that last part there is really going to

01:33

get to the Houthies. He says, "No, now

01:35

that they know that President Trump is

01:37

disappointed in them, I’m sure that

01:38

they’ll start letting the ships go

01:40

through." What do you make of that?

01:41

Well, I think it’s time for Daddy Trump

01:43

to spank them Iranians and also them

01:46

hoodies. You know, this is the craziest

01:49

uh sort of bizarre war I’ve ever seen. I

01:52

mean, I lived through the Vietnam War. I

01:54

watched all those nightly newscasts and

01:56

so forth. And then I, you know,

01:59

obviously I paid a great deal of

02:00

attention during the time I was on

02:02

active duty. I’ve never seen this kind

02:04

of public rhetoric from a president,

02:07

anyone in power in Washington that we’ve

02:09

seen from Trump. I think it’s

02:11

counterproductive.

02:13

I think a number of things are

02:14

happening. And let me back away from the

02:16

battle space for a second and point out

02:19

that oil has now reached $90 a barrel

02:22

and continues to rise and I predict it

02:24

will hit $150 a barrel within the next

02:27

30 to 60 days and then rise further.

02:30

Also, the uh bond yield on the 10-year

02:34

bond is up to 4.7%.

02:37

The reason that’s important is is all

02:39

the people that work in the bond

02:41

markets, Jeffrey Gundlock,

02:44

uh, you know, I’m trying to think, Luke

02:46

Groman, there are several out there will

02:48

tell you that once we hit 5%, we can no

02:51

longer service our debt. And we have to

02:54

understand that that interest rate is

02:57

not set by the Fed necessarily. The

03:00

market sets it. What the market is

03:01

saying is foreigners are not going to

03:04

invest in us. the people that normally

03:06

would buy our bet buy our debt won’t buy

03:08

it. The reason I’m bringing all of this

03:11

up is that we may reach a point where

03:14

Mr. Bessent who is as important in all

03:16

of this as let us say uh the chairman of

03:20

the joint chiefs right now Kaine and

03:22

heth will walk in and say look boss we

03:25

can’t print any more money

03:28

that won’t extricate us from this

03:30

emergency other words they they will

03:32

have moved in this shell game the

03:36

problem too many different places too

03:37

many times they can’t go on anymore so

03:39

the first thing to understand is that

03:42

this is a race between on the one side,

03:45

our rapid financial crisis spinning out

03:48

of control and our economy plummeting

03:51

and this so-called war with Iran of air

03:56

and missile power. And the question is

03:58

which one gives way first? And I think

04:01

the air and missile power war could

04:04

conceivably outlast the financial

04:06

crisis. But the point is once you hit

04:08

the financial crisis, everything stops.

04:10

So what we’re seeing right now from Iran

04:13

is a very methodical approach to

04:15

targeting and they’re targeting the

04:17

things they said they would and they’re

04:20

going after the statelets. Uh you know

04:22

the here great great thing and note that

04:25

Kuwait in particular has been a very

04:29

very popular target for Iran and I

04:32

predict when this war ends whenever it

04:34

does that Kuwait will cease to exist.

04:36

It’ll simply become part of Iraq, which

04:38

is kind of interesting given that we

04:40

fought a war to prevent that. Did we

04:41

not? I think we

04:42

>> I was thinking that very thing actually.

04:44

Yes.

04:45

>> And then stateless, you see the same

04:48

thing. They’re they’re they’re going

04:49

after those things. But we also have the

04:51

shaping operation which is to prepare

04:54

Israel for attack. Their assumption is

04:56

that they’ll have to go back and attack

04:57

Israel because Israel’s not going to sit

04:59

there quietly.

05:01

At some point, there will be another

05:03

resumption of operations there. And I

05:06

think it’s very clear the Iranians want

05:08

to systematically remove all the radars

05:10

and all the anti-missile missile

05:12

batteries and so forth. And the same

05:13

thing is true up and down the coast uh

05:15

from across from Car Island all the way

05:18

down to Chavahar. So that you know the

05:21

the opportunity unfortunately for some

05:24

kind of land operation seems very real.

05:27

>> Well, as a matter of fact, I mean this

05:30

[clears throat] uh that is starting to

05:31

become more and more uh uh spoken. We

05:35

had Professor Morandi on yesterday who

05:36

did not hesitate to say he thought that

05:39

maybe not Iran per se, but the

05:41

resistance fighters in Iraq could move

05:43

on Kuwait. He said that openly. The

05:45

Houthies in Saudi Arabia in the

05:46

southwestern corner of Saudi Saudi

05:48

Arabia could move in. And then here this

05:50

uh just in the last uh I guess this was

05:52

just last night. Uh the resistant

05:54

affairs experts, the rulers of Arab

05:56

countries should know that Iran has no

05:58

fear of conducting ground operations

06:00

against them. I was looking this morning

06:02

at some of the targets that have been

06:04

hit overnight and I’ve noticed a lot

06:05

more are being hit on border control

06:07

points in Kuwait, which makes it look

06:10

more and more like something’s coming.

06:11

The fact that they’re talking about this

06:12

openly on Iranian television, uh, that

06:15

seems to imply that there is serious

06:17

possibility to that. Now, that would

06:18

seem just out of the ordinary. Iran is

06:21

just trying to hunker down and survive.

06:22

But now there’s actually talk that they

06:24

may go on an a ground offensive. Do they

06:26

have that capability? Yes, they had

06:29

[clears throat] the capability to

06:30

overwhelm not just Kuwait, but they

06:33

could go after the other Emirates.

06:35

Remember the the only thing that really

06:37

stood between the various statelets in

06:40

the Gulf and Iran for years was American

06:44

military power. We we essentially picked

06:47

up the British mission. The British

06:49

mission after they created these little

06:51

statelets was to ensure that the oil

06:54

states would be protected so that the

06:56

oil would flow freely down through the

06:58

Persian Gulf, up through the Suez, and

07:00

then off to Europe and Great Britain. So

07:03

that makes that makes perfect sense. And

07:05

the Arabs have demonstrated pretty

07:07

conclusively, I’m talking about the

07:08

people in the Arabian Peninsula and

07:10

certainly in the Gulf, that they’re not

07:12

really capable of protecting themselves

07:15

uh or they’re not willing to. And now we

07:18

have this public discussion of a

07:20

potential

07:21

arrangement with Saudi Arabia to provide

07:24

nuclear materials. I mean, you know,

07:26

this is just astonishing. It’s almost as

07:28

though we’re not satisfied to come to

07:32

some sort of arrangement with Iran. We

07:34

want to blow the entire region up. And

07:36

obviously, we’ve turned to the Kurds in

07:38

hopes of mobilizing them. And I think

07:41

the Iranians have skillfully eliminated

07:43

any platforms or bases in Iraq or Syria

07:48

from which the Kurds could launch

07:49

against Iran. And I know that the Turks

07:52

have been helpful to the Iranians in

07:54

that regard. They’ve helped them target

07:56

the Kurds. They both the Turks and the

07:58

Iranians share the same interest,

08:00

suppressing the Kurds, preventing them

08:01

from helping to tear the region apart.

08:04

>> Yeah. In fact, there’s been some a lot

08:05

of bombing up in this quadrant here uh

08:08

here of late on the near Erbiel and

08:10

where a lot of the Kurdish areas are

08:11

here and also inside uh this this

08:14

territory um as far I think even into

08:17

Syria because Iran has been going after

08:19

those uh and and I just wanted to go

08:22

through here. This this is the this is

08:23

the territory of of Kuwait right here

08:26

and at least what uh Professor Morandi

08:28

suggested that there could potentially

08:30

be some movement here in the south and

08:32

one wonders also from the southeast. Um

08:36

what do you know about what capabilities

08:38

Kuwait has to defend itself on the

08:40

ground?

08:42

>> Nothing significant. I mean they

08:44

purchased some equipment from us. I

08:47

don’t know how many much of it is

08:48

operational.

08:50

I don’t know how resolute the people

08:51

inside the Kuwaiti defense establishment

08:53

are. And the other thing is that they’ve

08:56

started hitting some of these

08:57

desalinization plants or I guess

09:00

desalination plants. I don’t remember

09:02

how many there are, five, six, seven,

09:06

but you you begin to destroy those. You

09:08

have big what roughly five million

09:11

people living there depending upon these

09:13

desalination plants. So it could end up

09:16

being a situation where if they went in

09:18

on the ground and it could it would

09:20

definitely come out of Iraq, there might

09:22

not be much there to meet them.

09:26

>> And you know, and I was just thinking uh

09:28

even about our time in that our combat

09:31

in that not far from those locations

09:33

there. And when I went back to Iraq in

09:36

2009, I think I did spend some time at

09:38

Camp Bearing in Kuwait uh doing some

09:41

training in not far from where that map

09:43

I was just showing you. And I remember

09:45

there are unless something has happened

09:47

that I’m not aware of. There were

09:48

literally no defenses up to the north.

09:51

This is not like the Russia Ukraine war

09:53

where there’s all these intricate uh

09:56

fortifications and trenches and whatever

09:58

else. It’s just wide open desert that

10:00

you can drive through. And uh what would

10:02

you what what would be the military

10:04

capacity of let’s say I mean I mean

10:07

we’re just hypothetical speaking here.

10:08

Let’s say that these alleged 150,000 uh

10:12

resistance fighters from Shia in Iraq,

10:14

which are ostensively part of the Iraqi

10:16

security forces, so actually part of the

10:18

state, if they broke away and said,

10:20

“we’re going to move on here”; uh if from

10:23

what you know, uh how hard would that

10:25

task be for for Kuwait to defend?

10:28

>> I think it’s almost impossible.

10:31

I know that King Abdullah from Jordan is

10:35

now in the United Kingdom somewhere.

10:37

[clears throat] That may be an

10:38

indication of where things are headed in

10:41

Jordan in the near future. I I would

10:43

imagine that the Al-Sabah family has

10:46

packed its bags and headed to London or

10:48

somewhere else. You know, all of these

10:50

places in the Gulf are very weak. These

10:54

are not strong cohesive societies. They

10:57

don’t maintain effective military

10:59

establishments.

11:00

We were looking a few years ago at what

11:02

the average private in the UAE ground

11:05

forces paid. I think it was something

11:07

like the equivalent of $80,000

11:10

a year plus, you know, whatever benefits

11:14

are involved with that. [laughter] Can

11:16

you imagine that? And and are you

11:19

expecting these people that spend half

11:20

of their day lying around at home

11:24

relaxing and only spend perhaps half a

11:26

day on active duty? Uh I I just don’t

11:30

see that happening. I don’t see them

11:31

doing much of anything. Everything is

11:33

dependent upon us.

11:36

You know, I I also remember you and I

11:39

were in the second US cavalry uh in

11:41

1990. We were in Graphenir Training

11:44

Center doing a lot of training and

11:47

exercises against what we thought was

11:48

going to be a potential Soviet foe when

11:50

on August the 2nd of 1990, Saddam

11:53

Hussein did invade into Kuwait and and

11:56

rolled all the way through and basically

11:58

a day and set up uh uh his forces on the

12:00

southern side there. But at that time we

12:02

had a couple of divisions and I think

12:05

George Bush sent the 101st and maybe the

12:07

82nd. I can’t remember exactly who it

12:08

was but you know light fighters

12:10

basically to put a presence there. And

12:11

then we all started and moved up and we

12:13

had I think somewhere around 750,000 in

12:16

the army at that time and all of our

12:18

forces could go from Germany at that

12:20

time and deploy into you know the

12:23

seventh core. We went in there. Does

12:25

such a force exist now? If if anyone

12:28

whether Iran and or Iraq forces do that,

12:31

can we do a Desert Storm 2 type

12:33

operation today?

12:34

>> Well, obviously not. We were lucky that

12:38

Saddam Hussein, frankly, made the

12:40

decision he did to uh

12:44

uh to to effectively attack us. I mean,

12:48

if it hadn’t been for uh you know, his

12:52

decision to attack, I don’t know that

12:53

we’d have had much of an army, frankly.

12:55

Dan to fight with. If you recall, we had

12:59

at the time almost 800,000 men in the

13:01

United States Army. The army was in a

13:04

draw down and you had multiple divisions

13:07

that had to be stripped out to bring the

13:09

divisions we sent up to full strength.

13:12

Uh we weren’t really ready. But the good

13:14

news was that at least those of us who

13:16

came from Europe were probably I think

13:19

arguably in a higher state of training.

13:21

But nevertheless, we were overtrained

13:23

for the task as you know. And we were

13:26

very fortunate.

13:29

>> And and what would happen if if uh

13:31

President Trump today was tempted to say

13:34

if if if an invasion happens to say, I’m

13:36

going to do my own desert storm and I’m

13:38

going to move a bunch of troops over

13:40

there. Can we do that?

13:41

>> No. Well, I first [clears throat] of

13:42

all, you know, we’re we live in a new

13:44

world today and you could never build a

13:47

lodgement unless you had enormous

13:49

quantities of air and missile defense

13:52

that you could surround the so-called

13:54

lodgement area where you would collect

13:56

and organize and assemble forces. And at

13:59

the time, you know, one of the things

14:00

that we discussed privately was if we

14:02

ever have to come back again in the

14:04

future, given the direction of

14:05

technology, we’d probably have to land

14:08

at a place like Yenbu on the Red Sea.

14:11

and then cross the desert because if we

14:14

tried to get into the Persian Gulf, we

14:15

would be sunk or attacked or killed

14:18

pretty rapidly. A lot of people

14:20

realized, you know, uh I I think more

14:24

people realized the danger that would be

14:26

presented in the future than we we

14:29

appreciate right now. Admiral Zowski

14:31

certainly understood that, as did the

14:34

vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs, uh

14:36

whose name escapes me at the moment. But

14:38

uh there there were there were people

14:40

that were thinking this through. But

14:42

ultimately, Dan, I think the real lesson

14:44

is this. Even though there were smart

14:46

people at the helm, nothing really

14:49

changed inside the force.

14:51

>> And you know, you talk about if we land

14:53

in Yanba, which is about right there on

14:54

the map there, that’s that would be a

14:56

thousand kilometers that we would have

14:58

to travel just to get to the the battle

15:01

space area right there. as opposed to

15:03

when when you and I went in, we went to

15:05

Al Jabiel, which was right here. That’s

15:08

that would be literally impossible right

15:11

now in the with all of the Iranian

15:12

firepower that they have all up and down

15:14

this coast for us to try and disembark

15:16

with uh robo-ships and container ships

15:20

to get our tanks and whatever else off

15:21

the board here just to drive up to

15:23

Kuwait. That that would be nearly

15:25

impossible right now. In fact, it might

15:26

be absolutely impossible. What do you

15:27

think?

15:28

>> Completely without question.

15:30

[clears throat] No doubt about it. And

15:31

you know, the tanks are still equipped

15:34

with these uh turbine engines, and those

15:37

things, as you know, drank fuel. And

15:39

even though you have this uh auxiliary

15:41

power unit that’s supposed to reduce the

15:44

uh amount of fuel that you consume, if

15:48

you’re moving, it doesn’t make any

15:49

difference how fast you move. You

15:51

consume the gas at roughly,

15:54

>> I think it was what, eight hours, seven

15:57

and a half to eight hours, and you’re on

15:59

empty. I mean that’s seven or eight

16:01

hours of operation. You can’t fight a

16:04

war that way. That’s why the notion of

16:06

committing these forces in a place like

16:09

uh Ukraine is absurd. Ukraine is

16:12

enormous. You you’d go a couple of

16:14

hundred miles and everybody’s standing

16:16

around waiting for tons of fuel to

16:18

arrive. It doesn’t make any sense.

16:21

>> It doesn’t. And and in fact, it does.

16:23

Whether it makes sense or not, we we

16:25

just don’t have that capability anymore.

16:27

So, uh, if that happens, the the whole

16:29

system is so much more vulnerable than

16:32

it was in 1991. It’s it’s remarkable,

16:35

uh, how how less capable we are today.

16:37

And I don’t think President Trump keeps

16:39

saying and Secretary Hexet said two days

16:41

ago repeated, we’re the most powerful

16:43

military on the planet. And yet, we

16:45

couldn’t even do a Desert Storm 2

16:47

because of our limited capability.

16:48

That’s the reality of it. Well, Dan, you

16:52

got a echo. You got an echo. Okay.

16:57

>> Um I don’t hear an echo. Um I don’t If

16:59

you do, I’m I’m not sure about that. Um

17:02

>> is that I think this Can you hear me

17:04

now?

17:05

>> I hear Yeah, I can hear you fine. I have

17:06

no problem hearing you.

17:08

>> Yeah, I I [clears throat] think we have

17:09

to understand that it’s civilians in

17:11

general, particularly people who are

17:13

members of Congress,

17:15

uh you know, they’re very impressed with

17:17

glitz and glamour, shock and awe. uh you

17:21

show them videotapes of explosions, they

17:25

equate an explosion on the ground with

17:26

an effect that is a war-winning effect

17:29

that there’s no understanding of how

17:31

complex warfare is and the need for

17:35

multiple capabilities being employed and

17:37

orchestrated as an integrated force.

17:40

There’s just no understanding of that at

17:41

all. So, everybody is in the hunt for a

17:44

silver bullet. Everybody wants to buy

17:46

the silver bullet that will win the war.

17:49

And we’re finding out that there are no

17:50

silver bullets unless you want to go the

17:52

nuclear route. And we should talk about

17:54

that because I think that’s being

17:56

discussed, too.

17:58

>> And you know, let’s take a look there,

17:59

Doug. Uh [clears throat] because you you

18:01

you say it’s complex. Well, apparently

18:03

for most in Washington, it’s actually

18:04

not complex at all. It’s kind of easy.

18:06

It’s just about a bunch of cash. And uh

18:09

here we have uh we $ 1.5 trillion

18:12

defense budget was passed by the House.

18:14

And that was a little bit deceptive.

18:16

We’re going to talk about what the

18:18

internal parts of that are here shortly.

18:20

But uh just looking at the topline

18:21

number here, 1.15 trillion, but that’s

18:23

also in addition to 350 billion of which

18:27

it was just for semantics. So it didn’t

18:29

look as 1.5 trillion going from 1 to 1.5

18:32

trillion which is just astronomical. But

18:34

Congress is really happy with that. And

18:36

also turns out that that is that money

18:40

equals capability. and General Jack

18:42

Keane says, "You know what? Let’s just

18:44

go and use that force and finish the

18:47

job.

18:49

>> We are on a definite path to return to

18:53

major combat operations that would

18:55

involve Israel and the United States." I

18:57

I think that is the path we’re on. Is

19:00

there some negotiations that the uh the

19:03

Iranians want to do here? Of course.

19:06

They they want to negotiate. Why now?

19:08

They want to negotiate because they want

19:10

to stop the United States from imposing

19:12

their will by firing on them and taking

19:15

away their their military capabilities.

19:18

They want to stop that as they did

19:20

successfully back on April the 7th and

19:23

April the 8th. They want to replay that.

19:25

I don’t believe that’s going to happen.

19:27

Pakistanis and Qataris are supporting

19:29

him on that. But I don’t think that’s

19:31

where the president is and and his team

19:34

around him. I I believe where they are

19:36

frustrated. uh they want to get the

19:39

straits of Amuse eventually open and

19:41

also return to major com combat

19:44

operations and finish what they started

19:46

out to do in terms of assigned military

19:49

objectives.

19:51

>> So that’s all we got to do. Doug just

19:52

got to go and finish the job here. What

19:54

say you?

19:55

>> Well, he said some very important things

19:56

that the audience needs to note. First

19:58

of all, he led off his discussion with

20:00

Israel. Dan, this entire war is about

20:04

Israel and the interest of its agents in

20:08

the United States, its lobby, its

20:10

supporters, the Zionist billionaires,

20:12

whatever you want to call them. That’s

20:14

what this is about. This is not about

20:16

the United States of America. Contrary

20:18

to popular belief, Iran is not and never

20:21

has been an existential threat to us.

20:23

And if you go back and pick through all

20:25

the the series of supposedly horrific

20:28

things the Iranians have done to us,

20:30

they all shrink to insignificance next

20:32

to the war that we encouraged Iraq to

20:35

fight against Iran that cost Iranians

20:37

somewhere between 500,000 and 700,000

20:41

dead and perhaps a million casualties.

20:44

Nobody brings it up. We set it up. We

20:46

equipped Saddam Hussein. We sent him

20:48

into action. This is long before we went

20:51

after Saddam.

20:53

And this this is a big problem. This is

20:55

not about our interests. We have no

20:59

interest in attacking Iran. Remember, it

21:01

was the attack on Iran by the United

21:04

States and Israel that has caused the

21:06

Gulf to be closed. It was open until we

21:10

attacked. Now suddenly everything that

21:13

we talked about in the past the nuclear

21:15

development and capability and uh

21:18

bringing you know Iran to the table all

21:20

this kind of nonsense that’s all taking

21:23

a backseat to control of the Persian

21:25

Gulf. That’s where we are and that’s

21:27

what we’re focused on and until that

21:29

resolves itself we’re not going to move

21:31

on to very much else. Now that doesn’t

21:33

mean that we’re not interested in

21:35

destroying whatever infrastructure is

21:37

out there that supports the one belt one

21:39

road. These are the Chinese rail lines

21:42

and so forth, the connectivity to Russia

21:45

because Iran has a very important role

21:47

to play in the one belt one road that

21:49

China has started. But having said that,

21:52

uh this is really preeminently first and

21:54

foremost about Israel and America’s just

21:58

have to get that through their heads

22:00

[clears throat and cough] because they

22:01

ought to be asking why. And uh you know

22:04

you you flashed across this defense bill

22:07

and in the new defense authorization

22:09

bill there is this integration of

22:12

Israeli uh force let’s call it force

22:16

development or technological development

22:18

and and American technological

22:20

development in a purely military

22:22

context. And I think uh Larry Wilkerson

22:25

said it best I think it was early this

22:27

morning or could have been yesterday

22:28

afternoon. He said, "What we’re doing is

22:31

that we’re making what Pard, the Israeli

22:35

spy who ratted us out to all sorts of

22:37

people, uh, legal." In other words, what

22:41

he did, for which he was sentenced to

22:42

life imprisonment, is effectively being

22:45

legitimated and legalized by this this

22:47

defense authorization bill. Americans

22:50

ought to be very concerned about that.

22:52

And I don’t think most Americans even

22:54

appreciate what it means.

22:56

>> Yeah, I’m I’m very I’m very sure that a

22:58

lot of them don’t. I mean that’s that’s

23:00

uh many are starting to uh Thomas Massie

23:04

of course uh led the charge to try from

23:06

within to try to get this thing stripped

23:08

out. He obviously failed because uh 100%

23:12

I believe it was nearly 100% of the

23:14

Republicans uh were supportive of that

23:17

bill in the House of Representatives and

23:18

and about half of the the Democrats

23:21

were. So there’s still an overwhelming

23:23

number of people who were still

23:25

subservient to whatever the Israeli side

23:26

no matter what they’re talking about

23:27

with the intelligence and the military

23:29

tying together of the two sides. And and

23:32

I just wonder if you could just on a

23:33

practical level just talk about that for

23:35

a second because we have had you know

23:38

this this claim that oh we we gain a lot

23:40

from Israel. We have had other good

23:43

allies too since World War II. Great

23:45

Britain, France, Japan, Germany, uh, UK

23:48

obviously, and yet we have never even

23:50

contemplated joining our militaries to

23:52

them, no matter how good our

23:53

relationship has been. Why? I mean, this

23:56

is probably a loaded question, but why

23:58

do you suppose we’re talking about doing

24:00

that with this tiny little country of

24:02

Israel when we won’t do that to our

24:04

advantage potentially with any of these

24:06

other allies?

24:07

Well, the other allies have not invested

24:10

billions of dollars in the campaigns of

24:13

members of the House and the Senate.

24:16

Other words, people in the House and the

24:17

Senate stand to benefit directly and

24:20

indirectly from these arrangements. Uh

24:22

it’s effectively on one hand, uh they’re

24:26

benefiting because they get money from

24:28

the Zionist billionaires representing

24:31

the Israeli lobby. uh and they’re also

24:34

going to be rewarded for supporting the

24:36

Israeli lobby in the form of kickbacks

24:39

that are funneled back through their

24:40

districts and states and so forth. So

24:43

the [clears throat] financial dimension

24:45

is unambiguous. It’s very real. Again,

24:48

we’re we’re just legislating and

24:50

legitimating treason for all intents and

24:53

purpose. We’re saying this is all right.

24:55

Now, why would they do that? Because

24:57

most of them don’t think it matters.

25:00

They don’t trace anything. They don’t

25:02

care about it. They need to understand

25:03

the Israelis are certainly not above and

25:06

have done so in the past selling

25:08

[clears throat] our technology to the

25:10

Chinese or the Russians or to any number

25:12

of other people for the right price. So,

25:15

the Israelis are very uh let us say uh

25:18

open-minded about any technology that

25:20

they receive from us. We don’t seem to

25:23

care about that because we just don’t

25:25

think it matters. It it won’t have any

25:27

impact on us. And they’re wrong. And

25:29

what we don’t seem to understand is that

25:32

technologies that were once a

25:35

monopoly of American military power are

25:38

now widespread and proliferating in part

25:40

because of Israel and other states. So

25:42

this is not the time to be careless. But

25:46

uh money has a special meaning. Uh greed

25:49

is endless. Washington. I I sometimes

25:53

describe it as this enormous

25:55

mountainlike feature that is entirely

25:59

composed of cash.

26:0

…

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.