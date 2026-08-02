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"The economic advantage is even more extreme in Asia’s favor if GDP PPP is the measure instead of straight GDP."

This is true because in the United States, financial services are included in GDP. This significantly inflates the GDP number and provides an inaccurate assessment of the economy's production. Financial services do not benefit the general populace.

"Ironically, it is The West, via its sanctions etc., that is building this economic Iron Curtain (to protect its billionaires), but any wise leader in Asia now knows the necessity to make its economic plans with less and less consideration of The West, and instead favoring anything but."

Yes, unfettered capitalism always manifests as avarice. We live in a plutocratic oligarchy.

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