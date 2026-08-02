2 August 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Col Doug Macgregor: The NEW ORDER in the Middle East /China Watching Our Every Move w/IRAN”

13:03

The handwriting, as we say, is on the wall.

13:06

Ukraine is destroyed. That nation is

13:09

finished. And oh, by the way, Iran is

13:12

victorious, and a new order is going to

13:15

emerge in the Middle East. And I would

13:17

tell you that, over the next few months,

13:19

it will be obvious that that new order

13:21

consists of four powerful states:

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Russia,

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China,

13:27

Iran, and Turkey.

13:30

I predict that Turkey will finally get

13:32

off the bench [off the fence would be more accurate] and demonstrate that it is

13:35

part of that axis [not part of NATO], and that is the end

13:39

of us [as global hegemon] and the finish of Israel in the

13:42

region.

13:44

…

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MY COMMENTS:

Whether the timeline he gives will be accurate, I have no way to know; but, on the most basic level, the GDPs in Eur-America (“The West”) have been growing at a far lower clip than in Asia; and, for the past 25 years, the economic growth-rates have been stellar in China, Russia, India, and Turkey. Whereas America’s GDP multiplied by 3.1 times over that period (and the EU far less than that), it was 16x in China, 9,8x in Russia, 8.2x in India, and 5.8x in Turkey. So, I would add India to Macgregor’s four. The economic advantage is even more extreme in Asia’s favor if GDP PPP is the measure instead of straight GDP. Iran’s ratio during that same 25 years was only 3.3 — far lower than the others (except U.S.) because of the U.S. sanctions, which harmed Iran though did little to harm Russia. Within ten years, the U.S. empire will be gone. If China, Russia, India, Iran and Turkey, will increasingly coordinate their international policies, then the world is clearly heading into the Asian century. Japan and South Korea as U.S. colonies might not participate in Asia’s extraordinary growth — they should therefore negotiate now with the rising Asian powers in order to facilitate their freedom from the U.S. imperial yoke.

Ironically, it is The West, via its sanctions etc., that is building this economic Iron Curtain (to protect its billionaires), but any wise leader in Asia now knows the necessity to make its economic plans with less and less consideration of The West, and instead favoring anything but. If it’s to be a bifurcated world, then Asia is the better choice than Euro-America.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.