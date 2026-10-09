Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Guy St Hilaire
Oct 9

Col Doug Macgregor is one of the few commentators that speaks with truth and sanity IMHO .

He makes so much common sense and given his knowledge of the subject matter is so very credible .Many thanks for having him on ,he clears the fog for us to see clearly .

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