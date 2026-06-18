"Empire News: UK allows rape of over 250,000 children; Iran defeats U.S."

18 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

First, here’s Trump signing the U.S. surrender to Iran:

It happened at the same place where Germany had surrendered in WW1, in the Palace at Versailles, outside Paris, on 28 June 1919. In my June 9th “Reading the News Between the Li(n)es: Arab Kings Had Trump Stop Netanyahu”, I explained why Trump would need to capitulate to Iran: it was because of Iran’s ability to destroy Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Their kings thus virtually commanded Trump to surrender to Iran, to prevent that. Trump now knows that if he resumes bombing Iran, America will lose those allies.

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Here are highlights from the UK’s investigative report issued by MP Rupert Lowe to Parliament and to the public on June 16th and supported by public contributions and by only four members of UK’s Parliament, about the UK Government’s decades-long cover-ups of organized rape-gangs against children, a news report that was ignored — covered-up — by all of the empire’s billionaires-controlled ‘news’-media (including NYT, WSJ, CNN, Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC, BBC, Times, Telegraph, Guardian, Daily Mail, etc.), but it was reported by Russia’s RT News on June 17th, and here is the report issued to Parliament by MP Rupert Lowe:

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https://web.archive.org/web/20260618012723/https://static1.squarespace.com/static/6810978a41bbc42489eafa81/t/6a314bb1151e511944bd4421/1781615537601/The+Rape+Gang+Inquiry+Report.pdf

“The Rape Gang Inquiry Report”

16 June 2026

Foreword

Britain doesn’t have a racism problem, it has an immigration problem.

[by] Rupert Lowe [leader of the four Parliamentary members of the investigatory team]

As is the case with many decent, hard-working Britons, I was unaware of the sheer scale of the evil that has been, and continues to be, perpetrated by chiefly Pakistani Muslim men against vulnerable young white women and girls in communities up and down our country. But a single court transcript from one such horrific case – amplified by Elon Musk early last year – set in motion a long overdue national reckoning on the matter that inspired over 20,000 British patriots to help fund our Rape Gang Inquiry. What follows is a comprehensive report of its findings. It is essential that all related court documents are securely preserved, both for legal and historical reasons.

I am grateful to everyone on my team who has contributed to exposing this demonic chapter in Britain’s history. A combination of the paralysing fear of ‘racism’ accusations and the scramble for votes from imported foreign sub-cultures meant that pure evil was allowed to metastasise. Nor is the horrendous ordeal over. The root cause was immigration, beginning with the British Nationality Act 1948 and escalating under Tony Blair from 1997 onwards. Believing proud nations to be responsible for the mid-20th century destruction of Europe, our post-war leaders embraced diversity and multiculturalism as the supposedly civilised alternative. This report establishes beyond any doubt that this ‘open society’ obsession [championed by the multibillionaire George Soros, all-time largest U.S. Democratic Party donor, of around $300 million, who pumped additional hundreds of millions into European politicians] has in fact enabled untold barbarism of its own. Oil and water do not mix and cultural differences, going back centuries, are the genesis of this problem. [That is partly true but ignores the main cause which is billionaires who control the Government by their corruption of politicians.]

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ExecutiveSummary

The Rape Gang Inquiry examined the systematic targeting of vulnerable girls, overwhelmingly White British, by predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs across towns and cities throughout the United Kingdom. The evidence put to the Inquiry confirms that this scandal constitutes one of the most horrendous failures in the history of the country. Organised networks of perpetrators built coordinated operations that transported victims between locations, supplied them with drugs and alcohol, recorded abuse for distribution and blackmail, and passed girls between multiple adult men. These crimes have been committed for decades, since the 1950s by Pakistanis in particular, and have affected every region of our nation.

The scale of the crimes committed is staggering. It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma. 1 The true number is probably higher. The perpetrators bear primary responsibility, yet the institutional failures that enabled them for decades must also be confronted. In court records and official inquiries, around 87% of those convicted in these group-based child sexual exploitation (‘CSE’) cases bore distinctively Muslim names. 2 The vast majority of men involved in these gangs were not convicted. Dr. Taj Hargey, an imam with the Oxford Islamic Congregation, believes the true proportion of gang members who are Muslims to be around 95%. 3 This figure far exceeds the Muslim share of the overall United Kingdom population. The overwhelming majority of the rape gang networks consisted entirely of men from Muslim backgrounds – predominantly of Pakistani heritage, although smaller groups from Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved.

The Inquiry heard harrowing testimony from survivors and their families. The method used to groom children typically followed the same process. Girls as 3 See Fundamentalist ‘Muslims believe if the Prophet’ slept with a nine-year-old ‘what’s wrong with a 12-year-old?,’ claims Muslim leader, London Loves Business, 9 January, 2025. 2 See Sacrificing girls to political correctness, Christian Concern, 16 March, 2018.

1 Lord Pearson of Rannoch (House of Lords, Hansard Vol. 797) in a debate on Grooming Gangs, 14 May, 2019

2 See Sacrificing girls to political correctness, Christian Concern, 16 March, 2018.

3 See Fundamentalist ‘Muslims believe if the Prophet’ slept with a nine-year-old ‘what’s wrong with a 12-year-old?,’ claims Muslim leader, London Loves Business, 9 January, 2025.

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The evidence establishes that a national scandal of repeated rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma enabled by institutional denial, political calculation, and fear of the accusation of racism took place over decades. The incidents of criminal activities listed in this report are drawn from court records, official and unofficial inquiries across the country, and witness testimony provided to the Inquiry. They confirm that this was never a series of isolated local failures. It was a coordinated, nationwide pattern of organised child sexual exploitation that repeated in town after town, city after city, from the far north to the south coast. The same ethnic and religious profile of the perpetrators was documented throughout almost all of the witnesses who contacted the Inquiry. The scale of the rape gang phenomenon is endemic across the entirety of Britain. The 250,000 figure originates directly from a statement in the House of Lords by Lord Pearson of Rannoch on 14 May, 2019: “Do the Government accept that if we extrapolate nationally the Jay report on Rotherham and other reports from Telford and Oxford, there appear to have been upwards of 250,000 young white girls raped in this century, very largely by Muslim men, usually several times a day for years?” He added that this number “is probably an underestimate.” 7 This extrapolation now has greater support due to further data.

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National footprint: The grooming gang model has been confirmed in dozens of towns and cities. Our independent Inquiry, led by Rupert Lowe MP, has heard evidence demonstrating coordinated operations extending to all corners of the country, in at least 149 local authority districts (see page 14 for the full map). When the Rotherham/Telford scale is applied across the documented national distribution, and multiplied by the extreme under-reporting factor accepted by official reviews, the total reaches the 250,000 threshold as a bare minimum. We are far from grasping the full extent of grooming gang criminality in modern Britain. It is reasonable to assume that, since sexual abuse of all kinds tends to be under-reported, this is also true of grooming gangs. The Independent has reported that almost 19,000 children were identified as sexual exploitation victims in England in one year alone, despite the reluctance of state actors to name or tackle the problem of the rape gangs. 8 After decades of abuse, victims must number in the hundreds of thousands. The full scale is not yet known. Every major review has emphasised that recorded statistics severely understate reality: ● Baroness Casey National Audit on Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (June 2025): The audit explicitly states that the scale, nature, and characteristics of group-based child sexual exploitation remain impossible to quantify precisely due to inconsistent data collection and historical suppression. ● Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and multiple local inquiries (2022–2025): “It is simply not possible to know the scale” because ethnicity, group offending, and historical cases were routinely unrecorded or shelved to protect “community cohesion.”

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The scale, the tactics, the perpetrator profile, and the systemic inaction were almost always identical everywhere. Britain did not face dozens of separate local scandals. It faced one national scandal that the state allowed to grow for decades. London London stands exposed as the epicentre of institutional denial in the grooming gang scandal. While northern towns faced public inquiries after the truth emerged, the capital maintained a wall of silence for years. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has repeatedly insisted there were no grooming gangs operating in the city. As our inquiry heard from Susan Hall, Leader of the Conservatives in the London Assembly, the rape gang phenomenon is in fact endemic within the capital. After challenging Khan about the presence of such gangs in London, Hall was inundated with calls from women and girls purporting to be victims of their predation. Khan describes evidence from whistleblowers as malicious and politically motivated. He told the London Assembly that the problem was far more complex than in other parts of the country and that young people were being exploited through county lines rather than organised group-based child sexual exploitation. 10 These statements were made despite the Metropolitan Police holding reports of young girls being plied with alcohol and drugs then raped by groups of men in hotels and other locations across the capital. A Daily Express investigation revealed that Khan had direct access to HM Inspectorate of Constabulary documents detailing exactly these patterns of offending. He read the files yet continued to deny the existence of grooming gangs in public. 11 Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp MP has accused Khan of facilitating a cover-up and other politicians stated that both the Mayor and the Metropolitan Police had been denying grooming gangs in London. Campaigners, including whistleblower Maggie Oliver and Chris Wild, described the capital as the last bastion of denial and warned that the scale of abuse there was more catastrophic

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Fiona: Fiona grew up in a highly abusive household marked by domestic violence, severe emotional abuse, and repeated suicide attempts by her mother, which Fiona witnessed. Despite exceptional academic ability, she developed serious mental health difficulties, self-harm behaviours, and suicidal ideation from a young age. After escalating abuse and failed disclosures, Fiona entered care at the age of 13. She was placed in a children’s home that had already been identified as high-risk for sexual exploitation in a television documentary prior to her arrival. Inadequate supervision meant she went missing repeatedly. At 13, she was groomed by adult Pakistani men, whom she estimates were aged between 24 and 45. The grooming began with affection and alcohol, quickly progressing to rape, drug dependency, threats, and trafficking. Care staff negligence was extreme. Abusers would sit in cars outside waiting for the girls, openly converse with staff, and even phone the home to inquire about them. One care worker told Fiona’s mother that her boss had described recording the men’s car registration plates as “above her pay grade,” warning that she would lose her job if she did so. Fiona believes the staff were aware of what was happening but felt powerless to stop it rather than being actively complicit. Nevertheless, the children’s home received £5,000 per week to care for her and failed miserably. Fiona suspects the management avoided proper investigation for fear of being labelled racist. Only the police took any formal action, issuing “harbouring notices” to the men – official warnings stating they had no permission to associate with, contact, or house a vulnerable child. However, no further action followed. When Fiona’s mother called the police to report her daughter missing and mentioned a history of abuse by Asian men, the call handler told her: “You can’t describe them as Asian men because that’s racist. You should just be glad your child is being taught a different culture.” …

Fiona was not only trafficked and raped across multiple cities in the UK but was also forced to traffic drugs. Drugs, intimidation, and violence were used to control her. She was made to clean up the knives from the scene of two fatal stabbings. She was present during a shootout. Her abusers bragged to her that they had hidden dead bodies in a certain location. A few days later, Fiona recalls the news reporting on a body being recovered from the same location that the abusers had disclosed to her. As a result, threats of violence carried enormous weight. At 14, Fiona was abused by a man known as ‘Rambo.’ He had entered Britain illegally in the back of a lorry. Previously castrated in Pakistan as punishment for child abuse, he had then fled to the Philippines, where he allegedly attacked multiple women and children with a large knife – the origin of his nickname. Rambo was locked in a room with two girls and subjected them to extreme sexual torture. This case illustrated that, in some instances, the sexual abuse of children was driven more by humiliation and control than by sexual gratification. At 15, Fiona became pregnant while in a mixed-sex care home. Her son was later 31 removed and adopted due to the ongoing exploitation risks, yet Fiona herself was left in the same dangerous environment. The abuse continued into her adulthood. It only stopped when she turned 18, leaving her with profound physical and psychological trauma, including PTSD, substance dependency, and long-term health damage. Fiona states that the greatest harm came not only from the abusers but from institutional disbelief, neglect, and punishment that actively enabled the ongoing exploitation.

In total, she estimates she was abused by between 50 and 100 men. Of those, only two were not Pakistani.

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‘Michelle’: ‘Michelle’ was physically abused in childhood by both her mother and stepfather. Her mother had multiple partners throughout Michelle’s childhood, many of whom also abused her – some sexually. She believes this early experience created an association between abuse and love, leaving her particularly vulnerable. From the age of 13, she was groomed by three adult Pakistani brothers who supplied her with alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs. She was raped while intoxicated, including one occasion when she was taken upstairs while her sister tried to intervene. Because of her upbringing, she thought this was normal – that they were her boyfriends and that they loved her. She would go missing for extended periods and was subjected to repeated daily sexual abuse. The perpetrators would collect her from school, her home, and public places, using threats of violence to coerce and control her. At age 14, she was gang-raped and beaten by three men who had locked her in a house. She was left covered in cuts and bruises, which alerted a friend. The friend told her own mother, who then contacted Michelle’s mother. The police were called, but they claimed there was little they could do without more evidence. One of the gang members later forced Michelle to go to the police station with him to retract her statement. The police accepted him as her “appropriate adult” – a role normally reserved for a parent, close family member, social worker, or trained professional. The investigation was subsequently dropped. One of Michelle’s friends, who lived in a care home, would be collected directly outside by the same gang. Care staff would call the police, but officers reportedly referred to the girls as “prostitutes” despite them being children. Both social services and the police, Michelle says, failed to understand the situation and believed the girls were engaging in the activity by choice. …

Michelle was raped in bin sheds, threatened with a knife, and forced into sex with multiple men waiting in cars. She was drugged, beaten, burned with cigarettes, locked in rooms, and passed between men. An amusement arcade was used as a front for drug dealing and the sexual exploitation of children. She became pregnant four times as a child as a result of rape, leading to miscarriages, one abortion, and one surviving child. Of her abusers, she states: “98% of them were Pakistani Muslim. If not, they were Iraqi Muslim or Kurdish.” Michelle believes these gangs have remained untouchable because authorities feared being labelled racist.She describes an extensive network of abusers operating across the entire country, calling it “industrial” in scale. It functions as a large central network with smaller connected groups in specific localities. Michelle claims she was raped by between six and seven hundred different men over the course of three years. She now lives with severe PTSD and lifelong trauma, describing both her childhood and her future as destroyed.

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‘Whitney’: ‘Whitney’ grew up in a vulnerable household. Her mother suffered from severe mental health issues, and her father was absent from her life. She was first groomed and sexually abused at the age of 15 by two adult Pakistani brothers. One of the brothers, Whitney recalls, acted as a boyfriend figure. Both brothers would regularly take her to a flat in Birmingham, supply her with alcohol, and in her words she would “have sex with them.” Their interactions with Whitney soon turned violent. They began beating her and, on one occasion, held a hot iron to her face. Whitney recalls that the brothers stopped contacting her after they arrived at her house to collect her and found all of her uncles sitting on the wall outside. After that incident, they never came back. She cannot remember exactly how or why her uncles were there, but she believes her mother had asked them to intervene. Many years later, Whitney’s daughter began self-harming at age eleven and even attempted suicide. Her phone contained sexually explicit messages. Whitney’s daughter told her there was a “sex room” at school run by the older boys. Deeply concerned for her daughter, Whitney contacted social services. They offered little support beyond talking through the problems. In one instance, social services accidentally sent her six other children’s case files instead of her daughter’s, which left her deeply distrustful of their ability to help. Whitney’s daughter was coerced into sending a sexual image, which was then circulated across multiple schools, the local community, and eventually the internet. This led to her receiving unwanted attention from adult men of various ethnicities and from multiple countries. From that point on, Whitney’s daughter began going missing regularly. These disappearances were directly linked to sexual demands and exploitation by older boys and adult men. She was threatened with violence if she contacted the police and sometimes returned home with items of clothing missing. Whitney repeatedly reported her concerns to the police and social services, clearly stating that she believed her daughter was being sexually exploited. Police responses were often delayed, statements were not taken, and investigations were closed without further action. Social services refused to relocate the family, downgraded the risk level, and eventually closed the case despite ongoing exploitation. Whitney herself was blamed, and her own past was used to undermine her credibility as a parent. Her family received repeated threats, including warnings that their house would be burned down, faces would be slashed, and machetes would be used.

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‘Wallace’: ‘Wallace’s’ early childhood in Scotland was marked by poverty, instability and a lack of consistent adult protection. His mother suffered from mental health and substance misuse problems. She struggled to comprehend the situations she put her son in and often failed to intervene, which allowed Wallace’s abuse to continue. Wallace’s mother psychologically and emotionally abused him throughout his childhood. From a young age, adult men moved in and out of his life, and he was encouraged to refer to them as “dad” or “uncle.” This made it seem normal that adult men would be around him as a child. He was moved around many different home environments and learned to accept situations without question. His early experiences made him believe that adults could enter his personal space without consent, that fear should be tolerated, and that he had no control. Wallace’s earliest memory of abuse occurred when he was four or five years old, when an adult came into his bedroom at night and got into bed with him. He could not identify who it was but instinctively knew it was wrong. His main abusers were his mother’s partner and the partner’s brother, who both exercised authority over Wallace and were treated as trusted adults. They were connected to a biker group in the area. Not all members of the group were involved in the abuse, but a core group of men were. Wallace recalls being taken to a particular house where multiple men were present. It had a dark atmosphere, lit by candles, possibly snake-shaped candle holders placed near the fireplace. The setting felt deliberate and staged. Multiple adults were sitting around watching him, which instinctively made him feel unsafe. He was led into a bedroom, restrained and raped by an adult. His mother’s partner’s brother spoke to him as if what had just happened was normal, despite the considerable pain and emotional distress he felt. … The same pattern of abuse occurred on multiple occasions.

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‘Sebastian’: Sebastian was raised in Scotland in a stable household. Sebastian’s mother held down a professional job, owned her own home and car, and the family regularly went on holidays together. Despite this relatively secure background, which was not typical of abuse victims, Sebastian was raped and abused from the age of six by family members – without Sebastian’s mother’s knowledge. These family members instilled in Sebastian the belief that, to be safe, you had to give them what they wanted. This led Sebastian to develop a transactional view of interpersonal relationships. At age eleven, Sebastian was introduced by these abusive family members to a local café owner. The owner gave Sebastian free food, lifts in his car, and free cinema tickets to build trust and a sense of obligation. From there, they began prostituting Sebastian out to a number of people. These included seemingly respectable professionals such as estate agents, solicitors, care support workers for children, and even police officers. Even at boarding school, Sebastian was raped, assaulted, and groomed by staff and connected adults, with Sebastian’s injuries often ignored by medical professionals. All of Sebastian’s abusers were White British. In adulthood and during the final years of the abuse, Sebastian became aware of the wider operation of the grooming networks, both in a quiet rural area and in the city. At the age of 40, Sebastian was finally able to escape a cycle of abuse that had lasted for nearly four decades. Following years of abuse, Sebastian, born a biological female, transitioned to the opposite sex and now identifies as a trans man.

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Compensation: A national compensation scheme for grooming gang victims must be set up at once. Something similar already exists in the form of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA), established in theory to seek compensation on behalf of “people physically or mentally injured because of a violent crime in England, Scotland or Wales.” 58 The CICA does so by suing authorities or perpetrators directly, but has proven time and again to be unfit for purpose in all sorts of ways. Despite providing evidence that helped to convict the leader of a Rotherham-based rape gang, Sammy Woodhouse was refused compensation by CICA on the grounds that she had ‘consented’ to her own abuse. 59 In our view, awards should be updated to reflect the lifelong harm documented in survivor testimony, including loss of education, employment, mental health, physical health, and family life. The scheme must be funded by a levy on all convicted perpetrators’ assets and by the defined benefit pensions enjoyed by any public servants – either within police forces or social services – found guilty of or dismissed for culpable negligence.

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Legislative Response: The existing legislative framework is fragmented, inconsistently applied, and deliberately blind to the ethnic and religious patterns documented in this Inquiry and the Casey National Audit. As we have noted above, the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and the Modern Slavery Act 2015 – among other relevant statutes – already contain powers that were never used to any significant effect against the rape gangs. Ethnicity recording, too, remains either patchy or absent. Group-based child sexual exploitation is not even a distinct offence with its own sentencing guidelines. The result is a system that records thousands of individual offences while concealing, deliberately or otherwise, the organised nature of the predation.

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A Concluding Message from RupertLowe MP, RapeGangInquiryChair: I want to thank you for taking the time to read our report. I hope it has gone some way to helping you understand the horror that has unfolded in almost every British town and city over the last 50 years. Participating in our hearings, listening to the survivors, was the most harrowing experience of my life. It is impossible to understand how such evil has been allowed to flourish on such a horrifying scale. This Inquiry was founded because the authorities failed to act, the politicians failed to act, the civil service failed to act. Everyone failed to act. We will not make that same mistake again. We will provide a platform for further victims to tell the nation their story, I will name perpetrators using parliamentary privilege, and we will aim to put those people in prison through co-operation with the relevant authorities. If they fail to take the necessary steps, we will deploy private prosecutions to obtain justice at last. The ultimate objective of our Inquiry is clear. Put rapists and their enablers behind bars. There will be more news to come very soon on that front. Thank you for your time and attention in reading this historic report. Rupert Lowe MP The Rape Gang Inquiry [page] 180 [of 219]

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MY CLOSING NOTES:

Yahoo News (a mainly Democratic Party billionaires’ U.S. site) issued on June 17th “Fact Check: Figure of 250,000 Girls Raped by U.K. Grooming Gangs NOT Definitively Documented -- Rhetorical Extrapolation”, which pretended to discredit the report but didn’t contradict even a single one of its allegations.

This corruptness of Britain is no different than the corruptness of America, and comes from the same cause. Consequently, for example, the Jeffrey Epstein scandals — which also had to do with systematic exploitation and raping of vulnerable girls — were widespread throughout the empire.

Buying control over the UK Government costs less than 10% of buying control over the U.S. Government. Currently, the biggest political donor in Britain has been the blockchain billionaire Christopher Harborne, who has donated £25,190,000 to Reform Party since 2019 (the year before the Reform Party — with Tory suport — won Brexit). On 5 December 2025, “Democracy for Sale” headlined “75% of Reform UK’s donations have come from just three rich men”, and pointed out the fakery of that Party’s ‘populism’ (populism is a fake ideology anyway). Then on June 4th, the brilliant polymath Xavier Davis bannered “How Reform UK Outpaced the Major Parties in the Race for Millions”, and he pointed out that “Harborne’s financial relationship with Reform UK has fundamentally altered the scale of British campaign finance. He contributed a record-shattering £12 million over the past year, culminating in massive seven-figure tranches that have left Westminster reeling.” Davis pointed out that: “Corporate donors and high-net-worth individuals are transactional by nature. They write checks to buy access, influence policy, and secure stability. With the Tories languishing in opposition and struggling to define a coherent economic alternative, the institutional money that once flowed effortlessly into CCHQ has dried up to a trickle. A quarterly haul of £4.2 million for a party that regularly raised tens of millions during its years in government is a symptom of deep institutional decay.” When Reform UK takes over the UK, the country will be just as corrupt as it has always been and as electoral ‘democracies’ ultimately become. I have pointed out that the only way to eliminate such systematic corruption by the billionaires is to replace public elections with a lottery democracy. Of course, no billionaire will back it, because the very mechanism that enables the billionaire class to grow its wealth far faster than regular investors can would end.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.