Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
5h

"Empire News: UK allows rape of over 250,000 children; Iran defeats U.S."

Western Civilization is determined to destroy itself.

But Iran has not won yet. Those who control the US are not done yet. More war is on the way.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture