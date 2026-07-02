EU & U.S. Slash Healthcare, Pensions, & Welfare Spending, to Fund Ukraine.

1 July 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

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https://www.semafor.com/newsletter/06/30/2026/semafor-flagship-the-hope-of-rebalancing

1 July 2026

“Ukraine leads European defense”

Ukraine is increasingly vital to Europe’s defense. The UK is struggling to increase its military budget, prompting its defense minister to resign this month. Germany’s military recruitment has stalled, with just 530 volunteers in its efforts to boost its army to 260,000 by 2035. And the US is pulling back from Europe. Ukraine, by contrast, now “fields the most powerful conventional land army in Europe”, one hardened by combat and backed by field-tested drone, air defense, and AI capabilities, two experts wrote in Foreign Policy. Britain is trying to learn from Kyiv’s example: Its belated defense investment will likely include a £5 billion fund for drones, which are being used more than 200,000 times a month in Ukraine.

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The U.S. is selling its weapons to European Governments, and those Governments are also pouring hundreds of billions more into supporting U.S. President Obama’s successful February 2014 U.S. coup that replaced Ukraine’s democratically elected and committedly neutralist President Yanukovych by a U.S.-Government-selected team to run the country and get rid of Ukrainians in areas of Ukraine that had voted by more than 75% for the neutralist Yanukovych. This was part of American billionaires’ longstanding effort to ultimately conquer Russia in order to take over the world. The new Ukrainian government’s aim was to make the new, committedly Russia-hating, U.S.-picked team capable of being ‘democratically’ electable in Ukraine, by eliminating those voters. EU countries, and not only the U.S. regime, donated hundreds of billions to the racist-fascist anti-Russian illegitimate stooge government of the new Ukraine, and are continuing to do so, in order to expand the U.S. empire ultimately to include Russia as yet another U.S.-and-allied stooge-operation, and are shrinking Government spending on domestic healthcare, pensions, welfare, infrastructure, and the environment, in order to pay for this expansion of the empire. Even by the time that Obama’s Ukrainian coup ended on 26 February 2014, the Foreign Minister of the EU didn’t know and was shocked to learn that this had been a U.S. coup instead of a democratic revolution. But America’s stooges in the EU and heading its Governments have carried through their American master’s enslavement of Ukraine, by spending their own hundreds of billions in order to assist the U.S. stooge regime in Ukraine to defeat Russsia. So, Ukraine is the battlefield but NATO countries are buying the weapons and providing the satellite and other intelligence to continue the conflict. And they are still working at it today and are planning for this war to become WW3 aginst Russia by no later than 2030. Hitler would be proud of it. So, what had been originally a project almost excluusively of the U.S. regime is now a NATO and EU project as well.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.