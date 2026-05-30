30 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

At first, Europe was doing this by replacing its lowest-cost source of energy, Russia, by America, which is over twice as expensive. (Instead of relying mainly on natural gas pipelined-in from Russia, they now are relying mainly on liquefied natural gas — LNG — that’s compressed, canned, and cross-Atlantic-shipped, and then sent by rail or truck, all from America’s Gulf Coast ports, 3,000+ miles away.) But, now, Europe’s leaders are determined to replace also their cheapest sources of manufactured goods, China, by, instead, America, which is economically uncompetitive with China. This is how the imperial power, America (its billionaires, who control it), cannibalizes its colonies (‘allies’) during the empire’s decline-phase. Plain stealing from Latin American countries (such as Venezuela) and from African countries, no longer is sufficient. Instead, America’s European stooges now are serving up their own countries’ workers and consumers, to America’s billionaires.

On May 29th, the New York Times headlined “Europe Is Edging Closer to a Trade War With China. Here’s Why. As cheap goods pour in, threatening the continent’s manufacturing sector, a search for solutions is becoming increasingly urgent.” It opened:

Kaja Kallas, the top European Union diplomat, recently suggested that ending the continent’s dependence on China was like trying to cure a disease. “Chemotherapy” might be needed, she said, and it was likely to be painful.

The comments were an example of the tone Europe is increasingly taking on China, the second-largest goods trading partner for the 27-nation European Union, after the United States.

As Beijing adopts more aggressive trade policies and as imports from China into Europe soar, European leaders and companies are fretting over their reliance on Chinese products — and debating how to pull back. With China only growing more dominant in manufacturing, Europe sees an existential threat to its own industries.

“The tone is basically panic,” said Jeromin Zettelmeyer, director of Bruegel, an economic think tank in Brussels. “There’s a sense of imminent collapse of industry, of imminent danger.”

Anxiety in Brussels is being met with hostility in Beijing, where officials warn that China will hit back at any protective measures. The sparring is likely to heat up further in the coming weeks.

World leaders will talk about global economic imbalances at a Group of 7 meeting in Evian, France, next month. China is then expected to be on the agenda at a meeting of the European Union’s 27 top leaders shortly after.

On Friday, the European Union’s executive arm held an early debate on policies toward China that could help to set the tone for the coming discussions. In a statement following the meeting, officials said that the relationship would require a “more robust and coherent response” going forward.

Back in 2014, the neoconservative Nobel Peace Prize winning U.S. President Barack Obama was targeting for conquest mainly Russia, and only secondarily China. But now increasingly, both of those objectives require increasing sacrifices of America’s existing ‘allies’, who are and must increasingly continue to be served up.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.