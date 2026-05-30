Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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John Cary's avatar
John Cary
6h

I can see the EU disintegrating in the very near future while the current Cabal dictate

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Realist's avatar
Realist
11h

The sooner the US empire falls, the better.

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