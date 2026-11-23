22 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://theduran.com/eu-loans-ukraine-e45b-demands-russia-repay-loan/

“EU Loans Ukraine €45B, Demands Russia Repay Loan”

Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris

All right, Alexander, let’s talk about the EU loan to Ukraine, 45 billion euros. The loan is interest-free and will be paid back by Russia. It’s a good loan if you can get it, right? [laughter] I mean, I I I don’t I would love a loan like this and and I don’t even need 40 40 billion, 45 billion. I’ll take a million interest-free paid back by Russia. Anyway, what are your thoughts about this? >> MERCOURIS: I think that’s that’s actually what the setup that we should that we should arrange in the future. I mean, you go to your bank, you ask the bank for a loan, the the bank happily gives it to you interest-free, and you get the Russians to pay it back for you. That’s that’s that’s that’s a really really nice excellent arrangement. I mean, I mean, it’s it’s one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever heard. I mean, um um this is this is a situation where uh the borrower gets the money, all of the money, but isn’t liable to pay it back, which, in which case it isn’t a loan at all if you think about it. It’s an actual gift. And the Russians, who haven’t borrowed the money and haven’t sought this money and want a loan from the European Union are somehow liable to pay it. I mean, it’s it’s I mean, you set it out in this way. It’s just every every aspect of this is crackers. And um uh the European Union um of course um as it still nominally is, isn’t yet the superpower uh and the super state of Ursula’s um um dreams. It is still of course the European Commission and the European Council. Um they are not um able to simply come up with money, at theory, in theory, not. I mean, they need to uh the the money they receive comes from the member states. So far, the member states have not approved this loan. Let’s call it a loan. They haven’t approved it yet. Um and of course, national parliaments have absolutely not approved it. Which then begs the question of how does this all, how does this whole thing work? Well, we we now know a little about the previous loan, the 90 billion euro loan that Ukraine has run through at uh warp speed just as we said it would. Remember, that was supposed to cover Ukraine’s needs for two years, two years. And uh we’re still in the first one. And in fact, Ukraine has been living on, you know, payments from the European Union and member states since midsummer because it apparently ran through uh all of the money allocated to it for the 19 billion euro loan for 2026. It ran through it all by late spring as we said it would. So how how is this money raised? Because it’s a question uh we’ve been we’ve been asking ourselves. Well, the original idea of the 90 billion euro loan, as I very well remember, this is the one that the European Union gave previous to this one and which they agreed to give to Ukraine in December, was that the European Union would place bonds in the global financial markets. The member states, or most of the member states, would guarantee their repayment though there was no actual set repayment date because the 90 billion euro loan is also dependent upon repayment from the Russians. And the Russians are refusing to pay it back. So you can’t actually give a date or a time for when it would be repaid. We said at the time that it would be very, very difficult to get uh people to buy bonds of that kind. And in fact, it seems there’s been no attempt to place those bonds. What I now understand actually has happened and the way that Ukraine has been receiving money out of the 90 billion euro loan and the way presumably they will be receiving money from the 45 billion euro loan that they’ve just been given is that um it will be assigned in this way. The European Union says that any spare money in their budget they will give to Ukraine. So this is, comes of supposed headroom in the EU’s own budget. There is no headroom in the EU’s budget if you deal with any government bureaucracy. You know that far from them ever having um headroom, in other words, money that they haven’t spent lying around, in fact, always they overspend. I mean, that is a structural sys — fact about any government bureaucracy and it’s certainly true of the European Union. So the way that they are funding this loan from the European budget, I suspect, is that they’re diverting money that has been assigned in the budget, which remember is a legal document, uh to other purposes. So instead of, you know, money being spent on, you know, building railways in Poland or Greece or or or or water treatment plants in Hungary or something of that kind, the money has instead been reassigned to Ukraine. And and that’s the only way that it can be can can have been done. There is no other. Now, I say there is no other. Perhaps, and this is something we’ve also speculated about, they’ve been dipping into the frozen assets, the Russian assets, um which would be an extremely legally dangerous thing to do. But I suspect that most of it has come in the way that I’ve said. In other words, they are already um taking away money from European um taxpayers because European taxpayers in effect are being denied funds that they would otherwise be receiving. It’s a kind of, it’s a kind of taxation, a kind of stealth taxation, but it’s done not through direct raising of money, but as I said, by reassigning funds from one from one purpose to another. It’s the only way I can see that this can be done. >> CHRISTOFOROU: Yeah, because you’re what you’re basically saying is that EU member states decide to contribute 100 euros, let’s just say, to to the EU budget for education >> Yeah. >> or for infrastructure, for roads. >> Yeah. >> And that’s what they they think they’re contributing money towards, as they send it to Brussels, because that’s how Brussels creates its budget. It’s it’s funded by the by the member states, right? >> Yes. >> Doesn’t have any direct taxation capability >> No. >> yet. >> Yes. >> Yet. >> Yeah. >> [laughter] >> But um but the money is actually not going to infrastructure or to education. >> Yeah. >> It’s going to Zelenskyy. >> Yes. >> Yeah. Why did they not um raise raise the money through bonds? I think it’s important to say why they didn’t go to the bond market. >> MERCOURIS: Yeah, they didn’t go to the bond market because nobody in the bond market would touch bonds of this kind. I mean it’s absolutely I mean there there there is no repayment date. There’s no repayment date on the capital. I mean you get interest, but you would not get the capital because um um the repayment is contingent on the Russians paying and the Russians will never pay. So there is no actual date when the the bonds mature and you can be sure that you will be getting your capital back. In fact, the reality is you’d never get your capital back. You’d never get your money back. So, of course, bond holders weren’t prepared to touch it, which is why they never placed the bonds. >> Contingent on Russia losing, that’s the only way they would pay it back, right? >> Exactly. >> And so the bond holder, the the bond market is saying Russia’s not going to lose. >> Yes. Yes. >> That’s that’s basically what the market the market is basically saying don’t float this bond because Russia’s not going to lose. Therefore, we’re not going to ever we’re never going to see our money back. >> Correct. Absolutely. And you know markets are usually right on these things, just the same. >> Yeah. So >> So >> Yeah. Okay. So so so what’s what’s the money for, Alexander? What is what what is another 45 billion going towards? What’s 90 billion going towards? Is this going to make any difference in in the conflict at all? >> Well, of course it’s not going to make any difference, but of course we don’t ask questions like that. I mean it’d be very very impolite to ask Zelenskyy what he’s going to do with 45 billion Euros. I mean that’s not something we really care about or or or really should pursue because of course he’s Zelenskyy and we must give him his 45 billion Euros just as we promised to give him 90 billion Euros. And of course with Zelenskyy this isn’t enough. He’s of course also got 10 billion pounds, which is more from the British, but he was asking for 70 billion Euros a few uh weeks ago and almost certainly now the amounts he needs have grown. With Zelensky his needs always grow. Um the Democrats in the United States are saying that they’re are going to give him 15 billion dollars or at least that they’re going to vote for an appropriation from Congress to give Ukraine 15 billion dollars. So there’s another nice income stream appearing on oh uh soon. But of course even that’s not going to be quite enough for him. Um he’ll be coming back for more. He’ll be coming back for more to the Europeans, to the member states and um I have no doubt about it if Congress votes this money he will be going back to the Americans again and he will be asking for more money. And this is the thing, there is never any proper accounting for any of this. Uh let’s go back to the 90 billion euro loan that was approved by the European Union in December of last year. That was supposed to cover Ukraine’s needs for two years. Um Zelensky burned through all of the money that was assigned in this loan for 2026 I understand in the first four months. So in four months he went through all of the money that was intended to cover him for 12 months. Now any lender who operated a proper checking system uh a proper accounting system would be asking what happened to that money and how it could possibly have been spent in that way and why the borrower let’s call it the borrower didn’t come back um when it was clear that he needed more and tell the European Union in a timely way that he needed more. Zelensky of course didn’t do that. The European Union has no system in Kiev to check how the money is being spent. You remember you know during the Greek financial crisis um and in Cyprus we had EU commissioners in every single government department in all of the ministries checking to see how EU money was being spent. We have nothing like this with Zelensky. Nothing like this with is going on in Kiev. Nobody asks these sort of questions. So the money goes to Zelensky and he spends it in whatever way he chooses. He might spend it on more drones. He might spend it on other types of weapons. He might give it to his friends who might spend it on golden toilets. Others might put the money away in banks in all sorts of interesting places around the world. There might be all of that sort of thing going on but there is no proper control over this lending. There never has been. There has there wasn’t any before the special military operation began and there isn’t anymore. And the um um the IMF and the World Bank [which also adds to the hundreds of billions of dollars that were coming to Ukraine from the United States under Obama and Trump and Biden] they also continue to give money to Ukraine. Um somebody told me just about a week ago that 53% of IMF funding now goes to two countries, Ukraine and Argentina. And Ukraine gets the most of it. Gets more of it than Argentina does. And again this is done completely contrary to IMF rules. The IMF as we know usually checks and monitors very carefully how money it lends to um a country in trouble, how that is being spent. But again, to repeat once more, we have no real control, no real check over any of these simply enormous financial flows. I think it was Babis, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. He said that Ukraine has received 500 billion euros um from the European Union. He didn’t make it clear what time period. But anyway, 500 billion euros. He said there’s another 100 billion allocated for various Ukraine related matters in the European budget. And now we have further spending, further loans being given to Ukraine on top of that. 500 billion euros. What was Ukraine’s pre-war GDP? Nominally, was it 250 billion dollars? Ukraine has been given more than its GDP. >> And that that’s just from Europe or >> That was just from Europe. That was just from Europe. >> 350 400 billion from the US. >> Oh, I think I think and various all various other payments that have been made undoubtedly by all sorts of uh in all sorts of ways that we don’t know about and which haven’t been made public. I I think this thing has cost in direct transfers. I I I mean, this is of course my guess. So I’m not, you know, certain about this, but you know, if if we have uh spending in excess of a trillion dollars, I would not personally be surprised. >> Yeah. Well, the money keeps Zelensky in power, right? >> Yeah. >> It keeps the opposition forces, let’s say the regime change forces, the Banderaics, the Poroshenkos, the Klitschkos, the Zaluzhnyi, all these people, it keeps them at bay. >> Yeah. >> Right? Um as you said uh in the previous video we did, um sure they would they would like to take power in Kiev. Sure they would like to remove Zelensky. >> Yeah. >> But they don’t want to mess up a good thing, which is the the money flow. >> Exactly. >> so in essence, this is just the the Europeans, the collective West sending out a message, which is that Zelensky stays. >> Yes. Absolutely. That is exactly that is exactly what it is. I mean, the the European Union, the Europeans collectively are pre preserving Zelensky’s leadership of Europe. >> Expensive. >> It’s expensive. It’s extremely expensive. But they’re bankrolling. They’re not bankrolling Ukraine. I mean, that’s that’s I think the other thing to say. Ukraine itself is in a terrible economic place. I mean, its economy is in absolute free fall. Um I mean, there was a very interesting uh um analysis of the um electricity situation in Ukraine and uh by by some big international agency. And they said, well, you know, it’s not really quite as bad as it looks because Ukraine’s economy is now so completely non-existent. The agro agro industrial complex, the manufacturing, the maritime trade as they don’t really exist anymore. There’s no they’re not using electricity as the way in the way that they used to. So that means that there’s more electricity for uh uh private customers. It’s one way of looking at it. But what that tells you is that Ukraine’s economy in effect does not exist. Ukraine has lost half its population. I mean, this is 6 million people have left, but it had 52 million people in 1991. Estimates now the more show, we say generous estimates for Ukraine put the number of people in Ukraine now at 26 27 million. So uh Ukraine is going down despite all of this vast flood of money that goes into Ukraine. But it keeps Zelensky himself in power. It means that he doesn’t uh he he can pay soldiers, he can pay policemen, he can pay civil servants, and he can also he still has money that he can circulate around the political system and buy off opposition there. And um of course the other thing is that he avoids hyperinflation because without money flows on this scale uh Ukraine would have collapsed into hyperinflation long ago. >> Yeah. >> So you prolong the war, you devastate Ukraine even further. Um I I understand that it’s a country now made up mostly of old people because the people who can’t leave are the pensioners. Um it’s a country without an economy, it’s a country that is losing territory. But Zelensky himself is very well. >> Yeah, we lose losing uh population a population demographic collapse from 50 50 million in 1991 I believe and now it’s at around I’ve I’ve I’ve seen numbers of 25 million to as low as 20 million. >> Absolutely. And and even the Economist and the London Times are now talking about a demographic collapse, a demographic catastrophe in Ukraine. So you know all of this money that pours into Ukraine. I mean this is I think a thing to say. I mean all these people who tell us we we must help Ukraine. Um these financial flows are not helping Ukraine. They are helping Zelensky and the small group of people around him. As at some level the people who are writing these checks must know. But apparently they’re prepared to go on doing it. >> You know what else it shows? It shows that since Ukraine got its independence broke broke free of the Soviet Union, whatever you you want to call it in 1991 um it’s it’s been collapsing ever since that that point. >> Yeah. >> CHRISTOFOROU: Um and and it’s been collapsing because of its leadership and because of the how would say the anti-Russian uh policies, the the foundation of that 1991 split in which you had the um the Western US influence, Victoria Nuland influence, let’s say. I mean she wasn’t around at the time, just saying that that neocon that neocon globalist influence seep into Ukraine from 1991 and and the ideology of Ukraine was that it was going to act as as a state built on a built on the the premise that it’s anti-Russian. >> I mean it’s absolutely >> and it’s been collapsing since 1991. It It never it never was allowed to to discover its identity, which is at the heart of it uh an identity connected to to Russia. If If If you even If you even consider Ukraine as you know the West and the center and the East, which which was something that was put together, you know the history much better than I do, which was something put together through successive um let’s say Soviet Soviet leadership uh still it wasn’t allowed to to even um formulate its own identity. >> MERCOURIS: Well, that’s absolutely correct. In fact, as I understand it, Ukraine is the one former Soviet Republic that never uh recovered never recovered back to the level never at any time recovered back to the level that it had at the time of the Soviet collapse. As you As you rightly said, it’s been a a a gradual collapse since. I mean, it it inherited um one of the biggest industrial systems since the Soviet Union, one of the biggest manufacturing systems. Some of it very advanced. I mean, um you know, aircraft building, um gas turbines, aircraft engines, large and large electronics, ship building. I mean, you know, it was a very very big in metal energy, a very big industrial power, rockets, uh you know, missiles, all those kind of things. Um it had a massive agricultural system and some of the most fertile earth on the planet. It had access to the sea and it had no debt because uh the Russians agreed that they would take responsibility for all of the Soviet Union’s former debt. So, I mean, all of the all of the >> never mentions that. That’s an excellent point, Alexander. They never like to mention that Russia took on all the debt. >> the debt, no. >> And they paid it back, didn’t they? >> They paid absolutely. They paid it all back, yeah. Absolutely they did. Um so, Ukraine um when it when it left the Soviet Union, let’s uh when it seceded, when it became independent, um was in what to all appearances looked like a very very good situation. And I remember people saying so at the time. I remember there’s a lot of expectations that Ukraine would boom and many were expecting that Ukraine was going to do an awful lot better than Russia would because there’s a more compact country, it was closer to Europe, it was um you know, it was expected that um it would be it would be it would be more successful. And it’s turned out as you correctly said other otherwise. Um and obviously these processes have massively accelerated since 2022. I mean, you know, the war um has played, I mean, has speeded up um a process which was very very much slower before, but that doesn’t in any way take away from the fact that the process was already bad even before then. And I mean, you know, this is the cruelty of it because um one of the one of the ways that they persuaded Ukraine or people in Ukraine were persuaded to look beyond their Eastern Slav uh roots because you could argue Russia, Belarus, Ukraine all three East Eastern Slav states, all three forming within the Soviet Union a single economic space, all of them therefore natural trading partners with each other, with very good relations with each other. But the you you you Ukrainians were repeatedly told, no, don’t waste your time with the Russians. The European Union is where you need to go. We’re out we’re it. We’re we’re the people who will really make you well and rich. And um um so the Ukrainians were given this choice and they were told choose the European Union above all else. Don’t waste your time being with the Russians. And well, you see where that’s led to. (26:00)

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MY COMMENTS:

Christoforou and Mercouris describe the situation exactly, except that they ignore that it wasn’t the EU but instead the U.S. regime, especially under Obama, and led by his direct agent for the Ukraine operation, Victoria Nuland, who grabbed Ukraine in their bloody coup during February 2014 and promptly turned it against Russia. Even the EU’s foreign minister Catherine Ashton didn’t know about it, and thought that it had been a revolution, until after it happened and she learned that it had actually been a coup. And it was a very bloody coup. An entirely American coup, though it hired Ukrainian and foreign mercenaries. This war was started then by the U.S. against Russia, not by Russia against Ukraine. It is the U.S. regime’s proxy-war to capture Russia — NOT a war started by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, such as the liars allege. Furthermore, until it happened, the Ukrainian population had had a very bad opinion of the U.S. and of its NATO military alliance against Russia, and a very favorable impression of Russia. As a part of Obama’s plan, the U.S. Government engaged the Gallup polling organization, both before and after the coup, in order to poll Ukrainians, and especially ones who lived in its Crimean independent republic (where Russia has had its main naval base ever since 1783), regarding their views on U.S., Russia, NATO, and the EU; and they found that, generally, Ukrainians were far more pro-Russia than pro-U.S., pro-NATO, or pro-EU, but that this was especially the case in Crimea; so, America’s Government knew that Crimeans would be especially resistant to the coup. However, this was not really new information. During 2003-2009, only around 20% of Ukrainians had wanted NATO membership, while around 55% opposed it. In 2010, Gallup found that whereas 17% of Ukrainians considered NATO to mean “protection of your country,” 40% said it’s “a threat to your country.” Ukrainians predominantly saw NATO as an enemy, not a friend. But after Obama’s February 2014 Ukrainian coup, “Ukraine’s NATO membership would get 53.4% of the votes, one third of Ukrainians (33.6%) would oppose it.” However, afterward, the support averaged around 45% — still over twice as high as had been the case prior to the coup.

A key part of the U.S. regime’s plan was to get Ukraine into the EU first, and then into NATO. What caused Ukraine’s President Yanukovych to turn down the EU’s offer was that at the decisive moment when he had to say yes or no, on 20 November 2013, he was informed by Ukraine’s economists that to say yes would cost Ukraine $160 billion — an impossibly large expense for the country. At that time, the EU wasn’t actually very much wanting Ukraine. And most Ukrainians did’t want a deal which would require Ukraine to cut off its main trading partner, which was Russia — but the EU’s offer required that. The Maidan demonstrators were predominantly against corruption, not against Russia. But the U.S. regime and its anti-Russian propaganda turned that around. And as America’s biggest vassal, the EU went along with America’s plan. By now, the U.S. regime and its operators have terrified Europeans to think that Russia started this war and that if it wins, this would be just the first domino to fall and they’d be next. Even without communism, that trick succeeds.

Unlike what Christoforou and Mercouris seem to believe, the main villain here isn’t the EU and Europe’s leaders, who are mere vassals of America, but the U.S. regime itself. If the U.S. quit NATO tomorrow, the entire world would actually be a lot safer, because NATO is just an enormous threat to world peach — NOT a defensive, but an aggressive, alliance. It thus needs to end now. It should have ended when the Soviet Union’s Warsaw Pact did: 1991.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.