Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just sayn's avatar
Just sayn
Sep 26

It is no stretch of imagination to see that the US with its 'Reserve Status' of counterfeit dollars and the most expensive and expansive military on Earth is looting everyone. The Empire wants to destroy and dominate The EU, Asia, Russia, China. In effect to be the ONE WORLD ORDER both militarily and economically. Of course it will fail spectacularly . The question is with or without bringing Nuclear Holocaust.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Eric Zuesse and others
Twin Ruler's avatar
Twin Ruler
Sep 26

Amerikans hate Germans! causing disruption in Europe, especially in Germany, is a key to their whole geopolitical game plan. Indeed, the only other country, in all of Europe, that Amerikans hate as much as they hate Russia, is Germany!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture