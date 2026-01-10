9 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

His underlying assumption has always been that the responsibility for any problem in America is that foreigners are to blame for it, and that domestically everyone who disagrees with him and with his proposed solution, is to blame for the domestic (within the U.S.) problem — that his nation is always right, and that he is always right; and so he surrounds himself with people and leaders who won’t challenge him and his ideas. Since (in his view) it’s always other people — people who aren’t like himself — who are to blame; he, and his country, possess the right to impose their solution against any opponent. This is an extreme of self-righteousness, which he has. It forecloses foreigners, and it forecloses anyone who disagrees with him on political matters, so that to disagree with his political opinions is to be his enemy.

Here is an example from him, showing, in italics, the full text of the 2 September 1987 New York Times full-page advertisement by him:

——

THE NEW YORK TIMES, WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 1987

[full-page ad]

There’s nothing wrong with America’s Foreign Defense Policy that a little backbone can’t cure.

An open letter from Donald J. Trump on why America should stop paying to defend countries that can afford to defend themselves.

DONALD JOHN TRUMP

To the American People:

For decades, Japan and other nations have been taking advantage of the United States. The saga continues unabated as we defend the Persian Gulf, an area of only marginal significance to the United States for its oil supplies, but one upon which Japan and others supplie are almost totally dependent. Why are these nations not paying the United States for the human lives and billions of dollars we are losing s to protect their interests? Saudi Arabia, a country whose very existence is in the hands of the United States, last week refused to allow us to use their mine sweepers (which are, sadly, far more advanced than ours) to police the Gulf. The world is laughing at America’s politicians as we protect ships we don’t own, carrying oil we don’t need, destined for allies who won’t help.

Over the years, the Japanese, unimpeded by the huge cost defending themselves (as long as the United States will do it for free), have built a strong and vibrant economy with unprecedented surpluses. They have brilliantly managed to maintain a weak yen against a strong dollar. This, coupled with our monumental spending for their, and others, defense, a has moved Japan to the forefront of world economies.

Now that the tides are turning and the yen is becoming strong against the dollar, the Japanese are openly complaining and, in typical fashion, our politicians are reacting to these unjustified complaints.

It’s time for us to end our vast deficits by making Japan, and others who can afford it, pay. Our world protection is worth hundreds of billions of dollars to these countries, and their stake in their protection is far greater than ours. Make Japan, Saudi Arabia, and others pay for the protection we extend as allies. Let’s help our farmers, our sick, our homeless by taking from some of the greatest profit machines ever created --- machines created and nurtured by us. “Taх these wealthy nations, not America. End our huge deficits, reduce our taxes, and let America’s economy grow unencumbered by the cost of defending those who can easily afford to pay us for the defense of their freedom. Let’s not let our great country be laughed at anymore.

Sincerely,

signed

Donald Trump

——

Now that he is our President, he is a lot bolder about this self-righteousness that foreigners are to blame for America’s problems:

@donlemonofficial Don Lemon on Instagram: "Let’s talk about this Trump rally…"

He called Somalia there, “a shithole country,” and said that “The only thing they’re good at is going after ships,” which now Trump’s own country, under his Administration, is doing on a far larger scale, which actually threatens the entire world. This is his enforced American “international-rules based order,” replacing the U.N.’s (tragically unenforced) international-laws based order. And he is proposing now to increase by 50% the U.S. War Department’s budget (which already gets over 50% of the money that Congress appropriates each year) for this coming year — and probably most members of the U.S. Congress will vote to approve that. (The U.S. Congress, like the U.S. President, always supports increasing the War Deparment’s budget, even when, like now, decreasing the budget for every other federal Department except Homeland Security.)

And he, and the U.S. Supreme Court — and even with the support of Congress’s Democrats — has actually set up the Homeland Security Department’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials as virtually a masked Secret Police force that is allowed to violate blatantly the U.S. Constitution, strip all Americans of basic Constitutional rights. Trump is thus being granted by both Parties the power to be an absolute dictator, very much as he has expressed his intention to be.

And, right now, the consensus average of polls of Americans shows that 44.1% of Americans approve of this President. He still represents 44.1% of American adults. They support him despite his federal budgetary priorities being the exact opposite of the U.S. public’s federal budgetry priorities. Even after he has displayed that by his budget (his “Big Beautiful Bill”), this 44% of Americans still approve of him.

The percentage of Germans who voted for Hitler in his final election, on 5 March 1933, was 43.91%. That’s where America is today — around 44% fascist-imperialist. So, clearly, the realistic answer to the question “Can an electoral democracy produce a dictatorship?“ is: yes. It did then in Germany, and it does now in America. (I have proposed a solution to this problem, but no one yet has endorsed it. Evidently, very few people care much about their country being ruled by corruption — by the political megadonors — as America is, in BOTH of its Parties. It’s okay, in the view of almost everyone. Hardly anyone thinks seriously about it. But I do, even if nobody else does or will, because I believe that this — America’s being ruled, behind the scenes, by and for its billionaires, and so the stock markets keep rising while wage-earners need to “make do” with less and less — is perhaps the biggest problem in our time; and so it MUST be solved.)

Trump has not basically changed ever since, at least, 1987. And Hitler did not basically change ever since at least 1919, when he first entered politics.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.