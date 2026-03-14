14 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Wikipedia’s article on “No quarter” opens:

No quarter, during military conflict or piracy, implies that combatants would not be taken prisoner, but executed. Since the Hague Convention of 1899, it is considered a war crime; it is also prohibited in customary international law and by the Rome Statute. Article 23 of the Hague Convention of 1907 states that “it is especially forbidden [...] to declare that no quarter will be given”.[1]

Here is the U.S. Secretary of War under President Trump, Pete Hegseth, speaking on March 13th, at a press briefing about America’s invasion of Iran:

We will keep pressing. We will keep pushing, keep advancing, no quarter, no mercy for our enemies. Yet some in this crew, in the press, just can’t stop. Allow me to make a few suggestions. People look up at the TV and they see banners, they see headlines. I used to be in that business. And I know that everything is written intentionally.

For example, a banner or a headline: “Mideast war intensifies,” splashing on the screen the last couple of days, alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has hit, because that’s what they do. What should the banner read instead?

How about, ‘Iran increasingly desperate,’ because they are. They know it and so do you, if it can be admitted. Or more fake news from CNN, “reports that the Trump administration underestimated the Iran war’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz” – patently ridiculous, of course. For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

This is always what they do, hold the strait hostage. CNN doesn’t think we thought of that. It’s a fundamentally unserious report. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.

He proudly said he ignores international law and will win this war by the law of the jungle instead. But he thought so little of the matter that he immediately dropped the matter there, and used this pride in order to condemn any but staunchly Republican Party Zionist ‘news’-media (such as Fox ‘News’ and and Breitbart ‘News’) and inadvertently to spill the beans about why Trump’s Administration had engineered for the fanatically Zionist Ellison mega-billionaires’ family to take over the already Zionist Democratic Party CNN. For Trump’s Administration, it’s not enough to ignore international laws, but they also must ride roughshod over the U.S. Constitution itself — America’s OWN laws (such as the First Amendment) — in order to replace the existing two-Party billionaires dictatorship in America by a one-Party (Republican billionaires only) dictatorship here.

But the following is a typical example of the news that BOTH Parties’ media suppress instead of reports:

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“Iran’s $20,000 Drone Disabled America’s $13 Billion USS Ford — 5,000 Sailors Evacuating”

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103,061 views Mar 13, 2026

On March 11th, a single Iranian Shahed-136 drone penetrated the defensive perimeter of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group in the Persian Gulf. The drone cost $20,000. The carrier it hit cost $13 billion. That’s a 650,000-to-1 cost ratio. The drone flew 15 meters above the water, below the detection threshold of Aegis radar systems designed to track ballistic missiles. It covered 47 nautical miles in 14 minutes and struck the flight deck at a fuel transfer station. The impact ignited a JP-5 fuel fire that spread to adjacent compartments. Over 400 sailors were evacuated. Flight operations were suspended. The Ford was ordered to withdraw 200+ nautical miles from Iranian coast. This is the first time a U.S. aircraft carrier has been forced to retreat from combat due to enemy fire since Vietnam.

The Ford is America’s newest carrier, commissioned in 2017. It’s protected by the Aegis Combat System—$4 billion worth of radars, computers, and missiles designed to create an impenetrable defensive bubble. But Aegis has a fatal vulnerability: it cannot reliably track small, slow-moving targets flying close to the water surface. Sea-skimming flight profiles exploit radar noise from waves and spray. The Shahed-136 flew at 15 meters altitude at 185 km/h. Aegis can detect ballistic missiles 1,000 kilometers away but struggles with drones moving at 185 km/h flying 15 meters above waves.

The drone struck near elevator 3, rupturing fuel lines carrying thousands of gallons of aviation fuel. The fire was contained after 60 minutes, but damage assessment revealed destroyed fuel transfer equipment and compromised storage compartments. Repair costs: $800 million to $1.2 billion. Repair time: 3-6 months. Iran spent $20,000 to inflict $1 billion in damage and force withdrawal of a $13 billion strategic asset—a 40,000-to-1 return on investment.

This wasn’t one drone. Iran launched 30+ drones in a coordinated swarm attack. Most were intercepted. One got through. One was enough. Iran can produce hundreds of Shahed-136 drones. If Iran launches 100 drones simultaneously, maybe 90 get intercepted. But 10 get through. And if 10 drones hit the carrier, the damage is catastrophic. The Navy chose withdrawal over risking additional attacks. First time in modern history an American carrier retreated from combat due to enemy fire.

SOURCES: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command preliminary reports, Aegis Combat System technical specifications, Shahed-136 drone operational parameters, Pentagon damage assessments, carrier strike group defensive protocols.

Disclaimer: Analysis based on official military statements and technical specifications for educational purposes.

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Compare that to Fox ‘News’, New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, PBS, NPR, and the daily U.S. empire news’-feeds. This is how a dictatorship (which America and its colonies have been ever since 25 July 1945) stays in power ‘democratically’ — by constantly fooling its public.

Only by lying can a dictatorship maintain the support by its population. So, yet another thing that is being blacked-out from the empire’s mainstream ‘news’-media is the brilliant and entirely accurate summary-statement of the blatant international-law violations by the U.S. regime in its invasion of Iran, that the great Jeffrey Sachs presented on March 13th on Democracy Now.

On March 14th, the geostrategic analyst “Simplicius” published a detailed article ripping to shreds a Washington Post op-ed that had argued the U.S. should ignore

international law when it comes to this invasion. Simplicius didn’t mention the name of the article’s author, but only that “A ‘professor of constitutional law’ from Hofstra University” wrote it. The author was Julian Ku, a highly honored law professor, who had co-authored with John Yoo of Berkeley (formerly G.W. Bush’s lawyer who had told Bush that he should ignore international laws when invading Iraq) the November 2011 “Globalization and Structure”, which argued that “An international tribunal … is not accountable to the U.S. government and need not follow constitutional norms of fair process in their proceedings” (and so, presumably, should be ignored if the U.S. Government disagrees with it) but their article stopped short of saying that the U.S. Government ought to ignore all international laws. Yoo & Ku also co-authored the 2012 Oxford University Press book Taming Globalization: International Law, the U.S. Constitution, and the New World Order, which argues (p. 8) that “the United States should incorporate into domestic law [ONLY] the international law standards that it chooses to follow.” A review of the book said: “In their provocative new book, John Yoo and Julian Ku vigorously defend the primacy of the U.S. Constitution in every area of globalization-trade, treaties and more. Yes, the U.S. often must cooperate with other countries to tackle global problems but it must do so in line with Constitutional principles. Their arguments are compelling, their prose is vigorous, and their analysis is often surprising.” --Melanie Kirkpatrick, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute, and former deputy editorial page editor, The Wall Street Journal.”

Adolf Hitler would have been pleased with and shared the values of today’s United States Government and its elite class of academics and other billionaires’-hangers-ons and media presstitutes who ‘justify’ it. This is the ultimate victory of the U.S. Government that Harry Truman installed, and that evermore-intensely reigns in this country. If Iran will succeed in downing it, the whole world should applaud them and will be in their debt for having done so. The most evil Government since Hitler if not even more than his (after all, WW3 would be even worse than WW2), is in the drivers’ seat, and let us all hope that the car itself will not simply crash if and when that driver becomes dislodged and overcome.

America’s Founders — the authors of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution and its Amendments — would consider the U.S. Government after WW2 (this Imperial Government — no less than the one that they themselves had thrown out) to be repulsive, and would hope that it will be overthrown.

And if Iran can hold out for the one or two weeks that the U.S. regime is expecting victory, then Iran’s allies — not slave-states as America’s colonies are, but actual allies — will increasingly come into the war on Iran’s side. By contrast, the likelihood of America’s ‘allies’ joining the U.S.-raeli invasion of Iran would be lessened, not increased, by the war’s extension into April. The longer this war lasts, the less the likelihood of a U.S.-raeli victory will be.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.