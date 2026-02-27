26 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On February 20th, the Financial Times headlined “Investors pour record sums into European stocks”, and opened “Global investors are pouring record sums into European equities, as a desire to reduce exposure to the US meets growing optimism over the state of the region’s economy.” Previously, I had headlined about this matter,“Empirical Proof that The Empire’s Investors Are Stupid Psychopaths”, but some readers still didn’t believe it; so, yet more evidences of it will be presented here.

Not only is it true that investors are pouring money into Europe, but you can see the stunning rise in the Germany Stock Market Index (DAX) documented at Trading Economics if you click there on “5Y” to see the 5-year graph, or if do a Google AI search for

dax “five-year graph”

which gives the graph’s summary in words:

Key Data Points for the Graph

2021: The index hovered between 13,900 and 16,000.

2022: A volatile year with a low point around 12,700-12,800 in July/September 2022.

2023: Strong recovery, crossing the 16,000 mark again in mid-2023 and ending the year near 16,700.

2024: Significant growth, with the index breaking past 18,000 and 19,000, ending the year above 20,000.

2025-2026: Continued, robust upward movement, hitting 23,000+ in mid-2025 and exceeding 25,000 in February 2026.

From 13,900 up to 25,000 in those 5 years is an 80% gain. That’s equivalent to a compounded annual growth rate of 12.47%. However, if these investors are doing this in order “to reduce exposure to the US,” then the total growth in the same 5-year period in America’s S&P stock average was 94%, which was a 14% annual rate of return; so, why are they doing this? But on top of that, the following will show that the EU’s economies are in far worse shape now than America’s is:

You will see the five-year DAX record on the graph, which shows that the DAX bottomed on 26 September 2022, just months after the U.S. had imposed secondary sanctions against any nation that failed to obey America’s primary sanctions against purchasing energy (gas and oil pipelined in from Russia) from what was, by far, the cheapest energy supplier in Europe, Russia, which source (because it was by far the least costly) supplied 45% of Europe’s energy — far more than any other country. Suddenly, Europe was now paying at least twice as much for its gas and oil than before these sanctions; so, the rational expectation would be that the DAX index would be in the doldrums for at least the next few years; but instead it has been soaring (though less than America’s stocks have) ever since 26 September 2022.

In May 2025, the Strategic Perspectives think tank in Europe (it’s part of the U.S.-and-EU-billionaires-created Meliore Foundation) headlined “EU Gas Insight”, and stated: “To move away from Russian gas altogether by 2027, Europeans have turned to American LNG - 45% of the LNG imported into the European Union in 2024.” So, the 45% of natural gas (the main energy-source for the EU’s industries) that had come from Russia prior to America’s sanctions in 2022 against Russian gas, had already by 2024 become instead exported by U.S. suppliers, replacing the super-inexpensive pipelined-in-from-Russia natural gas, now become super-cooled-canned-trans-Atlantic-shipped LNG (liquefied natural gas) from America. It said: “Since Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine, LNG has gained a significant share in the EU’s total gas supply. From 22% in 2021 to 38% of total EU gas supply in 2024, peaking at 41% in 2023. This growing reliance on LNG exposes the EU to global gas markets with high and volatile prices, threatening the EU’s energy and economic security.” That phrase “Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine” is a blatant lie, but it is essential in order for the EU’s leaders to be able to fool their respective publics that continuing to fund the U.S. empires’s war against Russia in the battlefields of Ukraine is a moral necessity and serves their own nation’s defense against Russian ‘aggression’.

In October 2025, Eurostat bannered “Natural gas price statistics”, but provided no context or meaning, only the graphs, and failed even to just mention that pipelined-in natural gas from Russia had previously been the main fuel for Europe’s factories; so that these data were especially crucial for the economy, because they showed that Europe’s manufacturers are now far less competitive internationally than they had been before America imposed (and the EU approved) the anti-Russia sanctions against energy-supplies from Russia. Look at the graphs there, especially the ones headed “Development of natural gas prices for household consumers in the EU, 2015-2025” and most especially “Development of natural gas prices for non-household consumers in the EU, 2008-2025”: In the first half of 2022, these essential prices, basic to any manufacturing economy, soared upward more than 50%; and, by the year’s end, they were over 100% higher than before the U.S.-EU sanctions. In the first half of 2024, they were 58% above the pre-sanctions long-term level; and, since then, they have stabilized at or around this +58% level. The document proudly noted that the EU’s action “COM2022(108) final, paves the way to reach independence from Russian gas well before the end of the decade.” So, the EU has legislated to zero-out by at least 2030 its cheapest energy-source.

The Leibniz Information Centre for Economics and Centre for European Policy Studies headlined in 2025, “Geopolitics and Europe’s Natural Gas Supply: Aspects and Consequences from a Gas and Electricity Markets Perspective”, and opened:

The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to extreme disruptions on the international energy markets. Europe, the world’s largest importing region for oil, natural gas and hard coal, was particularly affected. The loss of major supply routes for Russian natural gas created a bottleneck situation and restricted short-term diversification potential. Three years after the supply shocks of 2022, although the European Union was able to overcome the situation together, the quest to diversify European natural gas supplies remains in many cases a balancing act between existing and new dependencies, still distant from the objective of crisis-resilient energy sovereignty.

The upheavals in the wake of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine represented a turning point for energy markets far beyond the European Union. Structures and supply relationships that were believed to be secure abruptly revealed dependencies that had developed over a long period of time. With dependence on Russian energy imports out of the question, the diversification of European natural gas supplies became a central joint task for the EU27, which had agreed on a series of sanctions packages against Russia. The electricity markets were also significantly affected. This was reflected in extreme price swings on the wholesale electricity market, which were the result of the tense situation in the natural gas market.

The key phrase there, “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” is, as I previously noted, a flat-out lie, which the U.S. regime and its colonies repeat endlessly; and, so, as a consequence of those lies, a majority of European publics believe in it and want to increase weapons-purchases by their Governments for it (the U.S.-and-allied proxy-war against Russia that’s being waged in Ukraine). Not only are the EU’s leaders determined to zero-out by 2030 what had been their cheapest source of energy, Russia — thereby crippling the EU’s manufacturers — but the EU’s publics are generally supportive of their Government’s doubling its military spending in order to ‘protect’ their nation against Russia, which never invaded nor even threatened to invade their country. Furthermore, though some of that added military money will be buying weapons from domestic weapons-manufacturers, much of it will go to the world’s biggest weapons-manufacturers, which are located in America, the same country that started in 2014 the war in Ukraine, which was done in order to ultimately come to place a U.S. nuclear missile a mere 300 miles (five minutes of missile-flying time) away from blitz-decapitating Russia’s central command in The Kremlin.

On February 10th, the Rhodium Group headlined “Germany’s China Shock Revisited: Over the past year, German political leaders, central bankers, business associations, and unions have begun talking openly about the risks of a China shock. The rhetoric, however, has not been matched by decisive policy action.” It said “Without decisive political countermeasures, Germany faces the risk of deindustrialization, job losses, and a weakening of its global competitiveness.” They still don’t get it: Their enemy isn’t China, and it isn’t Russia — it is the regime in the U.S. that is stripping the EU’s economies (with help from the EU’s own billionaires).

Consequently, if “Global investors are pouring record sums into European equities, as a desire to reduce exposure to the US,” then why are they allying with the U.S. regime against the largest of all European countries, Russia? After all, the U.S. Government coups and invades vastly more countries than Russia does. Any rational person knows that for sheer aggression, no nations even comes close to the U.S. Internationally, polls show that the U.S. is by far the most-often-named as being the biggest threat to world peace.

Outside of the U.S. empire, people aren’t as deeply misinformed as they are inside of the empire.

