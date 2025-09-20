20 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Sometimes a conspiracy-theory is true and the Establishment’s narrative is a lie.

Apparently, the blowback from the murder of Charlie Kirk is exposing what quite possibly, if not probably, are evidences that are forming themselves into a very credible narrative — not only about that killing, but about who the actual enemies of the American people are that are behind this murder — and this highly credible narrative is one that (which is the surprise here) both conservatives and progressives can accept (something that’s actually unprecedented ever since the American Revolution started on 4 July 1776). It consequently might bring America together, at long last, into the kind of effective mass-movement that will reverse the permanent-war economy and evil Government that have reigned in this country ever since 1945 — its hundreds of U.S. coups and invasions that are costly to everyone but the profiteers, who are U.S. billionaires, who profit from them, at the public’s expense.

I here link to, and describe, what I consider to be the best presentations of what could turn out to be a historically important emerging narrative that could have enormous political consequences in the United States:

“Israel's Pressure Campaign Against Charlie Kirk (w/ Max Blumenthal)”

18 September 2025, Chris Hedges Report, interviewing Max Blumenthal

Blumenthal: Netanyahu controls Trump, and controlled Kirk, via Zionist billionaires.

Tells how Charlie Kirk’s base were turning against Israel because of the Gaza genocide, Kirk would have lost them if he didn’t join with them in that, Kirk went with them. On 12 October 2023 (here’s video of Kirk saying the crucial passage), just days after the October 7th event, Kirk cited real evidence that Netanyahu was lying about that event. Kirk’s billionaire funders (who had funded his Turning Point USA organization) threatened to pull the plug on him if he continued doing that, and Netanyahu was in the thick of all this, and Kirk was in fear of Netanyahu, because Netanyahu could get these billionaire Zionists — upon whom his success totally depended — to cancel their hundreds of millions of dollars of their funding to Kirk’s organization. See Max Blumenthal’s report — it is brilliant. He presents all the crucial facts.

matt_murphy_official

In the last 3 months of his life, Charlie woke up to the truth. He questioned October 7th and how it took 24 hours to even begin to help people in a country the size of New Jersey that were being murdered on live stream. The Israeli military was ordered to stand down by their government, Israel needed martyrs and more victims to push their greater Israel campaign and justify their genocide in Gaza. Charlie said without a doubt that Epstein was an Israeli Mossad agent blackmailing American elite and politicians with tapes of them raping children. Charlie called out the genocide Israel is conducting in Gaza and now Syria. Charlie called out the Marxist Zionists [Democratic Party billionaires actually, who are not Marxists but liberal fascists, or as Mussolini termed his fascism, “corporationists” meaning the billionaires, who funded Mussolini] who fund Black Lives Matter [Murphy is referring to liberal fascist billionaires, the ones who fund the Democratic Party], all of the social unrest and radical liberal movements, the vaccine [Kirk’s followers were also anti-vax], and proved they are behind all of the “legal” illegal immigration not just in America but to Europe too [in order to get Europe and U.S. to take in the refugees from the U.S. Government’s regime-change coups and invasions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Africa, Honduras, and Ukraine]. Charlie was the most influential man in America for young conservatives and arguably all conservatives. When he woke up to the truth and turned on Israel, conservative America would have turned on Israel with him. Israel [Netanyahu] had to kill him, there was no other option. Our owners can’t have their dogs trying to bite them too. Do not let the clips of Charlie telling the truth die with him, he died for this truth. Spread it everywhere. It’s time for America to realize Israel is not our Aly, they are our greatest enemy and they murdered Charlie in cold blood. An assassination with a statement [a message] to anyone who would follow in his footsteps. Last time I checked it’s not the American way to live in fear, we took down the British empire over taxes, what’s it going to take for us to hold Israel accountable for their crimes against our great nation?

“Charlie Kirk BOMBSHELL Shocks Israel, Netanyahu in PANIC | Patrick Henningsen”

18 September 2025, Danny Haiphong

Henningsen examines possible hit-job by Netanyahu against Charlie Kirk

“EXCLUSIVE! Another Photo Of Tyler Robinson | Candace Ep 238”

18 September 2025, Candace Owens opening 25-minute segment raises questions about the ‘evidences’ that the police have made public in their charge that their suspect Tyler Robinson was even near the scene of the shooting at the time when it occurred.

MY CLOSING COMMENT

What those presenters have offered is a credible but not conclusive case that Netanyahu should be investigated for this crime in America, and that the billionaires who had been funding Kirk’s operation ought also to be. Of course, since America is a dictatorship not a democracy, that won’t happen. But that outcome would only intensify this event’s consequences.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.