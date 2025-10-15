16 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Ex-Israeli negotiator EXPOSES Trump’s Gaza plan”

Declassified UK, 16 October 2025, 11:40

A former Israeli negotiator told Declassified that there needs to be ‘accountability’ for the genocide in Gaza before serious negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis can take place.

We spoke to Daniel Levy - currently director of the U.S./Middle East Project - just as Donald Trump announced that negotiations for peace in Gaza have reached ‘phase two’ after an exchange of Palestinian and Israeli captives took place this week.

Levy also said that Trump’s peace summit and possible appointment of Tony Blair as administrator in Gaza are distractions designed to sideline the popular movements against the genocide.

MY COMMENT: Daniel Levy is 100% truthful and condemnatory of Israel’s Government though he was a part of it both as a soldier and as a diplomat, and his conversion to the opposite side now is quite startling. The depth of his understanding there is even more so. His comments don’t fence-ride the truth on any detail. Declassified UK is the best site, I know, documenting from inside the UK, that the UK is a dictatorship. I expect them to be shut down by the dictatorship. The reason it’s taking so long is that when it happens, all of the UK’s protestations that the country is a democracy will have no followers except pure idiots. Here is yet another of Declassified UK’s great reports about the deep guilt of this Government in the genocide in Gaza:

“This British colonel could be jailed for opposing Israel’s genocide”

8 October 2025

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.