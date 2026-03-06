Former Ambassador Charles Freeman: Iran will win this.
6 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
“Amb. Chas Freeman: The War With Iran Is Breaking Everything the U.S. Planned”
Dialogue Works interviews Charles Freeman, 6 March 2026
FREEMAN: I think Iran’s strategy is very clear.
They will escalate the pressure on these Arab countries to the point where they
have to make a decision. Are you going to continue to align yourself with the United States or not? And here there’s
been a very important development that I think not enough attention has been paid to. Hh, the Emir, Emirates, which bought a
$2 billion dollar American air defense system, basically ran out of interception capability, and it asked the United
States to replenish its defenses and the American response reportedly was we don’t have what we need to do that and
if we have anything it’s going to Israel not you. So, this again says look, uh, if
you made a bet on American defense of you in a regional war with Iran, you made the wrong bet because the United
States will not defend you. In fact, the United States is the problem [because it makes you a magnet to become attacked], not the answer to the problem.
…
INTERVIEWER: Do you do you think that at some moment you will see China and Russia been you
know doing something because the war is somehow influencing each and everybody.
It’s not just about China and Russia. We see Japan and South Korea being influenced by the war.
Because of the, because of, you know, Donald Trump is bringing all those THAAD systems they had in South Korea
to to defend Israel and it’s all these countries are influenced by the war. FREEMAN: Quite a list of countries. Let me just
say that the biggest immediate victim of this war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is India, which has almost no
strategic petroleum reserve. I think they have nine days worth of petroleum in their strategic reserve. So they’re on
the brink of disaster. The electricity will go out. Um, there will be no gasoline for cars and so forth. Um, in
India, that is why Donald Trump has exempted India from the sanctions on buying Russian oil uh certain categories of Russian oil. Um, so I’ll start there.
China won’t be really affected because it has an enormous strategic petroleum reserve and um this will of course
accelerate the already very rapid Chinese turn to renewable energy and away from oil. So, it will reduce the oil
market in China more rapidly than otherwise would have been the case.
Japan and South Korea each have substantial strategic petroleum reserves but they will run out. Taiwan has almost no
strategic petroleum reserve and it’s going to be in trouble in fairly short order. Um, so those are some immediate
effects [other than the EU]. Um, the Russians for their part are delighted by this war. Why? Because uh it’s doing enormous damage to the
United States militarily. Whatever its outcome, the United States will have depleted its stocks of defensive weapons
and attack offensive weapons both, and it will be greatly weakened militarily.
Whoever wins the war, if if anyone wins it and I suspect no one is going to win it, um, the uh price of gas has just gone
through the ceiling. That’s very good for Russia. Russian oil is now very much in demand. The price of oil, as I said,
is probably going to $150 a barrel, uh, it’s already in the mid 90s, uh, and, uh, and climbing.
…
—————
