6 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Amb. Chas Freeman: The War With Iran Is Breaking Everything the U.S. Planned”

Dialogue Works interviews Charles Freeman, 6 March 2026

…

19:27

19 minutes, 27 seconds

FREEMAN: I think Iran’s strategy is very clear.

19:30

19 minutes, 30 seconds

They will escalate the pressure on these Arab countries to the point where they

19:37

19 minutes, 37 seconds

have to make a decision. Are you going to continue to align yourself with the United States or not? And here there’s

19:44

19 minutes, 44 seconds

been a very important development that I think not enough attention has been paid to. Hh, the Emir, Emirates, which bought a

19:52

19 minutes, 52 seconds

$2 billion dollar American air defense system, basically ran out of interception capability, and it asked the United

20:00

20 minutes

States to replenish its defenses and the American response reportedly was we don’t have what we need to do that and

20:08

20 minutes, 8 seconds

if we have anything it’s going to Israel not you. So, this again says look, uh, if

20:16

20 minutes, 16 seconds

you made a bet on American defense of you in a regional war with Iran, you made the wrong bet because the United

20:25

20 minutes, 25 seconds

States will not defend you. In fact, the United States is the problem [because it makes you a magnet to become attacked], not the answer to the problem.

20:30

…

28:03

28 minutes, 3 seconds

INTERVIEWER: Do you do you think that at some moment you will see China and Russia been you

28:12

28 minutes, 12 seconds

know doing something because the war is somehow influencing each and everybody.

28:17

28 minutes, 17 seconds

It’s not just about China and Russia. We see Japan and South Korea being influenced by the war.

28:22

28 minutes, 22 seconds

Because of the, because of, you know, Donald Trump is bringing all those THAAD systems they had in South Korea

28:31

28 minutes, 31 seconds

to to defend Israel and it’s all these countries are influenced by the war. FREEMAN: Quite a list of countries. Let me just

28:39

28 minutes, 39 seconds

say that the biggest immediate victim of this war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is India, which has almost no

28:49

28 minutes, 49 seconds

strategic petroleum reserve. I think they have nine days worth of petroleum in their strategic reserve. So they’re on

28:56

28 minutes, 56 seconds

the brink of disaster. The electricity will go out. Um, there will be no gasoline for cars and so forth. Um, in

29:04

29 minutes, 4 seconds

India, that is why Donald Trump has exempted India from the sanctions on buying Russian oil uh certain categories of Russian oil. Um, so I’ll start there.

29:18

29 minutes, 18 seconds

China won’t be really affected because it has an enormous strategic petroleum reserve and um this will of course

29:27

29 minutes, 27 seconds

accelerate the already very rapid Chinese turn to renewable energy and away from oil. So, it will reduce the oil

29:35

29 minutes, 35 seconds

market in China more rapidly than otherwise would have been the case.

29:40

29 minutes, 40 seconds

Japan and South Korea each have substantial strategic petroleum reserves but they will run out. Taiwan has almost no

29:48

29 minutes, 48 seconds

strategic petroleum reserve and it’s going to be in trouble in fairly short order. Um, so those are some immediate

29:56

29 minutes, 56 seconds

effects [other than the EU]. Um, the Russians for their part are delighted by this war. Why? Because uh it’s doing enormous damage to the

30:04

30 minutes, 4 seconds

United States militarily. Whatever its outcome, the United States will have depleted its stocks of defensive weapons

30:14

30 minutes, 14 seconds

and attack offensive weapons both, and it will be greatly weakened militarily.

30:19

30 minutes, 19 seconds

Whoever wins the war, if if anyone wins it and I suspect no one is going to win it, um, the uh price of gas has just gone

30:28

30 minutes, 28 seconds

through the ceiling. That’s very good for Russia. Russian oil is now very much in demand. The price of oil, as I said,

30:37

30 minutes, 37 seconds

is probably going to $150 a barrel, uh, it’s already in the mid 90s, uh, and, uh, and climbing.

30:46

…

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.