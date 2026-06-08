Former U.S. Asst. Sec.Def. Says Israel Now Has No Right to Exist
Former U.S. Asst. Sec.Def. Says Israel Now Has No Right to Exist
8 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
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Former Ambassador and Assistant Secretary of Defense Charles Freeman explained why here:
“Chas Freeman: The Greater Israel Project Is Collapsing”
7 June 2026, Glenn Diesen
00:02
Welcome back. We are joined again by
00:03
Ambassador Charles Freeman, the former U.S.
00:06
assistant secretary of defense. So,
00:09
thank you for coming back on the
00:10
program. It’s great to see you
00:11
again. Uh, what I really want to talk
00:14
to you about today is uh well, I guess,
00:16
the future of uh, “greater Israel” as this,
00:20
uh, project, at least many people in the
00:23
Israeli government appears to embrace,
00:25
and also is supported by the United States
00:28
to a certain extent. Uh, however we see
00:31
that Israel now appears to be very very
00:35
much overstretched and its international
00:38
reputation in the world is also
00:40
seemingly in free-fall. Um and again
00:43
this is your part of the world as a
00:45
former ambassador to Saudi Arabia. So I
00:48
was wondering how you are reading the
00:50
situation in terms of the future of well
00:52
the Israel but also the the greater
00:54
Israel project which is supposed to give
00:56
some strategic depth to Israel.
00:59
FREEMAN: I think it’s in trouble. Um uh for a
01:02
long time it was essentially concealed.
01:06
It’s become ever more evident. Uh nobody
01:10
uh particularly outside Israel supports
01:12
it. Um I suppose there are uh Zionists
01:16
in the United States and Europe uh who
01:19
sympathize with the objective uh probably
01:22
religious Zionists who misconstrue the
01:25
Bible uh to conclude that um God
01:30
uh promised that the son of Abraham all
01:34
this land from the Nile to the
01:35
Euphrates. Um perhaps they supported.
01:39
Of course, Abraham also had a Muslim
01:42
son, um, Ishmael, the father of the
01:45
Arabs, not just a Jewish son, Isaac. Um,
01:49
and so, uh, I think this is all
01:52
religious uh, religiously inspired uh,
01:56
uh, Jewish nationalism
01:59
uh, at its at its worst. uh and it it it
02:02
is infeasible without the support of
02:05
outside powers, especially the United
02:08
States. And Israel is rapidly running
02:10
down its reservoir of support in the
02:13
United States. It’s doing the same in
02:16
Europe. The EU is
02:18
finally uh apparently beginning to
02:21
consider or countries in Europe are
02:24
considering uh sanctions on some of the
02:27
more extreme uh fascist
02:31
uh fanatics in the Israeli cabinet,
02:36
uh,
02:38
Ben-Gvir being at the height of the
02:40
list. Uh, Ireland has banned him and
02:43
Besalel Smotich. Uh, France is apparently
02:46
considering that, and of course uh his
02:49
treatment of the European
02:52
uh participants in the flotilla
02:55
to Gaza uh has now led uh to official
03:01
investigations including in France which
03:04
has been stalwart in its support of
03:05
Israel from the inception of the of the
03:08
Zionist state.
03:10
So um the external support is withering.
03:15
Um
03:16
the internal support appears to be
03:18
strong. Uh but then the internal support
03:21
for various atrocities, genocide in Gaza,
03:26
uh the war of aggression against
03:27
Lebanon, uh the attempted annexation of
03:31
southern Lebanon south of the Zahrani
03:33
River, or at least the Litani, which is
03:36
a bit to the south of the Zahrani River.
03:39
Um all of this has strong support from
03:42
Israelis as u as does the as do the
03:46
pogroms um for the most part in uh the
03:50
West Bank uh the Jewish terrorism
03:53
against Palestinians uh there. Some
03:56
Israelis are deeply disturbed by that
03:59
but they are definitely a minority. So,
04:01
Israel is at odds with the entire world,
04:04
and the latest polls as you implied um
04:08
uh show that it is widely regarded as a
04:11
pariah uh internationally. Uh 97% of
04:16
Turks
04:17
um feel strongly that that uh Israel
04:21
should not exist. So, Israel used to
04:24
pose the question uh does Israel have a
04:27
right to exist? uh and the answer now
04:30
that is coming back from the world is
04:32
not if you behave the way you do uh then
04:35
you do not have a right to exist. So
04:37
what is at stake is not just uh the
04:40
prospect of Israeli expansionism but the
04:44
very continued existence of the Israeli
04:46
state itself.
04:48
…
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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.