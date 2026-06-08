Former U.S. Asst. Sec.Def. Says Israel Now Has No Right to Exist

8 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Former Ambassador and Assistant Secretary of Defense Charles Freeman explained why here:

“Chas Freeman: The Greater Israel Project Is Collapsing”

7 June 2026, Glenn Diesen

00:02

Welcome back. We are joined again by

00:03

Ambassador Charles Freeman, the former U.S.

00:06

assistant secretary of defense. So,

00:09

thank you for coming back on the

00:10

program. It’s great to see you

00:11

again. Uh, what I really want to talk

00:14

to you about today is uh well, I guess,

00:16

the future of uh, “greater Israel” as this,

00:20

uh, project, at least many people in the

00:23

Israeli government appears to embrace,

00:25

and also is supported by the United States

00:28

to a certain extent. Uh, however we see

00:31

that Israel now appears to be very very

00:35

much overstretched and its international

00:38

reputation in the world is also

00:40

seemingly in free-fall. Um and again

00:43

this is your part of the world as a

00:45

former ambassador to Saudi Arabia. So I

00:48

was wondering how you are reading the

00:50

situation in terms of the future of well

00:52

the Israel but also the the greater

00:54

Israel project which is supposed to give

00:56

some strategic depth to Israel.

00:59

FREEMAN: I think it’s in trouble. Um uh for a

01:02

long time it was essentially concealed.

01:06

It’s become ever more evident. Uh nobody

01:10

uh particularly outside Israel supports

01:12

it. Um I suppose there are uh Zionists

01:16

in the United States and Europe uh who

01:19

sympathize with the objective uh probably

01:22

religious Zionists who misconstrue the

01:25

Bible uh to conclude that um God

01:30

uh promised that the son of Abraham all

01:34

this land from the Nile to the

01:35

Euphrates. Um perhaps they supported.

01:39

Of course, Abraham also had a Muslim

01:42

son, um, Ishmael, the father of the

01:45

Arabs, not just a Jewish son, Isaac. Um,

01:49

and so, uh, I think this is all

01:52

religious uh, religiously inspired uh,

01:56

uh, Jewish nationalism

01:59

uh, at its at its worst. uh and it it it

02:02

is infeasible without the support of

02:05

outside powers, especially the United

02:08

States. And Israel is rapidly running

02:10

down its reservoir of support in the

02:13

United States. It’s doing the same in

02:16

Europe. The EU is

02:18

finally uh apparently beginning to

02:21

consider or countries in Europe are

02:24

considering uh sanctions on some of the

02:27

more extreme uh fascist

02:31

uh fanatics in the Israeli cabinet,

02:36

uh,

02:38

Ben-Gvir being at the height of the

02:40

list. Uh, Ireland has banned him and

02:43

Besalel Smotich. Uh, France is apparently

02:46

considering that, and of course uh his

02:49

treatment of the European

02:52

uh participants in the flotilla

02:55

to Gaza uh has now led uh to official

03:01

investigations including in France which

03:04

has been stalwart in its support of

03:05

Israel from the inception of the of the

03:08

Zionist state.

03:10

So um the external support is withering.

03:15

Um

03:16

the internal support appears to be

03:18

strong. Uh but then the internal support

03:21

for various atrocities, genocide in Gaza,

03:26

uh the war of aggression against

03:27

Lebanon, uh the attempted annexation of

03:31

southern Lebanon south of the Zahrani

03:33

River, or at least the Litani, which is

03:36

a bit to the south of the Zahrani River.

03:39

Um all of this has strong support from

03:42

Israelis as u as does the as do the

03:46

pogroms um for the most part in uh the

03:50

West Bank uh the Jewish terrorism

03:53

against Palestinians uh there. Some

03:56

Israelis are deeply disturbed by that

03:59

but they are definitely a minority. So,

04:01

Israel is at odds with the entire world,

04:04

and the latest polls as you implied um

04:08

uh show that it is widely regarded as a

04:11

pariah uh internationally. Uh 97% of

04:16

Turks

04:17

um feel strongly that that uh Israel

04:21

should not exist. So, Israel used to

04:24

pose the question uh does Israel have a

04:27

right to exist? uh and the answer now

04:30

that is coming back from the world is

04:32

not if you behave the way you do uh then

04:35

you do not have a right to exist. So

04:37

what is at stake is not just uh the

04:40

prospect of Israeli expansionism but the

04:44

very continued existence of the Israeli

04:46

state itself.

04:48

…

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.