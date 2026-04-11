Former U.S. SecState John Kerry: Netanyahu Always Urged U.S. to Bomb Iran
11 April 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
https://theduran.com/prof-ted-postol-its-over-israel-faces-total-collapse-if-
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“Prof. Ted Postol: It’s Over” – Israel Faces Total Collapse If This War Continues”
11 April 2026, MIT physicist Ted Postol explains why Israel is doomed.
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1 hour, 28 minutes, 39 seconds
And you have Russia who has been attacked using American. The Americans have attacked Russia
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via Ukraine by giving Ukraine missiles to attack Russia. And Russia has told
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the United States. They told the United States when the United States did this.
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If you do this, we at some future time will be giving information to someone else to attack you.
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All right. You did this in Kursk and you did this u you did this in Russia and
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you you gave the Ukrainians all this information. You gave them satellite surveillance information. You gave them
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communication information so the drones can attack our strategic bombers, for example. Okay. You want to you want to
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play that game? That’s fine because we’re going to attack your AWACS. We’re going to see that the Iranians know
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where those AWACS are parked. We’re going to see that the Iranians know where the radars are. uh and we’re going to give them that information and
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they’re going to have the navigation resources that they can just buy commercially and uh good luck,
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and now Iran is benefiting from these services and so incidentally are China
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and Russia because they’re in the mode of, they want those countries — want, they
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want Iran to prevail, and Iran I think will prevail in this. I think the war is going to get worse and
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worse and worse for the Americans. And my gravest concern is that as Israel
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gets into more and more desperate situation,
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they might be foolish enough to use nuclear weapons.
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And the American political decision makers better make sure that Israel understands
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that they are on their own if they ever use nuclear weapons against anyone. [How many Americans even know about this?]
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You know, they are absolutely on their own forever, completely.
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Because, uh, I’m concerned that this crazy guy Netanyahu, who who has the mentality I want to —
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DEFINITELY has the mentality — that Adolf Hitler had, doesn’t do something to bring down Israel
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along with everybody else. And Adolf Hitler would have brought down Germany.
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We know we we have every reason to believe he would have brought down Germany if he had the ability to do it with
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nuclear weapons, because he was suicidal and it would have only taken an intervention of the kind that Albert
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Spear did. Albert Speer was his architect. He [Hitler] told Albert who was running the German economy, to destroy
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Germany and Speer failed to follow his order. Because he didn’t want Germany complete[ly destroyed].
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Otherwise,
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Germany would have been destroyed if that order was carried out. So, you have to hope that either Netanyahu is not as
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crazy as he looks, or that people who follow his who who he
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who he would order to do the job will refuse to do the job.
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And I sincerely hope that the kind of Israelis that I know are in the loop and
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they would refuse to do the job, because they’re smart enough to know that it would be the end of Israel along with a lot of other things. But I don’t know.
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—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Even The retarded Biden has bigger ball$ than Redman.