Garland Nixon’s Comprehensive View of Today’s U.S. Empire

26 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“THE EU HAS COLLAPSED AS ITS SUICIDAL LEADERS SCREAM FOR ATTENTION AND DESTRUCTION”

26 September 2025

Mr. Nixon explains many mysteries, such as why the heads-of-state in U.S.-empire countries are despised by the people who live there (in those ‘democracies’), and what causes the immigration-problems in those countries. I think that his explanations are correct, so I’m calling attention to them here. What do you think of his explanations? Please say in reader-comments.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.