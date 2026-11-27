26 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

GLENN GREENWALD: “To say that the EU is run by dumb and corrupt people is a drastic understatement.”

to see this entire interview without commercials:

https://theduran.com/financially-ruined-by-the-eu-for-ukraine-dissent-chay-bowes/.

Greenwald’s extremely well-informed guest there is Chay Bowes. Notice that the CIA-edited and written Wikipedia, which blacklists — blocks from linking to — sites that aren’t CIA-approved, in their article about Bowes, associates him ideologically with the “far right,” though he actually is instead a progressive, which is on the left, not the “far right.” Bowes is an expert on the EU. Here’s an excerpt from Greenwald’s interview of him:

22:06

>> GREENWALD: Exactly. So, um, you know, to say that the EU is run by dumb and corrupt people is a is a drastic uh understatement. But I just also, you know, uh you know what, before I want to get into anything else, I do want to just talk about the

22:18

sanctions, because I could talk about the EU and and and, the war [in Ukraine], and and everything else, for for so long. Um, and you know, as you were going through the countries [that Bowes has recently been in], one of the most notable things to me was that when uh Georgia Melonie got elected in Italy, the narrative in the West and all Western

22:33

media outlets was she’s she’s a fascist, she’s a major threat to democracy. She’s basically the heir of Mussolini, like an evil dangerous woman. And then, you know, within months, she’s fully on board with “we have to finance the war in Ukraine,”

22:45

and then suddenly there’s like you know pop pieces in Vogue, in the New York Times, about how >> darling of the WEF straight to the top table. >> Totally. So all right let’s just get into the sanctions for a moment, because I I really want people to understand

22:60

what’s happening. You know, I I think one of the problems is that in the West, certainly in the United States, uh sanctions is something that we are inculcated to interpret into here as kind of a very soft, almost nice diplomatic Western style punishment. You know, it’s the thing that keeps us out

23:20

of war. It’s the way we kind of constrain bad people. It’s not that big of a deal. I know you’re kind of financially limited a little bit, but uh you know it’s it’s it’s just sort of you know sanctions are so pervasive that we

23:30

just assume they’re they’re very benign. >> Um tell people what what it means when you are the target of extremely repressive sanctions by the EU. Like what does it mean in terms of your life? >> BOWES: Well, of course there’s no letter. They

23:44

don’t send you a notification letter. Uh you know, we’re about to sanction you. and what these sanctions mean in law, right? When you actually look at it, when you you wake up in the morning to a friend texting you say, “You’re on the

23:56

EU sanctions list.” And you kind of go, “Well, I was kind of expecting after they deported me and they, you know, they they wrote all sorts of stuff about you.” You kind of there’s nothing you don’t expect from these people because

24:06

it’s a very authoritarian machine, but the shocking reality of it sort of hits you in increments through the day on the day it actually happened. I think it was the 16th of November. So I I slowly realized that nothing was working like

24:20

from Amazon stuff I bought on Amazon I got emails these are being returned and you kind of go why is that and they go oh yeah I’ve been sanctioned okay then you look at your banks the banks don’t work nothing works like literally

24:31

imagine becoming a digital and sort of financial non-person in every single regard like instantly and you don’t get a chance to move money to you know ask why because you’re not convicted of a crime I’m not convicted of any crime I’m not even accused. >> Were you even charged with a crime?

24:49

>> No, I haven’t been charged with any crime. I’m not a criminal. Of course, I’m not. So, these sanctions are developed and were developed to, you know, strangle countries like North Korea. >> I’m not, you know, I don’t know if anyone’s noticed Cuba and Cuba and

25:05

Venezuela and Syria on and on. >> Yeah. It’s to it’s to put your foot on the throat of a country of an economy or maybe an oligarch like you say or you know a drugs kingpin in South America somewhere whatever to sort of take their

25:20

helicopters or grab their yacht in Monaco. I don’t have any helicopters. I don’t have any yachts. A very modest income. Uh and I don’t even have an income in Ireland at all because I’m in Russia working and I don’t I can’t spend

25:32

my money if I earned it in Russia in Ireland. I can’t move that money anyway, which I was okay with because my wife had a small business in Ireland where our four kids are in school full-time, have never been to Russia, been to

25:43

Russia twice to visit me. Uh they live in Russ in Ireland. They’re they’re born in Ireland. They’re Irish citizens. They’re educated there. But then, so I thought, well, look, they they’ve shut my bank accounts and everything. Fine.

25:56

I’ll manage. I’ll protest it. It won’t be too bad. We’ll have to manage. I’m not going to be silenced. I’m not going to stop talking about what I what I believe in because it was intimated to me, Glenn, this is very sort of sinister that by a third party that there was a potential that this

26:13

would be made all go away if I fell to my knees and recounted my work and said, you know, I’m part of some information network and I’m some sort of uh operation, you know, because these little universities in the American Midwest, wherever they are, they get a couple hundred thousand dollars from the

26:28

Department of Defense, go and make this look like something they they that’s what they do these very spurious kind of places they come up with this thing storm 1516 Chay Bowes is a a key manipulator of of, you know, and they come up with this stuff and then in their analysis which is completely

26:47

skewed not based on any evidence whatsoever they say there’s no evidence Mr. Bose took any money there’s no evidence Mr. Bose even knew this wasn’t real. And when he did know, he deleted stuff. So, it’s all in there, but that’s

26:57

not what the headline says. The headline says Chay Bowes is part of this. He lives inside a volcano in Moscow where people go around in jumpsuits on little electric vehicles where Vladimir Putin sits eating Ukrainian children dipped in salt.

27:10

This is the madness of the kind of narrative which is completely spurious, makes no sense. It’s completely factless. And that’s why they use these sanctions against an individual like me because I don’t get a chance to go into

27:22

a court like you would in America under the first amendment. I don’t get a right to a trial. I don’t get to see the evidence. I don’t get accused of anything. I don’t get charged with anything. But I’m completely destroyed financially.

27:35

——

MY COMMENTS:

The reason why the U.S. Government and its colonies (such as the EU, which was created by the CIA) constantly tout their being “democracies” is that the populations that they need to fool to support the U.S. empire’s wars ultimately to conquer and add to the empire Russia, China, and Iran, need to think that those targeted nations need to be converted from ‘dictatorship’ to ‘democracy’ — such as the U.S. regime claimed to do when it couped Iran 1953 and inserted a dictatorship there (which the Iranian Revolution overthrew in 1979), and Guatemala in 1954 and inserted a dictatorship there, and Indonesia in 1965 and inserted a dictatorship there, and Chile in 1973 and inserted a dictatorship there. Those are just a few examples.) In other words: the U.S. regime needs to make suckers of millions of people in order for its international take-overs to serve ‘democracy’.

Any progressive — such as Greenwald is, and such as Bowes is — recognizes that the cardinal evil is actually imperialism itself, and that after the Soviet Union ended in 1991, there is only ONE remaining empire, the U.S. regime, which must be ended and replaced by a democratic federal government of the world, responsible ONLY for international laws (no national laws) and their enforcement — a world government that will end the U.S. empire and replace the U.N. by a REAL World Government.

Instead, the propagandists for the existing order (the U.S. empire) claim that what must be ended is international law ITSELF. The propaganda-phrase they use is to replace international laws by an “international rules-based order” in which the U.S. regime itself will determine and enforce those “rules.” The “sanctions” that Greenwald and Bowes were discussing are examples of these “rules.” Greenwald and Bowes OPPOSE the U.S. regime’s (and its EU colony’s) “international rules-based order.”

One should also notice that Bowes is an Irish citizen of the EU, and that the EU are doing this to HIM. And that the U.S. regime supports throughout its empire such suppression of dissident speech and writings, not ONLY statements against Israel but in Bowes’s case statements which are entirely truthful history that is favorable to Russia against the U.S. empire. America’s Founders — authors of the U.S. Constitution, all of them ANTI-imperialists — would thus puke at today’s American officials (who are traitors to the very idea of America, which that Constitution EMBODIED).

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.