Yesterday, on December 9th, I headlined “Trump’s National Security Strategy commits U.S. to ignore global warming.”, and all of the reader-comments to it thus far ignore what the article says (and documents), but instead of paying attention to it, they allege that global warming doesn’t exist — that it’s a hoax. To each of these comments I replied:

That’s NOT what the data say:

https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-what-are-the-causes-of-recent-record-high-global-temperatures/

They say that 2023 was the highest recorded global average temperature in all of history, and that 2024 was even hotter.

None of those deniers is trying to deceive anyone: they really believe that it’s false. They’ve been fooled by the agents of fossil-fuels billionaires. The liars are the many agents who are economically dependent upon heavily fossil-fuels-invested billionaires, and their job is to fool OTHER people to think that global warming is a hoax (so as to help to prop up the stock-market valuations of fossil-fuels corporations and thus of those billionaires’ net worths).

The billionaires who are heavily invested in fossil fuels, and in technologies that rely upon them, have a lot of clout, such as by also owning ‘news’-media and companies that advertise in (fund) those media, and by owning (funding the political campaigns of) members of the legislatures, and owning heads-of-state, and they therefore shape public opinion and also shape the nation’s laws. Consequently, the actual DATA don’t shape public opinion in such a country — and didn’t shape those commenters’ oipinions about global warming. Even on the liberal side of the ideological spectrum in capitalist countries (which includes the billionaires who fund the liberal political Parties), the push-back against those lies is only soft, and they quietly are funding the future’s main energy-sources, such as solar and thorium-based nuclear — not fossil fuels. An example of this softness of pushback against the conservative billionaires’ lies, is the above first link here, which article doesn’t even so much as mention “fossil fuels” until 70% of the way down in the article, where it further buries “fossil fuels” within the phrase “fossil fuels, land use and agriculture.” This is done under the heading “Greenhouse gas concentrations reach new highs,” NOT under what ought to have been the heading there, “What CAUSES The Global Warming” — which would have been much clearer, more direct (and hard-hitting — which those billionaires DON’T want). The relevant sentence there — the one that’s buried 70% of the way down in the article — is “Greenhouse gas concentrations reached a new high in 2023, driven by human emissions from fossil fuels, land use and agriculture.” They could have instead stated this as simply “Greenhouse gas concentrations reached a new high in 2023, driven by human emissions from [burning] fossil fuels.” But the billionaires who are investing in the energy-future would gain nothing by needlessly provoking the fossil-fuels investors (who are conservatives, but whom liberal billionaires nonetheless benefit from having business-like relations and deals with).

On 15 October 2025, the World Meteorological Organization headlined “Carbon dioxide levels increase by record amount to new highs in 2024”. So, at least as-of two months ago, the reader-comments that I got such as “There is no global warming or CO2 PROBLEMS. Scientists are cheaters and thieves just like politicians, doctors, lawyers, historians, religion leader”, and, “There is no such thing as ‘Global warming’, educate yourself.”, are FALSE allegations. Those individuals were fooled.

On 12 August 2020, Earth dot org headlined “A Graphical History of Atmospheric CO2 Levels Over Time” and showed “CO2 Data from Ice Cores” with a horizontal line marked “For millennia, atmospheric carbon dioxide had never been above this line,” and in 1950 CO2 was already higher than any point on that horizontal line, but the “current level” is HUGELY above it — FAR higher than ever before in the Earth’s history going all the way back 800,000 years. I think that only idiots can see that and NOT be convinced.

So: yes, Donald Trump — America’s first-ever billionaire President — really IS just as much of a psychopath about energy-policy as he is about everything else. And what my article had pointed out is that his “National Security Policy” is actually a branch of his energy policy. It shouldn’t be, the relationship ought to be vice-versa, but Trump is a conservative billionaire — AND he is a psychopath; so, he represents himself, NOT the American people. For example, he is so stupid a pychopath so that on December 10th the great anonymous geostrategic analyst who blogs from Germany as the “Moon of Alabama” headlined “U.S. Requires Social Strip-Search On Entry”, and he closed: “Is the U.S. unaware of how much damage it does to its global image by demanding a ridiculous amount of private data from any visitor to it? Or doesn’t it care? I for one don’t plan to visit the U.S. ever again.” And yet his nation’s Government, Germany’s Government, still remains a U.S. colony — doesn’t divorce it and join the China-Russia-Iran alliance, or “BRICS” nations, the anti-imperialist alliance of nations. Are Germans the world’s most passive people, to allow their Government to obey and cooperate with the U.S.-UK-Israel axis powers — the imperialist powers?

The U.S. empire is digging so deep a reputational hole for itself that the U.S. Government — the center of the empire — really ought to go public as being the heir to Hitler’s Germany, because that is what it is (and I give there the example of Ukraine), and only fools and liars can any longer deny it. Different people start noticing it at different times: I first recognized it on 20 March 2002, when America and England invaded Iraq entirely on the basis of lies. (Hitler did likewise.)

Also on December 10th, the great British geostrategic analyst Alexander Mercouris headlined “Starmer & Merz, unpopular and they don’t care”, and he commented with deep understanding about the emerging bottomless chasm between “the political class” (the Parties’ megadonors) and the public, in both of those major U.S. colonies, the UK and Germany. (He sees more hope for Germany than for UK, but not much for either; so, he seems to think that both will stay in the American orbit.)

Germany didn’t learn until 2010 that it is a slave-state of the U.S. Government, enforced upon it via NATO: “For Germany, this became apparent as early as 2010, when they attempted to raise the question of withdrawing American tactical nuclear weapons from Germany. At that time, the Bundestag passed a resolution on the withdrawal of tactical nuclear weapons from Germany on April 24, 2009 (19). The Americans immediately convened NATO and, in Tallinn in 2010, adopted a corresponding rule stipulating that Germany could only make such a demand in consultation with all NATO members (20). And that was that.” In order to keep the public in line, today’s Germany has such strict censorship against free speech and the right to participate in public demonstrations, that it really IS again an outright police-state.

All of this is characteristic of the end-of-empire phase, which is now being displayed throughout the U.S. empire. And, now, Trump is trying to deal with it by “playing dirty” with energy, in the (unrealistic) hope that fossil fuels will continue to be the dominant fuel-sources, and America will THAT way defeat China economically. (Defeating ‘the enemy’ is more important to him than for America — except for its billionaires — to benefit.) In EACH of these countries, the ‘democracy’ represents ONLY the Parties’ megadonors. (In my 27 October 2025 article “The Radical Governmental Policy-Changes That Must Be Done, and Why”, I proposed a Constitutional Amendment to achieve authentic democracy — a Government that will have the same policy-priorities that the public do, because its legislature will have only members who truly ARE representative of the general public.)

The reason why “Trump is trying to deal with it by ‘playing dirty’ with energy” is that China’s rise continues despite everything that his and prior U.S. Administrations have tried to stop it. Trump’s now subordinating his military strategy to his energy strategy probably looks, to him (fully deceived, as he might be, by his fossil-fuels megadonors), the likeliest-successful way for him to overcome China without needing to go to WW3 in order to achieve that ‘victory’. But since the strategy is based upon false assumptions, it can’t actually succeed.

