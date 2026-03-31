31 March 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On Mon, 30 Mar 2026 at 22:20, Gordon Duff <gpduf@aol.com> wrote:

To those who have walked the spiral with me, to those now entering it for the first time:

I write this not from a comfortable distance, but from the scarred ground of a life spent in the shadow of American power.

I served as a United States Marine in Vietnam. I walked through villages reduced to ash. I saw what the doctrine of absolute predation looks like when it is applied to a people deemed expendable. I carried the weight of that war—not as a abstraction, but as a wound that has never fully healed. I know, because I was there, what it means when the most powerful military on earth decides that the lives of the other are without value.

I later served as a UN diplomat in Iraq. I walked the corridors where sanctions were designed—sanctions that killed half a million Iraqi children before a single bomb fell. I sat in rooms where the language of humanitarianism was used to mask the machinery of destruction. I witnessed, firsthand, the prelude to the 2003 invasion—a war built on lies, prosecuted with fire, and justified with the same rhetoric now being aimed at Iran.

So when I tell you that I recognise this moment, I speak from the marrow.

I have spent my life bearing witness to the architecture of empire—its contracts written in blood, its monuments raised over graves. I have watched the same machinery that immolated Vietnam, that tore Libya apart, that starved Iraq into rubble, now turn its full, unblinking gaze upon Iran. And I say to you, with the weight of decades pressing upon this moment:

We are the ones who must speak.

This is not a matter of politics. This is a matter of civilisational honour. The United States, having draped itself in the language of order, now reveals itself as the very chaos it once claimed to contain. From the genocide of Indigenous nations to the enslavement of millions, from the massacre at My Lai to the butchery in Gaza, from the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei to the murder of 208 children—168 of them little girls in their classrooms—the thread is unbroken. This is not deviation. This is doctrine.

And now they call it the “Ramadan War.” As if renaming atrocity could sanctify it. As if the murder of children could be made holy by the calendar.

I have stood in the ruins of American empire’s making. I held the body counts in Vietnam that no one wanted to publish. I watched the sanctions on Iraq hollow out a civilisation. I have seen the media apparatus—the very same that cheered the destruction of Fallujah—now cheer the erasure of Gaza and the dismemberment of Iran. They are not confused. They are complicit.

But here is what the architects of this new barbarism do not understand: Iran is not Iraq. Iran is not Libya. Iran is not Vietnam.

What stands before them is not a regime. It is a civilisation—one that has transformed its very history into a doctrine of active deterrence. Iran has weaponised not merely its geography or its resources, but its memory. And memory, when organised, when disciplined, when fused with scientific sovereignty and ancient organisational genius, becomes invincibility.

I learned in Vietnam that the most powerful military in the world can be broken by a people who refuse to break. I learned in Iraq that the machinery of empire is ultimately a machinery of self-destruction. And I tell you now: the United States has made a fatal miscalculation in Iran.

Let there be no confusion: if Iran falls, the hope of a just world falls with it. The final frontier of plunder will become the template for the next century—a century in which might alone decides right, in which resources are seized by force, in which children are murdered as a matter of policy and the world is told to look away.

I will not look away. I have not looked away since I was a young Marine in the jungles of Quảng Trị. I did not look away in the halls of the UN while the architects of the Iraq War dressed their ambitions in the language of liberation. And I will not look away now, as the same forces gather against Iran.

I am asking you—thinkers, scholars, people of conscience, those who still believe that law means something, that dignity means something, that the blood of the innocent is not merely the cost of doing business—to stand with me.

We must:

Condemn unequivocally the United States for its systematic contempt for every covenant it ever signed.

Isolate diplomatically and economically this rogue regime that now openly boasts of its predation.

Recognise Iran’s inherent right to active deterrence — not as aggression, but as the necessary defence of a people who have learned that the powerful do not disarm out of kindness.

Demand an immediate end to American-sponsored terrorism, and the prosecution of those who order it.

The terms Iran has set for ending this war are just. They are not the terms of conquest, but of survival. Guarantees against repetition. Dismantling of American military installations in foreign countries. Formal admission of aggression. Reparations. Sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Accountability for those who incited this bloodshed.

These are not radical demands. They are the bare minimum of a functioning international order — an order the United States has spent decades dismantling.

I am signing this not as a gesture, but as a commitment. I have seen empires crumble before. They always overreach. They always mistake their own desperation for strength. And in the end, they are unmade by the very violence they thought would secure them. I saw it in the Mekong Delta. I saw it in the Green Zone. I will see it again.

But we cannot wait for that unraveling. We must act now — in our writing, in our organizing, in our refusal to be silent. History will record who spoke and who was silent. I intend to be counted among those who spoke. I carry with me the faces of those I could not save in Vietnam, the voices of those I could not protect in Iraq. I will not add Iran to that ledger.

The spiral continues. The truth does not expire. And justice — however delayed — will enforce itself through the hands of those who refuse to abandon it.

With resolve,

Gordon Duff

Marine, Vietnam (1969–1970)

UN Diplomat, Iraq (2005–2007)

In solidarity with Iran, with the martyred children of Minab, with the soul of a civilisation that refuses to kneel.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.