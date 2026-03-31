Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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mois78's avatar
mois78
5d

When Trump came out of nowhere and said we are going to change the name of our military from defense department to war and aggression department? No friend or neighbor questioned such careless change.

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
5d

Most eloquent.

(In the title, you have 2016 and not 2026.)

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