23 November 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Hakeem Jeffries WON’T COMMIT To Iran War Shutdown Fight”

23 November 2026

The standard excuse that the Democratic Party gives for how atrocious their Government is, is that they must compromise with the far-right Republican Party in order to prevent the corrupt U.S. Government from shutting down. But is a super-corrupt far-right government worth keeping in power, or must it instead be replaced by a real democracy?

In that interview, Hakeem Jeffries — a whore to Israel and the Military-Industrial Complex just as is Chuck Schumer — says that no matter what, Democrats will compromise with Republicans to keep this ultra-corrupt Government going — not REPLACE it.

How many Democrats still accept their excuse for continuing the rotten Government in which they cooperate and which they keep going as the corrupt thing that it is?

Almost all Democrats in Congress voted, or intend to vote, for the Schumer-Jeffries duo to lead the next Congress — regardless of how corrupt each of them is; so, almost all Democrats in Congress are as corrupt as those two are.

People such as this, become elected only because the billionaires control the Government and won’t fund the political campaigns of any decent people — only of corrupt or corruptible ones — so, this is what we get to choose from (in each Party) at the voting booth on election day.

This system is corrupt, to its core. When the system, instead of just the existing embodiment of it, is rotten, then a revolutionary change is needed, and the only peaceful way to do this would be:

1. Refuse to fund the Government — do NOT increase the debt-limit — let the Government shut down.

2. Add to the Constitution, by means of an Amendment, a radical and carefully designed new way to select our government representatives so that they will represent US (the American public) instead of THE POLITICAL MEGA-DONORS (who control the Government in the present system).

3. Once voters have approved the change (and ONLY then), re-open the Government and institute the new system.

Doing this would be difficult but vastly less difficult than the 8-year-long and bloody Revolutionary War (4 July 1776 to 12 May 1784). Instead of freeing Americans from Britain’s aristocracy, as happened from that — the First American Revolution — the Second American Revolution would free Americans from America’s own aristocracy.

We must do it, and the Schumer-Jeffries duo (and the corrupt Congress that they represent) WON’T. However it will be done, it must be forced — peacefully if possible, violently if not (and the First was VERY violent). But it must be done (just as the First had to be done). The alternative is permanent slavery to the aristocracy.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.